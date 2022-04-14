Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2028 | Total Cray Valley, Evonik, Nippon Soda

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Research Report: Total Cray Valley

Evonik

Nippon Soda

Idemitsu

Tianyuan New Material

Emerald Performance Materials

Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry



Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Segmentation by Product: 1000-2000 Molecular Weight

2000-3000 Molecular Weight

Others



Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Segmentation by Application: Adhesive

Paint

Rubber Material

Aerospace and Military

Plastic Modifiers

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 1000-2000 Molecular Weight

2.1.2 2000-3000 Molecular Weight

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by End Use

3.1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Segment by End Use

3.1.1 Adhesive

3.1.2 Paint

3.1.3 Rubber Material

3.1.4 Aerospace and Military

3.1.5 Plastic Modifiers

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by End Use

3.2.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Value, by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Volume, by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by End Use

3.3.1 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Value, by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Volume, by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Total Cray Valley

7.1.1 Total Cray Valley Corporation Information

7.1.2 Total Cray Valley Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Total Cray Valley Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Total Cray Valley Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Products Offered

7.1.5 Total Cray Valley Recent Development

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Evonik Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Evonik Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Products Offered

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.3 Nippon Soda

7.3.1 Nippon Soda Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Soda Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nippon Soda Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nippon Soda Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Products Offered

7.3.5 Nippon Soda Recent Development

7.4 Idemitsu

7.4.1 Idemitsu Corporation Information

7.4.2 Idemitsu Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Idemitsu Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Idemitsu Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Products Offered

7.4.5 Idemitsu Recent Development

7.5 Tianyuan New Material

7.5.1 Tianyuan New Material Corporation Information

7.5.2 Tianyuan New Material Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Tianyuan New Material Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Tianyuan New Material Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Products Offered

7.5.5 Tianyuan New Material Recent Development

7.6 Emerald Performance Materials

7.6.1 Emerald Performance Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 Emerald Performance Materials Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Emerald Performance Materials Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Emerald Performance Materials Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Products Offered

7.6.5 Emerald Performance Materials Recent Development

7.7 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry

7.7.1 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Products Offered

7.7.5 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Distributors

8.3 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Distributors

8.5 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

