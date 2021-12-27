Hydrophobic Coatings Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | BASF, DuPont, DryWired

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Hydrophobic Coatings Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydrophobic Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydrophobic Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydrophobic Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydrophobic Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydrophobic Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydrophobic Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, DuPont, DryWired, 3M, PPG Industries, Evonik, BP, Clariant, Corning, Dow Chemicals, Nippon, NeverWet, Lotus Leaf Coatings, Veeco/CNT, Hydrobead, Aculon, UPT, Surfactis Technologies, Buhler, Nanogate

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polysiloxanes

Fluoro Alkylsilanes

Fluoropolymers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Photovoltaics

Electronic

Others



The Hydrophobic Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydrophobic Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydrophobic Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Hydrophobic Coatings market expansion?

What will be the global Hydrophobic Coatings market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Hydrophobic Coatings market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Hydrophobic Coatings market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Hydrophobic Coatings market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Hydrophobic Coatings market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Hydrophobic Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydrophobic Coatings

1.2 Hydrophobic Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polysiloxanes

1.2.3 Fluoro Alkylsilanes

1.2.4 Fluoropolymers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Hydrophobic Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Photovoltaics

1.3.7 Electronic

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Hydrophobic Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Hydrophobic Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Hydrophobic Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Hydrophobic Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Hydrophobic Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Hydrophobic Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Hydrophobic Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Hydrophobic Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Hydrophobic Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Hydrophobic Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Hydrophobic Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Hydrophobic Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Hydrophobic Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Hydrophobic Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Hydrophobic Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Hydrophobic Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DuPont

7.2.1 DuPont Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 DuPont Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DuPont Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DryWired

7.3.1 DryWired Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 DryWired Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DryWired Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DryWired Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DryWired Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 3M

7.4.1 3M Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 3M Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 3M Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 PPG Industries

7.5.1 PPG Industries Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 PPG Industries Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 PPG Industries Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Evonik

7.6.1 Evonik Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Evonik Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Evonik Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 BP

7.7.1 BP Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 BP Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 BP Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 BP Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BP Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Clariant

7.8.1 Clariant Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Clariant Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Clariant Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Corning

7.9.1 Corning Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Corning Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Corning Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Dow Chemicals

7.10.1 Dow Chemicals Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dow Chemicals Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Dow Chemicals Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Dow Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Dow Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Nippon

7.11.1 Nippon Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nippon Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Nippon Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Nippon Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Nippon Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 NeverWet

7.12.1 NeverWet Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 NeverWet Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 NeverWet Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 NeverWet Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 NeverWet Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Lotus Leaf Coatings

7.13.1 Lotus Leaf Coatings Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lotus Leaf Coatings Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Lotus Leaf Coatings Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Lotus Leaf Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Lotus Leaf Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Veeco/CNT

7.14.1 Veeco/CNT Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.14.2 Veeco/CNT Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Veeco/CNT Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Veeco/CNT Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Veeco/CNT Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Hydrobead

7.15.1 Hydrobead Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hydrobead Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Hydrobead Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Hydrobead Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Hydrobead Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Aculon

7.16.1 Aculon Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.16.2 Aculon Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Aculon Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Aculon Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Aculon Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 UPT

7.17.1 UPT Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.17.2 UPT Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.17.3 UPT Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 UPT Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 UPT Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Surfactis Technologies

7.18.1 Surfactis Technologies Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.18.2 Surfactis Technologies Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Surfactis Technologies Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Surfactis Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Surfactis Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Buhler

7.19.1 Buhler Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.19.2 Buhler Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Buhler Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Buhler Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Buhler Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Nanogate

7.20.1 Nanogate Hydrophobic Coatings Corporation Information

7.20.2 Nanogate Hydrophobic Coatings Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Nanogate Hydrophobic Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Nanogate Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Nanogate Recent Developments/Updates

8 Hydrophobic Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hydrophobic Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hydrophobic Coatings

8.4 Hydrophobic Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Hydrophobic Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Hydrophobic Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Hydrophobic Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Hydrophobic Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Hydrophobic Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Hydrophobic Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hydrophobic Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Hydrophobic Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Hydrophobic Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Hydrophobic Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Hydrophobic Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Hydrophobic Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hydrophobic Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hydrophobic Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hydrophobic Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hydrophobic Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hydrophobic Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hydrophobic Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hydrophobic Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hydrophobic Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”