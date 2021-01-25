Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Adept Solutions, P2 Energy Solutions, Tieto

Hydrocarbon accounting (HCA), is defined as “the system by which ownership of oil, gas, gas liquids and produced water is determined and tracked from the point of production to a point of sale or discharge”. The terms allocation and production reporting are also commonly used to refer to this function. It has two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly. Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution includes two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly. And the Hydrocarbons Accounting Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market The global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market size is projected to reach US$ 677.1 million by 2026, from US$ 431.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2622965/global-hydrocarbons-accounting-solution-market

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market.

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Breakdown Data by Type

On-Premises, Cloud-Based

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Breakdown Data by Application

Oil, Natural Gas, Water Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, SAP, Adept Solutions, P2 Energy Solutions, Tieto, Quorum Business Solutions, EnergySys, Schlumberger, JPL, Pansoft, Tieto, Quorum Business Solutions, Infosys

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/0a665c944240fba4d02a0e0875b97326,0,1,global-hydrocarbons-accounting-solution-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-Premises

1.2.3 Cloud-Based 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil

1.3.3 Natural Gas

1.3.4 Water 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Trends

2.3.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Drivers

2.3.3 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Challenges

2.3.4 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue 3.4 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue in 2020 3.5 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 SAP

11.1.1 SAP Company Details

11.1.2 SAP Business Overview

11.1.3 SAP Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.1.4 SAP Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 SAP Recent Development 11.2 Adept Solutions

11.2.1 Adept Solutions Company Details

11.2.2 Adept Solutions Business Overview

11.2.3 Adept Solutions Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.2.4 Adept Solutions Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Adept Solutions Recent Development 11.3 P2 Energy Solutions

11.3.1 P2 Energy Solutions Company Details

11.3.2 P2 Energy Solutions Business Overview

11.3.3 P2 Energy Solutions Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.3.4 P2 Energy Solutions Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 P2 Energy Solutions Recent Development 11.4 Tieto

11.4.1 Tieto Company Details

11.4.2 Tieto Business Overview

11.4.3 Tieto Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.4.4 Tieto Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Tieto Recent Development 11.5 Quorum Business Solutions

11.5.1 Quorum Business Solutions Company Details

11.5.2 Quorum Business Solutions Business Overview

11.5.3 Quorum Business Solutions Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.5.4 Quorum Business Solutions Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Quorum Business Solutions Recent Development 11.6 EnergySys

11.6.1 EnergySys Company Details

11.6.2 EnergySys Business Overview

11.6.3 EnergySys Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.6.4 EnergySys Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 EnergySys Recent Development 11.7 Schlumberger

11.7.1 Schlumberger Company Details

11.7.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

11.7.3 Schlumberger Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.7.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Schlumberger Recent Development 11.8 JPL

11.8.1 JPL Company Details

11.8.2 JPL Business Overview

11.8.3 JPL Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.8.4 JPL Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 JPL Recent Development 11.9 Pansoft

11.9.1 Pansoft Company Details

11.9.2 Pansoft Business Overview

11.9.3 Pansoft Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.9.4 Pansoft Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Pansoft Recent Development 11.10 CGI Group

11.10.1 CGI Group Company Details

11.10.2 CGI Group Business Overview

11.10.3 CGI Group Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.10.4 CGI Group Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 CGI Group Recent Development 11.11 Wipro Limited

11.11.1 Wipro Limited Company Details

11.11.2 Wipro Limited Business Overview

11.11.3 Wipro Limited Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.11.4 Wipro Limited Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Wipro Limited Recent Development 11.12 Infosys

11.12.1 Infosys Company Details

11.12.2 Infosys Business Overview

11.12.3 Infosys Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction

11.12.4 Infosys Revenue in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Infosys Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us