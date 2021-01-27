Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Voith, GE, Toshiba

Hydro Turbine Generator Units: the water turns the turbine, driving the generator, which then converts the mechanical energy into electricity. The market mainly analyzes the market from the perspective of the manufacturers, and there is a quantity difference between turbine and generator products. This report mainly focuses on the turbine, instead of generator. Globally, the hydro turbine generator units industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of hydro turbine generator units is relatively immature. And some enterprises, like Andritz, Voith, GE, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their hydro turbine generator units. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 55.13% revenue market share in 2019, is remarkable in the global hydro turbine generator units industry.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market The global Hydro Turbine Generator Units market size is projected to reach US$ 4310.2 million by 2026, from US$ 3113.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Scope and Segment Hydro Turbine Generator Units market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydro Turbine Generator Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Andritz, Voith, GE, Toshiba, Dongfang Electric, BHEL, Hitachi Mitsubishi, Harbin Electric, IMPSA, Zhefu, Power Machines, CME, Marvel, Global Hydro Energy, Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic, Tianfa, Litostroj Power Group, Gilkes, GUGLER Water Turbines, Geppert Hydropower, FLOVEL, DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL, Franco Tosi Meccanica
Hydro Turbine Generator Units Breakdown Data by Type
Francis, Kaplan, Pelton, Others, By type，francis is the most commonly used type, with about 61% market share in 2019.
Hydro Turbine Generator Units Breakdown Data by Application
Small Hydro(1-50MW), Medium Hydro(50-100MW), Large Hydro(>100MW), By application, hydro turbine generator units segments into small hydro (1-50MW), medium hydro (50-100MW), large hydro (>100MW). Small hydro is the largest segment, with market share of over 76% in 2019. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Hydro Turbine Generator Units market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Hydro Turbine Generator Units market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Argentina and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Francis
1.2.3 Kaplan
1.2.4 Pelton
1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Small Hydro(1-50MW)
1.3.3 Medium Hydro(50-100MW)
1.3.4 Large Hydro(>100MW) 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Production 2.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 Argentina 2.9 India 3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Hydro Turbine Generator Units Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Andritz
12.1.1 Andritz Corporation Information
12.1.2 Andritz Overview
12.1.3 Andritz Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Andritz Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.1.5 Andritz Related Developments 12.2 Voith
12.2.1 Voith Corporation Information
12.2.2 Voith Overview
12.2.3 Voith Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Voith Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.2.5 Voith Related Developments 12.3 GE
12.3.1 GE Corporation Information
12.3.2 GE Overview
12.3.3 GE Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 GE Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.3.5 GE Related Developments 12.4 Toshiba
12.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.4.2 Toshiba Overview
12.4.3 Toshiba Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Toshiba Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.4.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.5 Dongfang Electric
12.5.1 Dongfang Electric Corporation Information
12.5.2 Dongfang Electric Overview
12.5.3 Dongfang Electric Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Dongfang Electric Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.5.5 Dongfang Electric Related Developments 12.6 BHEL
12.6.1 BHEL Corporation Information
12.6.2 BHEL Overview
12.6.3 BHEL Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 BHEL Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.6.5 BHEL Related Developments 12.7 Hitachi Mitsubishi
12.7.1 Hitachi Mitsubishi Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hitachi Mitsubishi Overview
12.7.3 Hitachi Mitsubishi Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Hitachi Mitsubishi Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.7.5 Hitachi Mitsubishi Related Developments 12.8 Harbin Electric
12.8.1 Harbin Electric Corporation Information
12.8.2 Harbin Electric Overview
12.8.3 Harbin Electric Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Harbin Electric Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.8.5 Harbin Electric Related Developments 12.9 IMPSA
12.9.1 IMPSA Corporation Information
12.9.2 IMPSA Overview
12.9.3 IMPSA Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 IMPSA Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.9.5 IMPSA Related Developments 12.10 Zhefu
12.10.1 Zhefu Corporation Information
12.10.2 Zhefu Overview
12.10.3 Zhefu Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Zhefu Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.10.5 Zhefu Related Developments 12.11 Power Machines
12.11.1 Power Machines Corporation Information
12.11.2 Power Machines Overview
12.11.3 Power Machines Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Power Machines Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.11.5 Power Machines Related Developments 12.12 CME
12.12.1 CME Corporation Information
12.12.2 CME Overview
12.12.3 CME Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 CME Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.12.5 CME Related Developments 12.13 Marvel
12.13.1 Marvel Corporation Information
12.13.2 Marvel Overview
12.13.3 Marvel Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Marvel Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.13.5 Marvel Related Developments 12.14 Global Hydro Energy
12.14.1 Global Hydro Energy Corporation Information
12.14.2 Global Hydro Energy Overview
12.14.3 Global Hydro Energy Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Global Hydro Energy Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.14.5 Global Hydro Energy Related Developments 12.15 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic
12.15.1 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Corporation Information
12.15.2 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Overview
12.15.3 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.15.5 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Related Developments 12.16 Tianfa
12.16.1 Tianfa Corporation Information
12.16.2 Tianfa Overview
12.16.3 Tianfa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Tianfa Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.16.5 Tianfa Related Developments 12.17 Litostroj Power Group
12.17.1 Litostroj Power Group Corporation Information
12.17.2 Litostroj Power Group Overview
12.17.3 Litostroj Power Group Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Litostroj Power Group Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.17.5 Litostroj Power Group Related Developments 12.18 Gilkes
12.18.1 Gilkes Corporation Information
12.18.2 Gilkes Overview
12.18.3 Gilkes Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Gilkes Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.18.5 Gilkes Related Developments 12.19 GUGLER Water Turbines
12.19.1 GUGLER Water Turbines Corporation Information
12.19.2 GUGLER Water Turbines Overview
12.19.3 GUGLER Water Turbines Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 GUGLER Water Turbines Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.19.5 GUGLER Water Turbines Related Developments 12.20 Geppert Hydropower
12.20.1 Geppert Hydropower Corporation Information
12.20.2 Geppert Hydropower Overview
12.20.3 Geppert Hydropower Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Geppert Hydropower Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.20.5 Geppert Hydropower Related Developments 8.21 FLOVEL
12.21.1 FLOVEL Corporation Information
12.21.2 FLOVEL Overview
12.21.3 FLOVEL Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 FLOVEL Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.21.5 FLOVEL Related Developments 12.22 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL
12.22.1 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Corporation Information
12.22.2 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Overview
12.22.3 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.22.5 DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL Related Developments 12.23 Franco Tosi Meccanica
12.23.1 Franco Tosi Meccanica Corporation Information
12.23.2 Franco Tosi Meccanica Overview
12.23.3 Franco Tosi Meccanica Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Franco Tosi Meccanica Hydro Turbine Generator Units Product Description
12.23.5 Franco Tosi Meccanica Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Production Mode & Process 13.4 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Sales Channels
13.4.2 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Distributors 13.5 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Industry Trends 14.2 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Drivers 14.3 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Challenges 14.4 Hydro Turbine Generator Units Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Hydro Turbine Generator Units Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
