Image Recognition Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2026 | Top Players: Qualcomm, NEC, Google, LTU Technologies, Catchoom Technologies, Honeywell, Hitachi, Slyce, Wikitude, Attrasoft

LOS ANGELES, United States: Market research report is a brilliant and in-depth study on the market size, growth, Trend, share ,top players as well as COVID-19 Impact Analysis. QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Image Recognition Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Image Recognition market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Image Recognition market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Image Recognition market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Qualcomm, NEC, Google, LTU Technologies, Catchoom Technologies, Honeywell, Hitachi, Slyce, Wikitude, Attrasoft Market Segment by Product Type: , Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Pattern Recognition, Optical Character Recognition Market Segment by Application: , BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1562513/global-image-recognition-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1562513/global-image-recognition-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f606d935c751ce4c9d829f24d660eeaa,0,1,global-image-recognition-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Image Recognition market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Image Recognition market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Image Recognition industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Image Recognition market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Image Recognition market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Image Recognition market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Image Recognition Market Overview

1.1 Image Recognition Product Overview

1.2 Image Recognition Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Code Recognition

1.2.2 Digital Image Processing

1.2.3 Facial Recognition

1.2.4 Object Recognition

1.2.5 Pattern Recognition

1.2.6 Optical Character Recognition

1.3 Global Image Recognition Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Image Recognition Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Image Recognition Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Image Recognition Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Image Recognition Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Image Recognition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Image Recognition Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Image Recognition Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Image Recognition Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Image Recognition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Image Recognition Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Image Recognition Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Image Recognition Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Image Recognition Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Image Recognition Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Image Recognition Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Image Recognition Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Image Recognition Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Image Recognition Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Image Recognition Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Image Recognition Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Image Recognition as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Image Recognition Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Image Recognition Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Image Recognition Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Image Recognition Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Image Recognition Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Image Recognition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Image Recognition Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Image Recognition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Image Recognition Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Image Recognition Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Image Recognition Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Image Recognition Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Image Recognition Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Image Recognition Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Image Recognition by Application

4.1 Image Recognition Segment by Application

4.1.1 BFSI

4.1.2 Media & Entertainment

4.1.3 Retail & Consumer Goods

4.1.4 IT & Telecom

4.1.5 Government

4.1.6 Healthcare

4.1.7 Transportation & Logistics

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Image Recognition Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Image Recognition Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Image Recognition Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Image Recognition Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Image Recognition by Application

4.5.2 Europe Image Recognition by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Image Recognition by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Image Recognition by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition by Application 5 North America Image Recognition Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Image Recognition Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Image Recognition Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Image Recognition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Image Recognition Business

10.1 Qualcomm

10.1.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.1.2 Qualcomm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Qualcomm Image Recognition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Qualcomm Image Recognition Products Offered

10.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.2 NEC

10.2.1 NEC Corporation Information

10.2.2 NEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 NEC Image Recognition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 NEC Recent Development

10.3 Google

10.3.1 Google Corporation Information

10.3.2 Google Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Google Image Recognition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Google Image Recognition Products Offered

10.3.5 Google Recent Development

10.4 LTU Technologies

10.4.1 LTU Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 LTU Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 LTU Technologies Image Recognition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 LTU Technologies Image Recognition Products Offered

10.4.5 LTU Technologies Recent Development

10.5 Catchoom Technologies

10.5.1 Catchoom Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 Catchoom Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Catchoom Technologies Image Recognition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Catchoom Technologies Image Recognition Products Offered

10.5.5 Catchoom Technologies Recent Development

10.6 Honeywell

10.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.6.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Honeywell Image Recognition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Honeywell Image Recognition Products Offered

10.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.7 Hitachi

10.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hitachi Image Recognition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitachi Image Recognition Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.8 Slyce

10.8.1 Slyce Corporation Information

10.8.2 Slyce Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Slyce Image Recognition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Slyce Image Recognition Products Offered

10.8.5 Slyce Recent Development

10.9 Wikitude

10.9.1 Wikitude Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wikitude Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Wikitude Image Recognition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Wikitude Image Recognition Products Offered

10.9.5 Wikitude Recent Development

10.10 Attrasoft

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Image Recognition Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Attrasoft Image Recognition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Attrasoft Recent Development 11 Image Recognition Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Image Recognition Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Image Recognition Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.