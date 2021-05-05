Immuno-Oncology Market (2020-2027): Regional outlook, components, and end- users segments are expected to be most attractive segments over the forecast year |Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Immuno-Oncology Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Immuno-Oncology market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Immuno-Oncology market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Immuno-Oncology market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Immuno-Oncology market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Immuno-Oncology market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Immuno-Oncology market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche AG, AstraZeneca, Plc, Sanofi S.A., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA Market Segment by Product Type:

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

Cancer Vaccines

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Others Market Segment by Application:

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Immuno-Oncology market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1598914/global-immuno-oncology-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1598914/global-immuno-oncology-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Immuno-Oncology market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Immuno-Oncology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Immuno-Oncology market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Immuno-Oncology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Immuno-Oncology market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Immuno-Oncology

1.1 Immuno-Oncology Market Overview

1.1.1 Immuno-Oncology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Immuno-Oncology Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Immuno-Oncology Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

2.5 Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

2.6 Cancer Vaccines

2.7 CAR-T Cell Therapy

2.8 Others 3 Immuno-Oncology Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Drugstores

3.6 Others 4 Global Immuno-Oncology Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Immuno-Oncology as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Immuno-Oncology Market

4.4 Global Top Players Immuno-Oncology Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Immuno-Oncology Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Immuno-Oncology Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb

5.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

5.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Main Business

5.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Developments

5.2 Merck & Co., Inc.

5.2.1 Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Merck & Co., Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Merck & Co., Inc. Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Merck & Co., Inc. Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Merck & Co., Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Roche AG

5.5.1 Roche AG Profile

5.3.2 Roche AG Main Business

5.3.3 Roche AG Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Roche AG Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 AstraZeneca, Plc Recent Developments

5.4 AstraZeneca, Plc

5.4.1 AstraZeneca, Plc Profile

5.4.2 AstraZeneca, Plc Main Business

5.4.3 AstraZeneca, Plc Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 AstraZeneca, Plc Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 AstraZeneca, Plc Recent Developments

5.5 Sanofi S.A.

5.5.1 Sanofi S.A. Profile

5.5.2 Sanofi S.A. Main Business

5.5.3 Sanofi S.A. Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Sanofi S.A. Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Sanofi S.A. Recent Developments

5.6 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

5.6.1 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Profile

5.6.2 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Main Business

5.6.3 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

5.7 Novartis

5.7.1 Novartis Profile

5.7.2 Novartis Main Business

5.7.3 Novartis Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Novartis Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Novartis Recent Developments

5.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.

5.8.1 Gilead Sciences Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Gilead Sciences Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 Gilead Sciences Inc. Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Gilead Sciences Inc. Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Gilead Sciences Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 Merck KGaA

5.9.1 Merck KGaA Profile

5.9.2 Merck KGaA Main Business

5.9.3 Merck KGaA Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Merck KGaA Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Merck KGaA Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Immuno-Oncology Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.