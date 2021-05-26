ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Research Report: Cagr Status, Industry Growth, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts To 2027| HID Global, Identiv, Gemalto

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2842458/global-id-cards-amp-credentials-for-access-control-industry
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market are: HID Global, Identiv, Gemalto, Honeywell, ASSA Abloy, ADT Security Systems, dormakaba Group, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, Morpho (Safran), VALID, Gallagher Security, Southco, Suprema, Allegion, CardLogix, Hengbao, Kona I, STC Europe Ltd., Watchdata Technologies
Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market by Product Type: Proximity Cards, Smart Cards, Others
Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market by Application: Hotel Building, Office Building, Government Building, Others
This section of the ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2842458/global-id-cards-amp-credentials-for-access-control-industry
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Proximity Cards
1.2.3 Smart Cards
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Hotel Building
1.3.3 Office Building
1.3.4 Government Building
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Industry Trends
2.5.1 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Trends
2.5.2 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Drivers
2.5.3 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Challenges
2.5.4 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control by Revenue
3.2.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control as of 2020)
3.4 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Type
4.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Application
5.1 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 HID Global
11.1.1 HID Global Corporation Information
11.1.2 HID Global Overview
11.1.3 HID Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 HID Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.1.5 HID Global ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 HID Global Recent Developments
11.2 Identiv
11.2.1 Identiv Corporation Information
11.2.2 Identiv Overview
11.2.3 Identiv ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Identiv ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.2.5 Identiv ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Identiv Recent Developments
11.3 Gemalto
11.3.1 Gemalto Corporation Information
11.3.2 Gemalto Overview
11.3.3 Gemalto ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Gemalto ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.3.5 Gemalto ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Gemalto Recent Developments
11.4 Honeywell
11.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
11.4.2 Honeywell Overview
11.4.3 Honeywell ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Honeywell ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.4.5 Honeywell ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Honeywell Recent Developments
11.5 ASSA Abloy
11.5.1 ASSA Abloy Corporation Information
11.5.2 ASSA Abloy Overview
11.5.3 ASSA Abloy ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 ASSA Abloy ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.5.5 ASSA Abloy ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 ASSA Abloy Recent Developments
11.6 ADT Security Systems
11.6.1 ADT Security Systems Corporation Information
11.6.2 ADT Security Systems Overview
11.6.3 ADT Security Systems ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 ADT Security Systems ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.6.5 ADT Security Systems ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 ADT Security Systems Recent Developments
11.7 dormakaba Group
11.7.1 dormakaba Group Corporation Information
11.7.2 dormakaba Group Overview
11.7.3 dormakaba Group ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 dormakaba Group ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.7.5 dormakaba Group ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 dormakaba Group Recent Developments
11.8 Giesecke & Devrient
11.8.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information
11.8.2 Giesecke & Devrient Overview
11.8.3 Giesecke & Devrient ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Giesecke & Devrient ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.8.5 Giesecke & Devrient ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Developments
11.9 Oberthur Technologies
11.9.1 Oberthur Technologies Corporation Information
11.9.2 Oberthur Technologies Overview
11.9.3 Oberthur Technologies ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Oberthur Technologies ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.9.5 Oberthur Technologies ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Oberthur Technologies Recent Developments
11.10 Morpho (Safran)
11.10.1 Morpho (Safran) Corporation Information
11.10.2 Morpho (Safran) Overview
11.10.3 Morpho (Safran) ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Morpho (Safran) ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.10.5 Morpho (Safran) ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Morpho (Safran) Recent Developments
11.11 VALID
11.11.1 VALID Corporation Information
11.11.2 VALID Overview
11.11.3 VALID ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 VALID ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.11.5 VALID Recent Developments
11.12 Gallagher Security
11.12.1 Gallagher Security Corporation Information
11.12.2 Gallagher Security Overview
11.12.3 Gallagher Security ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Gallagher Security ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.12.5 Gallagher Security Recent Developments
11.13 Southco
11.13.1 Southco Corporation Information
11.13.2 Southco Overview
11.13.3 Southco ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Southco ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.13.5 Southco Recent Developments
11.14 Suprema
11.14.1 Suprema Corporation Information
11.14.2 Suprema Overview
11.14.3 Suprema ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Suprema ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.14.5 Suprema Recent Developments
11.15 Allegion
11.15.1 Allegion Corporation Information
11.15.2 Allegion Overview
11.15.3 Allegion ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Allegion ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.15.5 Allegion Recent Developments
11.16 CardLogix
11.16.1 CardLogix Corporation Information
11.16.2 CardLogix Overview
11.16.3 CardLogix ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 CardLogix ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.16.5 CardLogix Recent Developments
11.17 Hengbao
11.17.1 Hengbao Corporation Information
11.17.2 Hengbao Overview
11.17.3 Hengbao ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Hengbao ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.17.5 Hengbao Recent Developments
11.18 Kona I
11.18.1 Kona I Corporation Information
11.18.2 Kona I Overview
11.18.3 Kona I ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Kona I ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.18.5 Kona I Recent Developments
11.19 STC Europe Ltd.
11.19.1 STC Europe Ltd. Corporation Information
11.19.2 STC Europe Ltd. Overview
11.19.3 STC Europe Ltd. ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 STC Europe Ltd. ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.19.5 STC Europe Ltd. Recent Developments
11.20 Watchdata Technologies
11.20.1 Watchdata Technologies Corporation Information
11.20.2 Watchdata Technologies Overview
11.20.3 Watchdata Technologies ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Watchdata Technologies ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Products and Services
11.20.5 Watchdata Technologies Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Value Chain Analysis
12.2 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Production Mode & Process
12.4 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Sales Channels
12.4.2 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Distributors
12.5 ID Cards & Credentials for Access Control Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.