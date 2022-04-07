Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2022-2028| Nutanix, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems

Los Angeles, United State: The research study on the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market equips you with detailed and accurate analysis that will help you to strengthen your market position. It provides latest updates and powerful insights about the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems industry so you could improve your business tactics and ensure strong sales growth in the coming years. It throws light on the current and future market scenarios and helps you to understand competitive dynamics of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market. The market segmentation analysis offered in the research study shows how different product, application, and regional segments are faring in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market.



The report includes verified and revalidated market figures such as CAGR, gross margin, sales, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and Y-o-Y growth. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques to compile this comprehensive report on the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market. Under regional analysis, we have explored key markets such as North America, Europe, India, China, Japan, the MEA, and others. Leading companies are profiled on the basis of various factors, including markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross margin. There is a dedicated section for market dynamics where drivers, restraints, opportunities, influence factors, challenges, and trends are deeply analyzed.



The report offers great insights into major macroeconomic factors having a significant effect on the growth of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market. It also offers analysis of absolute dollar opportunity that can be crucial for identifying opportunities to gain revenue and increase sales in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to obtain sound understanding of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market and make strong advancement in the industry in terms of growth. The overall size of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated on the basis of different factors.



Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Leading Players

Nutanix, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies (VMware, Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, DataCore Software, Pivot3, Inc., NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC, NEC Corporation, Scale Computing

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Segmentation by Product

Hardware, Software Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Segmentation by Application

Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy, Financial Sector, IT and Telecom, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Reasons to Buy the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Report

(A) Upgrade your market research resources with this comprehensive and accurate report on the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market

(B) Get complete understanding of general market scenarios and future market situations to prepare for rising above the challenges and ensuring strong growth

(C) The report offers in-depth research and various tendencies of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market

(D) It provides detailed analysis of changing market trends, current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market

(E) It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market and carefully guides established players for further market growth

(F) Apart from hottest technological advances in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems market, it brings to light the future plans of dominant players in the industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Financial Sector

1.3.6 IT and Telecom

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Industry Trends

2.3.2 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Drivers

2.3.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Challenges

2.3.4 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Revenue

3.4 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Revenue in 2021

3.5 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Nutanix, Inc.

11.1.1 Nutanix, Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Nutanix, Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Nutanix, Inc. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.1.4 Nutanix, Inc. Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Nutanix, Inc. Recent Developments

11.2 Dell Technologies, Inc.

11.2.1 Dell Technologies, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Dell Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Dell Technologies, Inc. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.2.4 Dell Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Dell Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.3.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.3.3 Cisco Systems Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments

11.4 Dell Technologies (VMware, Inc.)

11.4.1 Dell Technologies (VMware, Inc.) Company Details

11.4.2 Dell Technologies (VMware, Inc.) Business Overview

11.4.3 Dell Technologies (VMware, Inc.) Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.4.4 Dell Technologies (VMware, Inc.) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Dell Technologies (VMware, Inc.) Recent Developments

11.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

11.5.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.5.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.5.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

11.6.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Company Details

11.6.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Business Overview

11.6.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.6.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Recent Developments

11.7 Microsoft

11.7.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.7.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.7.3 Microsoft Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

11.8 IBM Corporation

11.8.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 IBM Corporation Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.8.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments

11.9 Fujitsu Limited

11.9.1 Fujitsu Limited Company Details

11.9.2 Fujitsu Limited Business Overview

11.9.3 Fujitsu Limited Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.9.4 Fujitsu Limited Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Developments

11.10 DataCore Software

11.10.1 DataCore Software Company Details

11.10.2 DataCore Software Business Overview

11.10.3 DataCore Software Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.10.4 DataCore Software Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 DataCore Software Recent Developments

11.11 Pivot3, Inc.

11.11.1 Pivot3, Inc. Company Details

11.11.2 Pivot3, Inc. Business Overview

11.11.3 Pivot3, Inc. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.11.4 Pivot3, Inc. Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Pivot3, Inc. Recent Developments

11.12 NetApp, Inc.

11.12.1 NetApp, Inc. Company Details

11.12.2 NetApp, Inc. Business Overview

11.12.3 NetApp, Inc. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.12.4 NetApp, Inc. Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 NetApp, Inc. Recent Developments

11.13 Hitachi Vantara LLC

11.13.1 Hitachi Vantara LLC Company Details

11.13.2 Hitachi Vantara LLC Business Overview

11.13.3 Hitachi Vantara LLC Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.13.4 Hitachi Vantara LLC Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Hitachi Vantara LLC Recent Developments

11.14 NEC Corporation

11.14.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

11.14.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview

11.14.3 NEC Corporation Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.14.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 NEC Corporation Recent Developments

11.15 Scale Computing

11.15.1 Scale Computing Company Details

11.15.2 Scale Computing Business Overview

11.15.3 Scale Computing Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Introduction

11.15.4 Scale Computing Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Scale Computing Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

