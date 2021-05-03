IBS-C Drugs Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2027 | Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions, Nestle

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global IBS-C Drugs Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global IBS-C Drugs market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global IBS-C Drugs market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global IBS-C Drugs market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global IBS-C Drugs market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global IBS-C Drugs market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global IBS-C Drugs market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions, Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharma Ag, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Ardelyx, Inc, Synthetic Biologics, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bama-Geve, SLU, Ferring BV, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Norgine B.V, Prometheus Laboratories Inc, Actavis Nordic A/S, Albireo Pharma Inc, Yuhan Corp, Astrazeneca Plc, The Menarini Group, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Market Segment by Product Type: Linaclotide

Lubiprostone

Osmotic Laxatives

Stimulant Laxatives

Others Market Segment by Application: Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IBS-C Drugs market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IBS-C Drugs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IBS-C Drugs market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IBS-C Drugs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IBS-C Drugs market

TOC

1 IBS-C Drugs Market Overview

1.1 IBS-C Drugs Product Overview

1.2 IBS-C Drugs Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Linaclotide

1.2.2 Lubiprostone

1.2.3 Osmotic Laxatives

1.2.4 Stimulant Laxatives

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by IBS-C Drugs Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by IBS-C Drugs Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players IBS-C Drugs Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers IBS-C Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 IBS-C Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 IBS-C Drugs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by IBS-C Drugs Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in IBS-C Drugs as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IBS-C Drugs Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers IBS-C Drugs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 IBS-C Drugs Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global IBS-C Drugs by Application

4.1 IBS-C Drugs Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital Pharmacies

4.1.2 Retail Pharmacies

4.1.3 Online Pharmacies

4.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America IBS-C Drugs by Country

5.1 North America IBS-C Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America IBS-C Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe IBS-C Drugs by Country

6.1 Europe IBS-C Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe IBS-C Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific IBS-C Drugs by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific IBS-C Drugs Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific IBS-C Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America IBS-C Drugs by Country

8.1 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in IBS-C Drugs Business

10.1 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions

10.1.1 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Corporation Information

10.1.2 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.1.5 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Recent Development

10.2 Nestle

10.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nestle Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nestle IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.2.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

10.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Abbott Laboratories IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Abbott Laboratories IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

10.4 Synergy Pharmaceuticals

10.4.1 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

10.4.2 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Synergy Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Synergy Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.4.5 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.5 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

10.5.1 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.5.5 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.6 Novartis Pharma Ag

10.6.1 Novartis Pharma Ag Corporation Information

10.6.2 Novartis Pharma Ag Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Novartis Pharma Ag IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Novartis Pharma Ag IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.6.5 Novartis Pharma Ag Recent Development

10.7 Astellas Pharmaceuticals

10.7.1 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Astellas Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Astellas Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.7.5 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.8 Ardelyx, Inc

10.8.1 Ardelyx, Inc Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ardelyx, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Ardelyx, Inc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Ardelyx, Inc IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.8.5 Ardelyx, Inc Recent Development

10.9 Synthetic Biologics, Inc

10.9.1 Synthetic Biologics, Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Synthetic Biologics, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Synthetic Biologics, Inc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Synthetic Biologics, Inc IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.9.5 Synthetic Biologics, Inc Recent Development

10.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 IBS-C Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development

10.11 Bama-Geve, SLU

10.11.1 Bama-Geve, SLU Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bama-Geve, SLU Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bama-Geve, SLU IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Bama-Geve, SLU IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.11.5 Bama-Geve, SLU Recent Development

10.12 Ferring BV

10.12.1 Ferring BV Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ferring BV Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Ferring BV IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Ferring BV IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.12.5 Ferring BV Recent Development

10.13 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc

10.13.1 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.13.5 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc Recent Development

10.14 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

10.14.1 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.14.5 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Recent Development

10.15 Norgine B.V

10.15.1 Norgine B.V Corporation Information

10.15.2 Norgine B.V Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Norgine B.V IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Norgine B.V IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.15.5 Norgine B.V Recent Development

10.16 Prometheus Laboratories Inc

10.16.1 Prometheus Laboratories Inc Corporation Information

10.16.2 Prometheus Laboratories Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Prometheus Laboratories Inc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Prometheus Laboratories Inc IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.16.5 Prometheus Laboratories Inc Recent Development

10.17 Actavis Nordic A/S

10.17.1 Actavis Nordic A/S Corporation Information

10.17.2 Actavis Nordic A/S Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Actavis Nordic A/S IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Actavis Nordic A/S IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.17.5 Actavis Nordic A/S Recent Development

10.18 Albireo Pharma Inc

10.18.1 Albireo Pharma Inc Corporation Information

10.18.2 Albireo Pharma Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Albireo Pharma Inc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Albireo Pharma Inc IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.18.5 Albireo Pharma Inc Recent Development

10.19 Yuhan Corp

10.19.1 Yuhan Corp Corporation Information

10.19.2 Yuhan Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Yuhan Corp IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Yuhan Corp IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.19.5 Yuhan Corp Recent Development

10.20 Astrazeneca Plc

10.20.1 Astrazeneca Plc Corporation Information

10.20.2 Astrazeneca Plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Astrazeneca Plc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Astrazeneca Plc IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.20.5 Astrazeneca Plc Recent Development

10.21 The Menarini Group

10.21.1 The Menarini Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 The Menarini Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 The Menarini Group IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 The Menarini Group IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.21.5 The Menarini Group Recent Development

10.22 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

10.22.1 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.22.2 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

10.22.5 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 IBS-C Drugs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 IBS-C Drugs Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 IBS-C Drugs Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 IBS-C Drugs Distributors

12.3 IBS-C Drugs Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

