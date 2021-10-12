Hydraulic Excavators Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu

“
The report titled Global Hydraulic Excavators Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hydraulic Excavators market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hydraulic Excavators market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hydraulic Excavators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydraulic Excavators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydraulic Excavators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydraulic Excavators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydraulic Excavators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydraulic Excavators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydraulic Excavators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydraulic Excavators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydraulic Excavators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu, CNH Industrial, Sumitomo, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Kobelco, Liebherr, Terex Construction, John Deere, SANY, XCMG, KATO WORKS, Doosan, JCB, Zoomlion, Liugong Group, Sunward, Wolwa Group, Bonny Heavy Machinery, CHTC JOVE, Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group
Market Segmentation by Product:
Mini Hydraulic Excavators
Small Hydraulic Excavators
Medium-sized Hydraulic Excavators
Large-sized Hydraulic Excavators
Market Segmentation by Application:
Building/Real Estate
Public Utilities
Mining & Oil Well
Others
The Hydraulic Excavators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydraulic Excavators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydraulic Excavators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Hydraulic Excavators market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydraulic Excavators industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Hydraulic Excavators market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Hydraulic Excavators market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydraulic Excavators market?
Table of Contents:
1 Hydraulic Excavators Market Overview
1.1 Hydraulic Excavators Product Overview
1.2 Hydraulic Excavators Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Mini Hydraulic Excavators
1.2.2 Small Hydraulic Excavators
1.2.3 Medium-sized Hydraulic Excavators
1.2.4 Large-sized Hydraulic Excavators
1.3 Global Hydraulic Excavators Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Hydraulic Excavators Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Hydraulic Excavators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Hydraulic Excavators Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Hydraulic Excavators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Hydraulic Excavators Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Hydraulic Excavators Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Hydraulic Excavators Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hydraulic Excavators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Hydraulic Excavators Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hydraulic Excavators Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hydraulic Excavators Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hydraulic Excavators as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hydraulic Excavators Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Hydraulic Excavators Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Hydraulic Excavators Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Hydraulic Excavators Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Hydraulic Excavators Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Hydraulic Excavators by Application
4.1 Hydraulic Excavators Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Building/Real Estate
4.1.2 Public Utilities
4.1.3 Mining & Oil Well
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Hydraulic Excavators Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Hydraulic Excavators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Hydraulic Excavators Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Hydraulic Excavators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Excavators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Hydraulic Excavators by Country
5.1 North America Hydraulic Excavators Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Hydraulic Excavators Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Hydraulic Excavators by Country
6.1 Europe Hydraulic Excavators Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Hydraulic Excavators Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Excavators by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Excavators Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Excavators Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Hydraulic Excavators by Country
8.1 Latin America Hydraulic Excavators Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Hydraulic Excavators Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Excavators by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Excavators Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Excavators Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Excavators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydraulic Excavators Business
10.1 Caterpillar
10.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information
10.1.2 Caterpillar Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Caterpillar Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Caterpillar Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development
10.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery
10.2.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporation Information
10.2.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.2.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Recent Development
10.3 Komatsu
10.3.1 Komatsu Corporation Information
10.3.2 Komatsu Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Komatsu Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Komatsu Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.3.5 Komatsu Recent Development
10.4 CNH Industrial
10.4.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information
10.4.2 CNH Industrial Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 CNH Industrial Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 CNH Industrial Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.4.5 CNH Industrial Recent Development
10.5 Sumitomo
10.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sumitomo Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sumitomo Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Sumitomo Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.5.5 Sumitomo Recent Development
10.6 Hyundai Construction Equipment
10.6.1 Hyundai Construction Equipment Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hyundai Construction Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Hyundai Construction Equipment Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Hyundai Construction Equipment Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.6.5 Hyundai Construction Equipment Recent Development
10.7 Kobelco
10.7.1 Kobelco Corporation Information
10.7.2 Kobelco Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Kobelco Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Kobelco Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.7.5 Kobelco Recent Development
10.8 Liebherr
10.8.1 Liebherr Corporation Information
10.8.2 Liebherr Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Liebherr Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Liebherr Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.8.5 Liebherr Recent Development
10.9 Terex Construction
10.9.1 Terex Construction Corporation Information
10.9.2 Terex Construction Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Terex Construction Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Terex Construction Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.9.5 Terex Construction Recent Development
10.10 John Deere
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Hydraulic Excavators Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 John Deere Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 John Deere Recent Development
10.11 SANY
10.11.1 SANY Corporation Information
10.11.2 SANY Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 SANY Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 SANY Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.11.5 SANY Recent Development
10.12 XCMG
10.12.1 XCMG Corporation Information
10.12.2 XCMG Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 XCMG Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 XCMG Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.12.5 XCMG Recent Development
10.13 KATO WORKS
10.13.1 KATO WORKS Corporation Information
10.13.2 KATO WORKS Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 KATO WORKS Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 KATO WORKS Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.13.5 KATO WORKS Recent Development
10.14 Doosan
10.14.1 Doosan Corporation Information
10.14.2 Doosan Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Doosan Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Doosan Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.14.5 Doosan Recent Development
10.15 JCB
10.15.1 JCB Corporation Information
10.15.2 JCB Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 JCB Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 JCB Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.15.5 JCB Recent Development
10.16 Zoomlion
10.16.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information
10.16.2 Zoomlion Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Zoomlion Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Zoomlion Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.16.5 Zoomlion Recent Development
10.17 Liugong Group
10.17.1 Liugong Group Corporation Information
10.17.2 Liugong Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Liugong Group Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Liugong Group Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.17.5 Liugong Group Recent Development
10.18 Sunward
10.18.1 Sunward Corporation Information
10.18.2 Sunward Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Sunward Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Sunward Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.18.5 Sunward Recent Development
10.19 Wolwa Group
10.19.1 Wolwa Group Corporation Information
10.19.2 Wolwa Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Wolwa Group Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Wolwa Group Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.19.5 Wolwa Group Recent Development
10.20 Bonny Heavy Machinery
10.20.1 Bonny Heavy Machinery Corporation Information
10.20.2 Bonny Heavy Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Bonny Heavy Machinery Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Bonny Heavy Machinery Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.20.5 Bonny Heavy Machinery Recent Development
10.21 CHTC JOVE
10.21.1 CHTC JOVE Corporation Information
10.21.2 CHTC JOVE Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 CHTC JOVE Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 CHTC JOVE Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.21.5 CHTC JOVE Recent Development
10.22 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group
10.22.1 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Corporation Information
10.22.2 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Hydraulic Excavators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Hydraulic Excavators Products Offered
10.22.5 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Hydraulic Excavators Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Hydraulic Excavators Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Hydraulic Excavators Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Hydraulic Excavators Distributors
12.3 Hydraulic Excavators Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
