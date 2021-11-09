Image-guided Biopsy Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Analogic Corporation

“

The report titled Global Image-guided Biopsy Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Image-guided Biopsy market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Image-guided Biopsy market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Image-guided Biopsy market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Image-guided Biopsy market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Image-guided Biopsy report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Image-guided Biopsy report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Image-guided Biopsy market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Image-guided Biopsy market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Image-guided Biopsy market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Image-guided Biopsy market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Image-guided Biopsy market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, General Electric, Varian Medical Systems, Brainlab, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ Endoscopy India, Stryker

Market Segmentation by Product: X- Ray

Ultrasound

Mammograpy

CT

MRI

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Others



The Image-guided Biopsy Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Image-guided Biopsy market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Image-guided Biopsy market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Image-guided Biopsy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Image-guided Biopsy industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Image-guided Biopsy market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Image-guided Biopsy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Image-guided Biopsy market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Image-guided Biopsy

1.1 Image-guided Biopsy Market Overview

1.1.1 Image-guided Biopsy Product Scope

1.1.2 Image-guided Biopsy Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Image-guided Biopsy Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Global Image-guided Biopsy Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Image-guided Biopsy Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Image-guided Biopsy Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Image-guided Biopsy Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Image-guided Biopsy Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Image-guided Biopsy Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Image-guided Biopsy Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Image-guided Biopsy Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Image-guided Biopsy Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Image-guided Biopsy Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Image-guided Biopsy Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Image-guided Biopsy Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Image-guided Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 X- Ray

2.5 Ultrasound

2.6 Mammograpy

2.7 CT

2.8 MRI

2.9 Others

3 Image-guided Biopsy Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Image-guided Biopsy Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Image-guided Biopsy Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Image-guided Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

3.6 Clinics

3.7 Others

4 Image-guided Biopsy Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Image-guided Biopsy Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Image-guided Biopsy as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Image-guided Biopsy Market

4.4 Global Top Players Image-guided Biopsy Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Image-guided Biopsy Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Image-guided Biopsy Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Koninklijke Philips

5.1.1 Koninklijke Philips Profile

5.1.2 Koninklijke Philips Main Business

5.1.3 Koninklijke Philips Image-guided Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Koninklijke Philips Image-guided Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Developments

5.2 Siemens Healthcare

5.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Profile

5.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Main Business

5.2.3 Siemens Healthcare Image-guided Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Siemens Healthcare Image-guided Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

5.3 Analogic Corporation

5.3.1 Analogic Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Analogic Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Analogic Corporation Image-guided Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Analogic Corporation Image-guided Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 General Electric Recent Developments

5.4 General Electric

5.4.1 General Electric Profile

5.4.2 General Electric Main Business

5.4.3 General Electric Image-guided Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 General Electric Image-guided Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 General Electric Recent Developments

5.5 Varian Medical Systems

5.5.1 Varian Medical Systems Profile

5.5.2 Varian Medical Systems Main Business

5.5.3 Varian Medical Systems Image-guided Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Varian Medical Systems Image-guided Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Varian Medical Systems Recent Developments

5.6 Brainlab

5.6.1 Brainlab Profile

5.6.2 Brainlab Main Business

5.6.3 Brainlab Image-guided Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Brainlab Image-guided Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Brainlab Recent Developments

5.7 Medtronic

5.7.1 Medtronic Profile

5.7.2 Medtronic Main Business

5.7.3 Medtronic Image-guided Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Medtronic Image-guided Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

5.8 Olympus Corporation

5.8.1 Olympus Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Olympus Corporation Main Business

5.8.3 Olympus Corporation Image-guided Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Olympus Corporation Image-guided Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Olympus Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 KARL STORZ Endoscopy India

5.9.1 KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Profile

5.9.2 KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Main Business

5.9.3 KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Image-guided Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Image-guided Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Recent Developments

5.10 Stryker

5.10.1 Stryker Profile

5.10.2 Stryker Main Business

5.10.3 Stryker Image-guided Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Stryker Image-guided Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Stryker Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Image-guided Biopsy Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Image-guided Biopsy Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Image-guided Biopsy Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Image-guided Biopsy Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Image-guided Biopsy Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Image-guided Biopsy Market Dynamics

11.1 Image-guided Biopsy Industry Trends

11.2 Image-guided Biopsy Market Drivers

11.3 Image-guided Biopsy Market Challenges

11.4 Image-guided Biopsy Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”