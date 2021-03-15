HVDC Transmission Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global HVDC Transmission market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global HVDC Transmission market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

Global HVDC Transmission Market: Major Players:

ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Toshiba (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Nexans (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), Hitachi (Japan), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), NR Electric (China), Prysmian Group (Italy), American Superconductor (US), LS Industrial (Korea), C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)

Why is market segmentation important?

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global HVDC Transmission market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global HVDC Transmission market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global HVDC Transmission market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Global HVDC Transmission Market by Type:

Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC), Voltage Source Converter (VSC), Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based)

Global HVDC Transmission Market by Application:

What is our research methodology?

We at QY Research use quantitative and qualitative modeling, trend analysis, industry-best practices, top peer practices, and in-depth proprietary studies as a full range of research methods. Our analysts employ the latest primary and secondary research techniques to offer you comprehensive market analysis that will help your business to give sustainable performances. The innovative approaches that our researchers take to compile business reports and market analysis or research studies help clients to achieve higher sales in their respective industries.

Our unique research methodologies help us to give you critical knowledge about the global HVDC Transmission market and equip you to take informed decisions faster and with confidence, cutting through the complexity. With a view to help you to formulate result-oriented business plans, we distill vast volumes of data into precise and clear recommendations related to the global HVDC Transmission market using our unparalleled research methods.

How do we profile market leaders?

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global HVDC Transmission market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global HVDC Transmission market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global HVDC Transmission market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global HVDC Transmission market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the report.

Global HVDC Transmission Market Forecast: This section has five chapters that provide forecast figures on the basis of different factors and type of market segmentation. It includes consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by type, consumption and production forecast by region, and revenue and production forecast of the global HVDC Transmission market.

Global HVDC Transmission Market- TOC:

1 Report Overview 1.1 HVDC Transmission Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

1.2.3 Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

1.2.4 Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based) 1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Underground Power Transmission

1.3.3 Grid Interconnection

1.3.4 Offshore Power Transmission

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production 2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global HVDC Transmission Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global HVDC Transmission Production by Region

2.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global HVDC Transmission Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 HVDC Transmission Industry Trends

2.4.2 HVDC Transmission Market Drivers

2.4.3 HVDC Transmission Market Challenges

2.4.4 HVDC Transmission Market Restraints 3 Global HVDC Transmission Sales 3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers 4.1 Global HVDC Transmission Production Capacity by Manufacturers 4.2 Global HVDC Transmission Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top HVDC Transmission Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top HVDC Transmission Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HVDC Transmission Sales in 2020 4.3 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top HVDC Transmission Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top HVDC Transmission Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HVDC Transmission Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global HVDC Transmission Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global HVDC Transmission Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global HVDC Transmission Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type 5.1 Global HVDC Transmission Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global HVDC Transmission Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global HVDC Transmission Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global HVDC Transmission Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global HVDC Transmission Price by Type

5.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global HVDC Transmission Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global HVDC Transmission Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global HVDC Transmission Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global HVDC Transmission Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global HVDC Transmission Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global HVDC Transmission Price by Application

6.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global HVDC Transmission Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America HVDC Transmission Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America HVDC Transmission Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 7.2 North America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America HVDC Transmission Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 North America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America HVDC Transmission Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 North America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America HVDC Transmission Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 8.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe HVDC Transmission Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Europe HVDC Transmission Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 9.2 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 10.2 Latin America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Latin America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 11.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.4 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 ABB (Switzerland)

12.1.1 ABB (Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB (Switzerland) Overview

12.1.3 ABB (Switzerland) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB (Switzerland) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB (Switzerland) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Developments 12.2 Siemens (Germany)

12.2.1 Siemens (Germany) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens (Germany) Overview

12.2.3 Siemens (Germany) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens (Germany) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.2.5 Siemens (Germany) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Siemens (Germany) Recent Developments 12.3 General Electric (US)

12.3.1 General Electric (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 General Electric (US) Overview

12.3.3 General Electric (US) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 General Electric (US) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.3.5 General Electric (US) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 General Electric (US) Recent Developments 12.4 Toshiba (Japan)

12.4.1 Toshiba (Japan) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toshiba (Japan) Overview

12.4.3 Toshiba (Japan) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toshiba (Japan) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.4.5 Toshiba (Japan) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Toshiba (Japan) Recent Developments 12.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Recent Developments 12.6 Nexans (France)

12.6.1 Nexans (France) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nexans (France) Overview

12.6.3 Nexans (France) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nexans (France) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.6.5 Nexans (France) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nexans (France) Recent Developments 12.7 NKT A/S (Denmark)

12.7.1 NKT A/S (Denmark) Corporation Information

12.7.2 NKT A/S (Denmark) Overview

12.7.3 NKT A/S (Denmark) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 NKT A/S (Denmark) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.7.5 NKT A/S (Denmark) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 NKT A/S (Denmark) Recent Developments 12.8 Hitachi (Japan)

12.8.1 Hitachi (Japan) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hitachi (Japan) Overview

12.8.3 Hitachi (Japan) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hitachi (Japan) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.8.5 Hitachi (Japan) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Hitachi (Japan) Recent Developments 12.9 Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

12.9.1 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Overview

12.9.3 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.9.5 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Recent Developments 12.10 Schneider Electric (France)

12.10.1 Schneider Electric (France) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Schneider Electric (France) Overview

12.10.3 Schneider Electric (France) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Schneider Electric (France) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.10.5 Schneider Electric (France) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Schneider Electric (France) Recent Developments 12.11 NR Electric (China)

12.11.1 NR Electric (China) Corporation Information

12.11.2 NR Electric (China) Overview

12.11.3 NR Electric (China) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 NR Electric (China) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.11.5 NR Electric (China) Recent Developments 12.12 Prysmian Group (Italy)

12.12.1 Prysmian Group (Italy) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Prysmian Group (Italy) Overview

12.12.3 Prysmian Group (Italy) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Prysmian Group (Italy) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.12.5 Prysmian Group (Italy) Recent Developments 12.13 American Superconductor (US)

12.13.1 American Superconductor (US) Corporation Information

12.13.2 American Superconductor (US) Overview

12.13.3 American Superconductor (US) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 American Superconductor (US) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.13.5 American Superconductor (US) Recent Developments 12.14 LS Industrial (Korea)

12.14.1 LS Industrial (Korea) Corporation Information

12.14.2 LS Industrial (Korea) Overview

12.14.3 LS Industrial (Korea) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LS Industrial (Korea) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.14.5 LS Industrial (Korea) Recent Developments 12.15 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)

12.15.1 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) Corporation Information

12.15.2 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) Overview

12.15.3 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.15.5 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 HVDC Transmission Value Chain Analysis 13.2 HVDC Transmission Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 HVDC Transmission Production Mode & Process 13.4 HVDC Transmission Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 HVDC Transmission Sales Channels

13.4.2 HVDC Transmission Distributors 13.5 HVDC Transmission Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

There could be 13-16 sections in the report, where each one carries unique information and data related to the global HVDC Transmission market. Besides detailed and accurate analysis of the global HVDC Transmission market, the report includes a disclaimer for buyers, an author list, and information of the methodology used and data sources.

