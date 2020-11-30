Hydro Turbines Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2026 | Andritz, Voith, GE

“
The report titled Global Hydro Turbines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hydro Turbines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hydro Turbines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hydro Turbines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydro Turbines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydro Turbines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydro Turbines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydro Turbines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydro Turbines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydro Turbines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydro Turbines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydro Turbines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Andritz, Voith, GE, Toshiba, Dongfang Electric, BHEL, Hitachi Mitsubishi, Harbin Electric, IMPSA, Zhefu, Power Machines, CME, Marvel, Global Hydro Energy, Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic, Tianfa, Litostroj Power Group, Gilkes, GUGLER Water Turbines, Geppert Hydropower, FLOVEL, DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL, Franco Tosi Meccanica
Market Segmentation by Product: Francis
Kaplan
Pelton
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Small Hydro(1-50MW)
Medium Hydro(50-100MW)
Large Hydro(>100MW)
The Hydro Turbines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydro Turbines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydro Turbines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Hydro Turbines market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydro Turbines industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Hydro Turbines market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Hydro Turbines market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydro Turbines market?
Table of Contents:
1 Hydro Turbines Market Overview
1.1 Hydro Turbines Product Overview
1.2 Hydro Turbines Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Francis
1.2.2 Kaplan
1.2.3 Pelton
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Hydro Turbines Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Hydro Turbines Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Hydro Turbines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Hydro Turbines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Hydro Turbines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Hydro Turbines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Hydro Turbines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Hydro Turbines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hydro Turbines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Hydro Turbines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Hydro Turbines Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Hydro Turbines Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Hydro Turbines Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Hydro Turbines Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hydro Turbines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Hydro Turbines Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hydro Turbines Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hydro Turbines Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hydro Turbines as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hydro Turbines Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Hydro Turbines Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Hydro Turbines by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Hydro Turbines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Hydro Turbines Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Hydro Turbines Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Hydro Turbines by Application
4.1 Hydro Turbines Segment by Application
4.1.1 Small Hydro(1-50MW)
4.1.2 Medium Hydro(50-100MW)
4.1.3 Large Hydro(>100MW)
4.2 Global Hydro Turbines Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Hydro Turbines Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Hydro Turbines Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Hydro Turbines Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Hydro Turbines by Application
4.5.2 Europe Hydro Turbines by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Hydro Turbines by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Hydro Turbines by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbines by Application
5 North America Hydro Turbines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Hydro Turbines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Hydro Turbines Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Hydro Turbines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydro Turbines Business
10.1 Andritz
10.1.1 Andritz Corporation Information
10.1.2 Andritz Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Andritz Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Andritz Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.1.5 Andritz Recent Developments
10.2 Voith
10.2.1 Voith Corporation Information
10.2.2 Voith Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Voith Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Andritz Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.2.5 Voith Recent Developments
10.3 GE
10.3.1 GE Corporation Information
10.3.2 GE Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 GE Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 GE Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.3.5 GE Recent Developments
10.4 Toshiba
10.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.4.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Toshiba Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Toshiba Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.4.5 Toshiba Recent Developments
10.5 Dongfang Electric
10.5.1 Dongfang Electric Corporation Information
10.5.2 Dongfang Electric Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Dongfang Electric Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Dongfang Electric Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.5.5 Dongfang Electric Recent Developments
10.6 BHEL
10.6.1 BHEL Corporation Information
10.6.2 BHEL Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 BHEL Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 BHEL Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.6.5 BHEL Recent Developments
10.7 Hitachi Mitsubishi
10.7.1 Hitachi Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hitachi Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Hitachi Mitsubishi Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Hitachi Mitsubishi Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.7.5 Hitachi Mitsubishi Recent Developments
10.8 Harbin Electric
10.8.1 Harbin Electric Corporation Information
10.8.2 Harbin Electric Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Harbin Electric Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Harbin Electric Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.8.5 Harbin Electric Recent Developments
10.9 IMPSA
10.9.1 IMPSA Corporation Information
10.9.2 IMPSA Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 IMPSA Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 IMPSA Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.9.5 IMPSA Recent Developments
10.10 Zhefu
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Hydro Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Zhefu Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Zhefu Recent Developments
10.11 Power Machines
10.11.1 Power Machines Corporation Information
10.11.2 Power Machines Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Power Machines Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Power Machines Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.11.5 Power Machines Recent Developments
10.12 CME
10.12.1 CME Corporation Information
10.12.2 CME Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 CME Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 CME Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.12.5 CME Recent Developments
10.13 Marvel
10.13.1 Marvel Corporation Information
10.13.2 Marvel Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Marvel Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Marvel Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.13.5 Marvel Recent Developments
10.14 Global Hydro Energy
10.14.1 Global Hydro Energy Corporation Information
10.14.2 Global Hydro Energy Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Global Hydro Energy Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Global Hydro Energy Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.14.5 Global Hydro Energy Recent Developments
10.15 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic
10.15.1 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Corporation Information
10.15.2 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.15.5 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Recent Developments
10.16 Tianfa
10.16.1 Tianfa Corporation Information
10.16.2 Tianfa Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Tianfa Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Tianfa Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.16.5 Tianfa Recent Developments
10.17 Litostroj Power Group
10.17.1 Litostroj Power Group Corporation Information
10.17.2 Litostroj Power Group Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Litostroj Power Group Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Litostroj Power Group Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.17.5 Litostroj Power Group Recent Developments
10.18 Gilkes
10.18.1 Gilkes Corporation Information
10.18.2 Gilkes Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Gilkes Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Gilkes Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.18.5 Gilkes Recent Developments
10.19 GUGLER Water Turbines
10.19.1 GUGLER Water Turbines Corporation Information
10.19.2 GUGLER Water Turbines Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 GUGLER Water Turbines Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 GUGLER Water Turbines Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.19.5 GUGLER Water Turbines Recent Developments
10.20 Geppert Hydropower
10.20.1 Geppert Hydropower Corporation Information
10.20.2 Geppert Hydropower Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Geppert Hydropower Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Geppert Hydropower Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.20.5 Geppert Hydropower Recent Developments
10.21 FLOVEL
10.21.1 FLOVEL Corporation Information
10.21.2 FLOVEL Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 FLOVEL Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 FLOVEL Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.21.5 FLOVEL Recent Developments
10.22 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL
10.22.1 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Corporation Information
10.22.2 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Description, Business Overview
10.22.3 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.22.5 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Recent Developments
10.23 Franco Tosi Meccanica
10.23.1 Franco Tosi Meccanica Corporation Information
10.23.2 Franco Tosi Meccanica Description, Business Overview
10.23.3 Franco Tosi Meccanica Hydro Turbines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Franco Tosi Meccanica Hydro Turbines Products Offered
10.23.5 Franco Tosi Meccanica Recent Developments
11 Hydro Turbines Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Hydro Turbines Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Hydro Turbines Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Hydro Turbines Industry Trends
11.4.2 Hydro Turbines Market Drivers
11.4.3 Hydro Turbines Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
