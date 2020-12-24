I-Joist Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026 | Nordic Structures, Anthony Forest Products, TECO Building Products, Pro Builder, Pryda, Tri-State Forest Products

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global I-Joist market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global I-Joist market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The I-Joist report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the I-Joist report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global I-Joist market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global I-Joist market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global I-Joist market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global I-Joist market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global I-Joist market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global I-Joist Market Research Report: Nordic Structures, Anthony Forest Products, TECO Building Products, Pro Builder, Pryda, Tri-State Forest Products

Global I-Joist Market Segmentation by Product: Concentration:40%, Concentration:45%

Global I-Joist Market Segmentation by Application: Architecture, Bridge, Other

The I-Joist Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global I-Joist market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global I-Joist market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the I-Joist market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in I-Joist industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global I-Joist market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global I-Joist market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global I-Joist market?

Table of Contents:

1 I-Joist Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of I-Joist

1.2 I-Joist Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global I-Joist Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Other

1.3 I-Joist Segment by Application

1.3.1 I-Joist Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Architecture

1.3.3 Bridge

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global I-Joist Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global I-Joist Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global I-Joist Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 I-Joist Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 I-Joist Industry

1.6 I-Joist Market Trends

2 Global I-Joist Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global I-Joist Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global I-Joist Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global I-Joist Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers I-Joist Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 I-Joist Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 I-Joist Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key I-Joist Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 I-Joist Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global I-Joist Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global I-Joist Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America I-Joist Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America I-Joist Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America I-Joist Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe I-Joist Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe I-Joist Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe I-Joist Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific I-Joist Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific I-Joist Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific I-Joist Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America I-Joist Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America I-Joist Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America I-Joist Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa I-Joist Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa I-Joist Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa I-Joist Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global I-Joist Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global I-Joist Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global I-Joist Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global I-Joist Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global I-Joist Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global I-Joist Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global I-Joist Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global I-Joist Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global I-Joist Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in I-Joist Business

6.1 Nordic Structures

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nordic Structures Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Nordic Structures I-Joist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Nordic Structures Products Offered

6.1.5 Nordic Structures Recent Development

6.2 Anthony Forest Products

6.2.1 Anthony Forest Products Corporation Information

6.2.2 Anthony Forest Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Anthony Forest Products I-Joist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Anthony Forest Products Products Offered

6.2.5 Anthony Forest Products Recent Development

6.3 TECO Building Products

6.3.1 TECO Building Products Corporation Information

6.3.2 TECO Building Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 TECO Building Products I-Joist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 TECO Building Products Products Offered

6.3.5 TECO Building Products Recent Development

6.4 Pro Builder

6.4.1 Pro Builder Corporation Information

6.4.2 Pro Builder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Pro Builder I-Joist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Pro Builder Products Offered

6.4.5 Pro Builder Recent Development

6.5 Pryda

6.5.1 Pryda Corporation Information

6.5.2 Pryda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Pryda I-Joist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Pryda Products Offered

6.5.5 Pryda Recent Development

6.6 Tri-State Forest Products

6.6.1 Tri-State Forest Products Corporation Information

6.6.2 Tri-State Forest Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Tri-State Forest Products I-Joist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Tri-State Forest Products Products Offered

6.6.5 Tri-State Forest Products Recent Development

7 I-Joist Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 I-Joist Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of I-Joist

7.4 I-Joist Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 I-Joist Distributors List

8.3 I-Joist Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global I-Joist Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of I-Joist by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of I-Joist by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 I-Joist Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of I-Joist by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of I-Joist by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 I-Joist Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of I-Joist by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of I-Joist by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America I-Joist Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe I-Joist Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific I-Joist Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America I-Joist Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa I-Joist Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

