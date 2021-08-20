Imatinib Drug Market Regional Revenue, Growth And Trends Analysis 2021-2027 | Actavis Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Imatinib Drug market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Imatinib Drug Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Imatinib Drug market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Imatinib Drug market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Imatinib Drug market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Imatinib Drug market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Imatinib Drug market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Imatinib Drug market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Imatinib Drug market.

Imatinib Drug Market Leading Players: , , Novartis, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals, Actavis Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Cipla Inc., Apotex Inc., Mylan Pharms Inc.

Product Type:

Tablets

Capsules

By Application:

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Imatinib Drug market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Imatinib Drug market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Imatinib Drug market?

• How will the global Imatinib Drug market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Imatinib Drug market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Imatinib Drug Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Imatinib Drug Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Tablets

1.3.3 Capsules

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Imatinib Drug Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

1.4.3 Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Imatinib Drug Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Imatinib Drug Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Imatinib Drug Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Imatinib Drug Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Imatinib Drug Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Imatinib Drug Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Imatinib Drug Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Imatinib Drug Industry Trends

2.4.1 Imatinib Drug Market Trends

2.4.2 Imatinib Drug Market Drivers

2.4.3 Imatinib Drug Market Challenges

2.4.4 Imatinib Drug Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Imatinib Drug Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Imatinib Drug Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Imatinib Drug Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Imatinib Drug Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Imatinib Drug Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Imatinib Drug by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Imatinib Drug Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Imatinib Drug Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Imatinib Drug Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Imatinib Drug as of 2019)

3.4 Global Imatinib Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Imatinib Drug Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Imatinib Drug Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Imatinib Drug Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Imatinib Drug Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Imatinib Drug Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Imatinib Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Imatinib Drug Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Imatinib Drug Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Imatinib Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Imatinib Drug Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Imatinib Drug Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Imatinib Drug Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Imatinib Drug Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Imatinib Drug Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Imatinib Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Imatinib Drug Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Imatinib Drug Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Imatinib Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Imatinib Drug Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Imatinib Drug Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Imatinib Drug Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Imatinib Drug Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Imatinib Drug Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Imatinib Drug Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Imatinib Drug Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Imatinib Drug Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Imatinib Drug Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Imatinib Drug Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Imatinib Drug Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Imatinib Drug Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Imatinib Drug Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Imatinib Drug Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Novartis

11.1.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.1.2 Novartis Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Novartis Imatinib Drug Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Novartis Imatinib Drug Products and Services

11.1.5 Novartis SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Novartis Recent Developments

11.2 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

11.2.1 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Imatinib Drug Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Imatinib Drug Products and Services

11.2.5 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recent Developments

11.3 Sun Pharmaceuticals

11.3.1 Sun Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sun Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Sun Pharmaceuticals Imatinib Drug Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sun Pharmaceuticals Imatinib Drug Products and Services

11.3.5 Sun Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Sun Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.4 Actavis Generics

11.4.1 Actavis Generics Corporation Information

11.4.2 Actavis Generics Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Actavis Generics Imatinib Drug Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Actavis Generics Imatinib Drug Products and Services

11.4.5 Actavis Generics SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Actavis Generics Recent Developments

11.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

11.5.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

11.5.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Imatinib Drug Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Imatinib Drug Products and Services

11.5.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Developments

11.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11.6.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Imatinib Drug Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Imatinib Drug Products and Services

11.6.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Recent Developments

11.7 Sanofi S.A.

11.7.1 Sanofi S.A. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sanofi S.A. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Sanofi S.A. Imatinib Drug Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sanofi S.A. Imatinib Drug Products and Services

11.7.5 Sanofi S.A. SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Sanofi S.A. Recent Developments

11.8 Cipla Inc.

11.8.1 Cipla Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cipla Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Cipla Inc. Imatinib Drug Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Cipla Inc. Imatinib Drug Products and Services

11.8.5 Cipla Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Cipla Inc. Recent Developments

11.9 Apotex Inc.

11.9.1 Apotex Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Apotex Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Apotex Inc. Imatinib Drug Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Apotex Inc. Imatinib Drug Products and Services

11.9.5 Apotex Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Apotex Inc. Recent Developments

11.10 Mylan Pharms Inc.

11.10.1 Mylan Pharms Inc. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mylan Pharms Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Mylan Pharms Inc. Imatinib Drug Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Mylan Pharms Inc. Imatinib Drug Products and Services

11.10.5 Mylan Pharms Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Mylan Pharms Inc. Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Imatinib Drug Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Imatinib Drug Sales Channels

12.2.2 Imatinib Drug Distributors

12.3 Imatinib Drug Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Imatinib Drug Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Imatinib Drug Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Imatinib Drug Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

