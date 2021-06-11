Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027| Danfoss, Oventrop Corporation, IMI Hydronic

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Hydronic Balancing Valves report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.
In order to understand all the components of the Hydronic Balancing Valves market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Hydronic Balancing Valves report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Hydronic Balancing Valves report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.
The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Hydronic Balancing Valves research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Hydronic Balancing Valves report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Research Report: Danfoss, Oventrop Corporation, IMI Hydronic, Honeywell International, Caleffi Spa, Siemens, Frese A/S, Crane Co, I.V.A.R. S.p.a., Belimo, Comap Group, FlowCon International/Griswold, Johnson Controls, Watts, Xylem, Schneider, Tiger Controls
Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market by Type: Static Balancing Valve, Dynamic Balancing Valve, PICV
Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.
The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market?
What will be the size of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Static Balancing Valve
1.2.3 Dynamic Balancing Valve
1.2.4 PICV
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Production
2.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Danfoss
12.1.1 Danfoss Corporation Information
12.1.2 Danfoss Overview
12.1.3 Danfoss Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Danfoss Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.1.5 Danfoss Recent Developments
12.2 Oventrop Corporation
12.2.1 Oventrop Corporation Corporation Information
12.2.2 Oventrop Corporation Overview
12.2.3 Oventrop Corporation Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Oventrop Corporation Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.2.5 Oventrop Corporation Recent Developments
12.3 IMI Hydronic
12.3.1 IMI Hydronic Corporation Information
12.3.2 IMI Hydronic Overview
12.3.3 IMI Hydronic Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 IMI Hydronic Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.3.5 IMI Hydronic Recent Developments
12.4 Honeywell International
12.4.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information
12.4.2 Honeywell International Overview
12.4.3 Honeywell International Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Honeywell International Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.4.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments
12.5 Caleffi Spa
12.5.1 Caleffi Spa Corporation Information
12.5.2 Caleffi Spa Overview
12.5.3 Caleffi Spa Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Caleffi Spa Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.5.5 Caleffi Spa Recent Developments
12.6 Siemens
12.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.6.2 Siemens Overview
12.6.3 Siemens Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Siemens Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.6.5 Siemens Recent Developments
12.7 Frese A/S
12.7.1 Frese A/S Corporation Information
12.7.2 Frese A/S Overview
12.7.3 Frese A/S Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Frese A/S Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.7.5 Frese A/S Recent Developments
12.8 Crane Co
12.8.1 Crane Co Corporation Information
12.8.2 Crane Co Overview
12.8.3 Crane Co Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Crane Co Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.8.5 Crane Co Recent Developments
12.9 I.V.A.R. S.p.a.
12.9.1 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Corporation Information
12.9.2 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Overview
12.9.3 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.9.5 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Recent Developments
12.10 Belimo
12.10.1 Belimo Corporation Information
12.10.2 Belimo Overview
12.10.3 Belimo Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Belimo Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.10.5 Belimo Recent Developments
12.11 Comap Group
12.11.1 Comap Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Comap Group Overview
12.11.3 Comap Group Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Comap Group Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.11.5 Comap Group Recent Developments
12.12 FlowCon International/Griswold
12.12.1 FlowCon International/Griswold Corporation Information
12.12.2 FlowCon International/Griswold Overview
12.12.3 FlowCon International/Griswold Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 FlowCon International/Griswold Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.12.5 FlowCon International/Griswold Recent Developments
12.13 Johnson Controls
12.13.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
12.13.2 Johnson Controls Overview
12.13.3 Johnson Controls Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Johnson Controls Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.13.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments
12.14 Watts
12.14.1 Watts Corporation Information
12.14.2 Watts Overview
12.14.3 Watts Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Watts Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.14.5 Watts Recent Developments
12.15 Xylem
12.15.1 Xylem Corporation Information
12.15.2 Xylem Overview
12.15.3 Xylem Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Xylem Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.15.5 Xylem Recent Developments
12.16 Schneider
12.16.1 Schneider Corporation Information
12.16.2 Schneider Overview
12.16.3 Schneider Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Schneider Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.16.5 Schneider Recent Developments
12.17 Tiger Controls
12.17.1 Tiger Controls Corporation Information
12.17.2 Tiger Controls Overview
12.17.3 Tiger Controls Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Tiger Controls Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description
12.17.5 Tiger Controls Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Hydronic Balancing Valves Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Hydronic Balancing Valves Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Hydronic Balancing Valves Production Mode & Process
13.4 Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Channels
13.4.2 Hydronic Balancing Valves Distributors
13.5 Hydronic Balancing Valves Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Hydronic Balancing Valves Industry Trends
14.2 Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Drivers
14.3 Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Challenges
14.4 Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
