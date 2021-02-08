Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Stryker, Hamamatsu Photonics, Medtronic

“

The report titled Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stryker, Hamamatsu Photonics, Medtronic, Quest Medical Imaging, Shimadzu, Fluoptics, KARL STORZ, 7D Surgical, GE Medical Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: Only for Open Surgery

System for Endoscopy



Market Segmentation by Application: Cranial Surgeries

Spine Surgeries

Others



The Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System

1.1 Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Overview

1.1.1 Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Only for Open Surgery

2.5 System for Endoscopy

3 Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Cranial Surgeries

3.5 Spine Surgeries

3.6 Others

4 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Stryker

5.1.1 Stryker Profile

5.1.2 Stryker Main Business

5.1.3 Stryker Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Stryker Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Stryker Recent Developments

5.2 Hamamatsu Photonics

5.2.1 Hamamatsu Photonics Profile

5.2.2 Hamamatsu Photonics Main Business

5.2.3 Hamamatsu Photonics Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Hamamatsu Photonics Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Hamamatsu Photonics Recent Developments

5.3 Medtronic

5.5.1 Medtronic Profile

5.3.2 Medtronic Main Business

5.3.3 Medtronic Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Medtronic Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Quest Medical Imaging Recent Developments

5.4 Quest Medical Imaging

5.4.1 Quest Medical Imaging Profile

5.4.2 Quest Medical Imaging Main Business

5.4.3 Quest Medical Imaging Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Quest Medical Imaging Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Quest Medical Imaging Recent Developments

5.5 Shimadzu

5.5.1 Shimadzu Profile

5.5.2 Shimadzu Main Business

5.5.3 Shimadzu Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Shimadzu Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Shimadzu Recent Developments

5.6 Fluoptics

5.6.1 Fluoptics Profile

5.6.2 Fluoptics Main Business

5.6.3 Fluoptics Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Fluoptics Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Fluoptics Recent Developments

5.7 KARL STORZ

5.7.1 KARL STORZ Profile

5.7.2 KARL STORZ Main Business

5.7.3 KARL STORZ Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 KARL STORZ Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 KARL STORZ Recent Developments

5.8 7D Surgical

5.8.1 7D Surgical Profile

5.8.2 7D Surgical Main Business

5.8.3 7D Surgical Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 7D Surgical Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 7D Surgical Recent Developments

5.9 GE Medical Systems

5.9.1 GE Medical Systems Profile

5.9.2 GE Medical Systems Main Business

5.9.3 GE Medical Systems Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 GE Medical Systems Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 GE Medical Systems Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Image-guided Surgery (IGS) System Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”