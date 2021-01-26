Immuno-Oncology Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc.

Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers. The industry’s leading producers are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co and Roche AG, with revenues of 27.89%, 22.10% and 20.85%, respectively, in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Immuno-Oncology Market The global Immuno-Oncology market size is projected to reach US$ 87410 million by 2026, from US$ 32450 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Immuno-Oncology market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Immuno-Oncology market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Immuno-Oncology market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Immuno-Oncology market.

Immuno-Oncology Breakdown Data by Type

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines, CAR-T Cell Therapy, Others

Immuno-Oncology Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals, Drugstores, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Immuno-Oncology market has been segmented as follows:

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Immuno-Oncology market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche AG, AstraZeneca, Plc, Sanofi S.A., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca, Plc, Sanofi S.A.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

1.2.3 Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

1.2.4 Cancer Vaccines

1.2.5 CAR-T Cell Therapy

1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Drugstores

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Immuno-Oncology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Immuno-Oncology Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Immuno-Oncology Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Immuno-Oncology Market Trends

2.3.2 Immuno-Oncology Market Drivers

2.3.3 Immuno-Oncology Market Challenges

2.3.4 Immuno-Oncology Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Immuno-Oncology Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Immuno-Oncology Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Immuno-Oncology Revenue 3.4 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Immuno-Oncology Revenue in 2020 3.5 Immuno-Oncology Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Immuno-Oncology Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Immuno-Oncology Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Immuno-Oncology Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Immuno-Oncology Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Details

11.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Business Overview

11.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Immuno-Oncology Introduction

11.1.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue in Immuno-Oncology Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development 11.2 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.2.1 Merck & Co., Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Merck & Co., Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Merck & Co., Inc. Immuno-Oncology Introduction

11.2.4 Merck & Co., Inc. Revenue in Immuno-Oncology Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Merck & Co., Inc. Recent Development 11.3 Roche AG

11.3.1 Roche AG Company Details

11.3.2 Roche AG Business Overview

11.3.3 Roche AG Immuno-Oncology Introduction

11.3.4 Roche AG Revenue in Immuno-Oncology Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Roche AG Recent Development 11.4 AstraZeneca, Plc

11.4.1 AstraZeneca, Plc Company Details

11.4.2 AstraZeneca, Plc Business Overview

11.4.3 AstraZeneca, Plc Immuno-Oncology Introduction

11.4.4 AstraZeneca, Plc Revenue in Immuno-Oncology Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 AstraZeneca, Plc Recent Development 11.5 Sanofi S.A.

11.5.1 Sanofi S.A. Company Details

11.5.2 Sanofi S.A. Business Overview

11.5.3 Sanofi S.A. Immuno-Oncology Introduction

11.5.4 Sanofi S.A. Revenue in Immuno-Oncology Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Sanofi S.A. Recent Development 11.6 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

11.6.1 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.6.2 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.6.3 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Immuno-Oncology Introduction

11.6.4 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Immuno-Oncology Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 11.7 Novartis

11.7.1 Novartis Company Details

11.7.2 Novartis Business Overview

11.7.3 Novartis Immuno-Oncology Introduction

11.7.4 Novartis Revenue in Immuno-Oncology Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Novartis Recent Development 11.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.

11.8.1 Gilead Sciences Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Gilead Sciences Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Gilead Sciences Inc. Immuno-Oncology Introduction

11.8.4 Gilead Sciences Inc. Revenue in Immuno-Oncology Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Gilead Sciences Inc. Recent Development 11.9 Merck KGaA

11.9.1 Merck KGaA Company Details

11.9.2 Merck KGaA Business Overview

11.9.3 Merck KGaA Immuno-Oncology Introduction

11.9.4 Merck KGaA Revenue in Immuno-Oncology Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

