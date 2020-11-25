Immuno-Oncology Market 2020-2026 Along with Chain Analysis, Key Drivers, Major Manufacturers and Forecast| Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc.

The global Immuno-Oncology market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Immuno-Oncology market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Immuno-Oncology market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Immuno-Oncology market, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche AG, AstraZeneca, Plc, Sanofi S.A., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Immuno-Oncology market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Immuno-Oncology market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Immuno-Oncology market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Immuno-Oncology industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Immuno-Oncology market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Immuno-Oncology market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Immuno-Oncology market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Immuno-Oncology market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Immuno-Oncology Market by Product: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines, CAR-T Cell Therapy, Others

Global Immuno-Oncology Market by Application: , Hospitals, Drugstores, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Immuno-Oncology market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Immuno-Oncology Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Immuno-Oncology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Immuno-Oncology industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Immuno-Oncology market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Immuno-Oncology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Immuno-Oncology market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Immuno-Oncology

1.1 Immuno-Oncology Market Overview

1.1.1 Immuno-Oncology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Immuno-Oncology Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Immuno-Oncology Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

2.5 Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

2.6 Cancer Vaccines

2.7 CAR-T Cell Therapy

2.8 Others 3 Immuno-Oncology Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Drugstores

3.6 Others 4 Global Immuno-Oncology Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Immuno-Oncology as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Immuno-Oncology Market

4.4 Global Top Players Immuno-Oncology Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Immuno-Oncology Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Immuno-Oncology Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb

5.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

5.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Main Business

5.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Developments

5.2 Merck & Co., Inc.

5.2.1 Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Merck & Co., Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Merck & Co., Inc. Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Merck & Co., Inc. Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Merck & Co., Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Roche AG

5.5.1 Roche AG Profile

5.3.2 Roche AG Main Business

5.3.3 Roche AG Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Roche AG Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 AstraZeneca, Plc Recent Developments

5.4 AstraZeneca, Plc

5.4.1 AstraZeneca, Plc Profile

5.4.2 AstraZeneca, Plc Main Business

5.4.3 AstraZeneca, Plc Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 AstraZeneca, Plc Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 AstraZeneca, Plc Recent Developments

5.5 Sanofi S.A.

5.5.1 Sanofi S.A. Profile

5.5.2 Sanofi S.A. Main Business

5.5.3 Sanofi S.A. Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Sanofi S.A. Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Sanofi S.A. Recent Developments

5.6 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

5.6.1 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Profile

5.6.2 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Main Business

5.6.3 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

5.7 Novartis

5.7.1 Novartis Profile

5.7.2 Novartis Main Business

5.7.3 Novartis Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Novartis Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Novartis Recent Developments

5.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.

5.8.1 Gilead Sciences Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Gilead Sciences Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 Gilead Sciences Inc. Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Gilead Sciences Inc. Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Gilead Sciences Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 Merck KGaA

5.9.1 Merck KGaA Profile

5.9.2 Merck KGaA Main Business

5.9.3 Merck KGaA Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Merck KGaA Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Merck KGaA Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Immuno-Oncology Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

