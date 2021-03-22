Image Guided Interventional System Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG

“

The report titled Global Image Guided Interventional System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Image Guided Interventional System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Image Guided Interventional System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Image Guided Interventional System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Image Guided Interventional System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Image Guided Interventional System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Image Guided Interventional System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Image Guided Interventional System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Image Guided Interventional System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Image Guided Interventional System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Image Guided Interventional System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Image Guided Interventional System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Elekta AB, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic, Inc., IMRIS Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Intraoperative MRI Scanner

Intraoperative CT Scanner

Vascular Interventional Systems

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Intraoperative Ultrasound

Endoscopes System

Fluoroscopy

Others (Digital and Hybrid System)



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics



The Image Guided Interventional System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Image Guided Interventional System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Image Guided Interventional System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Image Guided Interventional System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Image Guided Interventional System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Image Guided Interventional System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Image Guided Interventional System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Image Guided Interventional System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Image Guided Interventional System

1.1 Image Guided Interventional System Market Overview

1.1.1 Image Guided Interventional System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Image Guided Interventional System Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Image Guided Interventional System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Image Guided Interventional System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Image Guided Interventional System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Intraoperative MRI Scanner

2.5 Intraoperative CT Scanner

2.6 Vascular Interventional Systems

2.7 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

2.8 Intraoperative Ultrasound

2.9 Endoscopes System

2.10 Fluoroscopy

2.11 Others (Digital and Hybrid System)

3 Image Guided Interventional System Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Image Guided Interventional System Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Image Guided Interventional System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.6 Specialty Clinics

4 Global Image Guided Interventional System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Image Guided Interventional System as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Image Guided Interventional System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Image Guided Interventional System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Image Guided Interventional System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Image Guided Interventional System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Arthrex, Inc.

5.1.1 Arthrex, Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Arthrex, Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Arthrex, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Arthrex, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Arthrex, Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

5.2.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Profile

5.2.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

5.5.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Canon Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Canon Inc.

5.4.1 Canon Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Canon Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Canon Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Canon Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Canon Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 C. R. Bard, Inc.

5.5.1 C. R. Bard, Inc. Profile

5.5.2 C. R. Bard, Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 C. R. Bard, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 C. R. Bard, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 C. R. Bard, Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

5.6.1 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Profile

5.6.2 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Elekta AB

5.7.1 Elekta AB Profile

5.7.2 Elekta AB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Elekta AB Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Elekta AB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Elekta AB Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

5.8.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Main Business

5.8.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 GE Healthcare

5.9.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.9.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.9.3 GE Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 GE Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.10 Hitachi Ltd.

5.10.1 Hitachi Ltd. Profile

5.10.2 Hitachi Ltd. Main Business

5.10.3 Hitachi Ltd. Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Hitachi Ltd. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Hitachi Ltd. Recent Developments

5.11 Hologic, Inc.

5.11.1 Hologic, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Hologic, Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 Hologic, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Hologic, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Hologic, Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 IMRIS Inc.

5.12.1 IMRIS Inc. Profile

5.12.2 IMRIS Inc. Main Business

5.12.3 IMRIS Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 IMRIS Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 IMRIS Inc. Recent Developments

5.13 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

5.13.1 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Profile

5.13.2 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Main Business

5.13.3 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Recent Developments

5.14 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5.14.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Profile

5.14.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Main Business

5.14.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Developments

5.15 Medtronic Plc

5.15.1 Medtronic Plc Profile

5.15.2 Medtronic Plc Main Business

5.15.3 Medtronic Plc Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Medtronic Plc Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Medtronic Plc Recent Developments

5.16 Olympus Corporation

5.16.1 Olympus Corporation Profile

5.16.2 Olympus Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Olympus Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Olympus Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Olympus Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Shimadzu Corporation

5.17.1 Shimadzu Corporation Profile

5.17.2 Shimadzu Corporation Main Business

5.17.3 Shimadzu Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Shimadzu Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Developments

5.18 Siemens AG

5.18.1 Siemens AG Profile

5.18.2 Siemens AG Main Business

5.18.3 Siemens AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Siemens AG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

5.19 Stryker Corporation

5.19.1 Stryker Corporation Profile

5.19.2 Stryker Corporation Main Business

5.19.3 Stryker Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Stryker Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments

5.20 Terumo Corporation

5.20.1 Terumo Corporation Profile

5.20.2 Terumo Corporation Main Business

5.20.3 Terumo Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Terumo Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Image Guided Interventional System Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”