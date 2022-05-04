Image Guided Interventional System Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2028 | Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Image Guided Interventional System market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Image Guided Interventional System market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Image Guided Interventional System market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Image Guided Interventional System market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Image Guided Interventional System market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Image Guided Interventional System market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Image Guided Interventional System report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Research Report: Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Elekta AB, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic, Inc., IMRIS Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation

Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Segmentation by Product: Intraoperative MRI Scanner

Intraoperative CT Scanner

Vascular Interventional Systems

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Intraoperative Ultrasound

Endoscopes System

Fluoroscopy

Others (Digital and Hybrid System)



Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Image Guided Interventional System market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Image Guided Interventional System research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Image Guided Interventional System market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Image Guided Interventional System market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Image Guided Interventional System report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview of Image Guided Interventional System

1.1 Image Guided Interventional System Market Overview

1.1.1 Image Guided Interventional System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Image Guided Interventional System Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Image Guided Interventional System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Image Guided Interventional System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Image Guided Interventional System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Image Guided Interventional System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Intraoperative MRI Scanner

2.5 Intraoperative CT Scanner

2.6 Vascular Interventional Systems

2.7 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

2.8 Intraoperative Ultrasound

2.9 Endoscopes System

2.10 Fluoroscopy

2.11 Others (Digital and Hybrid System)

3 Image Guided Interventional System Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Image Guided Interventional System Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Image Guided Interventional System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.6 Specialty Clinics

4 Global Image Guided Interventional System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Image Guided Interventional System Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Image Guided Interventional System as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Image Guided Interventional System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Image Guided Interventional System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Image Guided Interventional System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Image Guided Interventional System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Arthrex, Inc.

5.1.1 Arthrex, Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Arthrex, Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Arthrex, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Arthrex, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Arthrex, Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

5.2.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Profile

5.2.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

5.5.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Canon Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Canon Inc.

5.4.1 Canon Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Canon Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Canon Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Canon Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Canon Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 C. R. Bard, Inc.

5.5.1 C. R. Bard, Inc. Profile

5.5.2 C. R. Bard, Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 C. R. Bard, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 C. R. Bard, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 C. R. Bard, Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

5.6.1 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Profile

5.6.2 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Elekta AB

5.7.1 Elekta AB Profile

5.7.2 Elekta AB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Elekta AB Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Elekta AB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Elekta AB Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

5.8.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Main Business

5.8.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 GE Healthcare

5.9.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.9.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.9.3 GE Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 GE Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.10 Hitachi Ltd.

5.10.1 Hitachi Ltd. Profile

5.10.2 Hitachi Ltd. Main Business

5.10.3 Hitachi Ltd. Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Hitachi Ltd. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Hitachi Ltd. Recent Developments

5.11 Hologic, Inc.

5.11.1 Hologic, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Hologic, Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 Hologic, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Hologic, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Hologic, Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 IMRIS Inc.

5.12.1 IMRIS Inc. Profile

5.12.2 IMRIS Inc. Main Business

5.12.3 IMRIS Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 IMRIS Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 IMRIS Inc. Recent Developments

5.13 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

5.13.1 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Profile

5.13.2 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Main Business

5.13.3 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Recent Developments

5.14 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5.14.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Profile

5.14.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Main Business

5.14.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Developments

5.15 Medtronic Plc

5.15.1 Medtronic Plc Profile

5.15.2 Medtronic Plc Main Business

5.15.3 Medtronic Plc Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Medtronic Plc Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Medtronic Plc Recent Developments

5.16 Olympus Corporation

5.16.1 Olympus Corporation Profile

5.16.2 Olympus Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Olympus Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Olympus Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Olympus Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Shimadzu Corporation

5.17.1 Shimadzu Corporation Profile

5.17.2 Shimadzu Corporation Main Business

5.17.3 Shimadzu Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Shimadzu Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Developments

5.18 Siemens AG

5.18.1 Siemens AG Profile

5.18.2 Siemens AG Main Business

5.18.3 Siemens AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Siemens AG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

5.19 Stryker Corporation

5.19.1 Stryker Corporation Profile

5.19.2 Stryker Corporation Main Business

5.19.3 Stryker Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Stryker Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments

5.20 Terumo Corporation

5.20.1 Terumo Corporation Profile

5.20.2 Terumo Corporation Main Business

5.20.3 Terumo Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Terumo Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Image Guided Interventional System Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Image Guided Interventional System Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

