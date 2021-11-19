Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Region Analysis and Forecast To 2027| Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Hygienic Tissue Paper market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Hygienic Tissue Paper market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Hygienic Tissue Paper market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Hygienic Tissue Paper market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Hygienic Tissue Paper market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Hygienic Tissue Paper market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Research Report: Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel, Empresas CMPC, Hengan International, Asia Pulp & Paper, WEPA, Metsa Group, Kruger, Cascades, C & S, Asaleo Care, ICT Group, KP Tissue, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oji Holdings
Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market by Type:
Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market by Application: At Home (AH), Away From Home (Hospitals, Restaurants, Institutions & Offices, Schools, etc.)
The global Hygienic Tissue Paper market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Hygienic Tissue Paper report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Hygienic Tissue Paper research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Table of Contents
1 Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Overview
1.1 Hygienic Tissue Paper Product Overview
1.2 Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Facial Tissue
1.2.2 Napkins
1.2.3 Bathroom Tissues
1.2.4 Kitchen & Hand Towels
1.2.5 Wet Wipes
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Hygienic Tissue Paper Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Hygienic Tissue Paper Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hygienic Tissue Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hygienic Tissue Paper as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hygienic Tissue Paper Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Hygienic Tissue Paper Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Hygienic Tissue Paper Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper by Application
4.1 Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 At Home (AH)
4.1.2 Away From Home (Hospitals, Restaurants, Institutions & Offices, Schools, etc.)
4.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Hygienic Tissue Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Hygienic Tissue Paper by Country
5.1 North America Hygienic Tissue Paper Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Hygienic Tissue Paper Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Hygienic Tissue Paper by Country
6.1 Europe Hygienic Tissue Paper Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Hygienic Tissue Paper Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Hygienic Tissue Paper by Country
8.1 Latin America Hygienic Tissue Paper Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Hygienic Tissue Paper Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Tissue Paper by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Tissue Paper Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Tissue Paper Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hygienic Tissue Paper Business
10.1 Kimberly-Clark
10.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information
10.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development
10.2 Essity (from SCA)
10.2.1 Essity (from SCA) Corporation Information
10.2.2 Essity (from SCA) Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Essity (from SCA) Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Kimberly-Clark Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.2.5 Essity (from SCA) Recent Development
10.3 Procter & Gamble
10.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information
10.3.2 Procter & Gamble Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Procter & Gamble Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Procter & Gamble Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development
10.4 Georgia-Pacific
10.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information
10.4.2 Georgia-Pacific Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development
10.5 Sofidel
10.5.1 Sofidel Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sofidel Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sofidel Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Sofidel Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.5.5 Sofidel Recent Development
10.6 Empresas CMPC
10.6.1 Empresas CMPC Corporation Information
10.6.2 Empresas CMPC Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Empresas CMPC Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Empresas CMPC Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.6.5 Empresas CMPC Recent Development
10.7 Hengan International
10.7.1 Hengan International Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hengan International Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Hengan International Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Hengan International Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.7.5 Hengan International Recent Development
10.8 Asia Pulp & Paper
10.8.1 Asia Pulp & Paper Corporation Information
10.8.2 Asia Pulp & Paper Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Asia Pulp & Paper Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Asia Pulp & Paper Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.8.5 Asia Pulp & Paper Recent Development
10.9 WEPA
10.9.1 WEPA Corporation Information
10.9.2 WEPA Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 WEPA Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 WEPA Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.9.5 WEPA Recent Development
10.10 Metsa Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Hygienic Tissue Paper Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Metsa Group Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Metsa Group Recent Development
10.11 Kruger
10.11.1 Kruger Corporation Information
10.11.2 Kruger Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Kruger Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Kruger Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.11.5 Kruger Recent Development
10.12 Cascades
10.12.1 Cascades Corporation Information
10.12.2 Cascades Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Cascades Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Cascades Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.12.5 Cascades Recent Development
10.13 C & S
10.13.1 C & S Corporation Information
10.13.2 C & S Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 C & S Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 C & S Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.13.5 C & S Recent Development
10.14 Asaleo Care
10.14.1 Asaleo Care Corporation Information
10.14.2 Asaleo Care Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Asaleo Care Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Asaleo Care Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.14.5 Asaleo Care Recent Development
10.15 ICT Group
10.15.1 ICT Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 ICT Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 ICT Group Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 ICT Group Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.15.5 ICT Group Recent Development
10.16 KP Tissue
10.16.1 KP Tissue Corporation Information
10.16.2 KP Tissue Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 KP Tissue Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 KP Tissue Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.16.5 KP Tissue Recent Development
10.17 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)
10.17.1 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Corporation Information
10.17.2 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.17.5 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Recent Development
10.18 Oji Holdings
10.18.1 Oji Holdings Corporation Information
10.18.2 Oji Holdings Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Oji Holdings Hygienic Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Oji Holdings Hygienic Tissue Paper Products Offered
10.18.5 Oji Holdings Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Hygienic Tissue Paper Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Hygienic Tissue Paper Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Hygienic Tissue Paper Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Hygienic Tissue Paper Distributors
12.3 Hygienic Tissue Paper Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
