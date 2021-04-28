HVDC Transmission Market Analysis and Trends to 2027 |ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global HVDC Transmission Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global HVDC Transmission market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global HVDC Transmission market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global HVDC Transmission market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global HVDC Transmission market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global HVDC Transmission market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global HVDC Transmission market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Toshiba (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Nexans (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), Hitachi (Japan), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), NR Electric (China), Prysmian Group (Italy), American Superconductor (US), LS Industrial (Korea), C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) Market Segment by Product Type: Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC), Voltage Source Converter (VSC), Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based) Market Segment by Application: Underground Power Transmission, Grid Interconnection, Offshore Power Transmission, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global HVDC Transmission market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the HVDC Transmission market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global HVDC Transmission market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global HVDC Transmission market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global HVDC Transmission market

TOC

1 Report Overview 1.1 HVDC Transmission Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

1.2.3 Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

1.2.4 Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based) 1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Underground Power Transmission

1.3.3 Grid Interconnection

1.3.4 Offshore Power Transmission

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production 2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global HVDC Transmission Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global HVDC Transmission Production by Region

2.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global HVDC Transmission Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 HVDC Transmission Industry Trends

2.4.2 HVDC Transmission Market Drivers

2.4.3 HVDC Transmission Market Challenges

2.4.4 HVDC Transmission Market Restraints 3 Global HVDC Transmission Sales 3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top HVDC Transmission Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers 4.1 Global HVDC Transmission Production Capacity by Manufacturers 4.2 Global HVDC Transmission Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top HVDC Transmission Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top HVDC Transmission Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HVDC Transmission Sales in 2020 4.3 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top HVDC Transmission Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top HVDC Transmission Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HVDC Transmission Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global HVDC Transmission Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global HVDC Transmission Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global HVDC Transmission Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type 5.1 Global HVDC Transmission Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global HVDC Transmission Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global HVDC Transmission Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global HVDC Transmission Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global HVDC Transmission Price by Type

5.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global HVDC Transmission Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global HVDC Transmission Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global HVDC Transmission Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global HVDC Transmission Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global HVDC Transmission Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global HVDC Transmission Price by Application

6.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global HVDC Transmission Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America HVDC Transmission Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America HVDC Transmission Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 7.2 North America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America HVDC Transmission Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 North America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America HVDC Transmission Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 North America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America HVDC Transmission Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 8.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe HVDC Transmission Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Europe HVDC Transmission Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 9.2 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 10.2 Latin America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Latin America HVDC Transmission Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America HVDC Transmission Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 11.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.4 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 ABB (Switzerland)

12.1.1 ABB (Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB (Switzerland) Overview

12.1.3 ABB (Switzerland) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB (Switzerland) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB (Switzerland) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Developments 12.2 Siemens (Germany)

12.2.1 Siemens (Germany) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens (Germany) Overview

12.2.3 Siemens (Germany) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens (Germany) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.2.5 Siemens (Germany) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Siemens (Germany) Recent Developments 12.3 General Electric (US)

12.3.1 General Electric (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 General Electric (US) Overview

12.3.3 General Electric (US) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 General Electric (US) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.3.5 General Electric (US) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 General Electric (US) Recent Developments 12.4 Toshiba (Japan)

12.4.1 Toshiba (Japan) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toshiba (Japan) Overview

12.4.3 Toshiba (Japan) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toshiba (Japan) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.4.5 Toshiba (Japan) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Toshiba (Japan) Recent Developments 12.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Recent Developments 12.6 Nexans (France)

12.6.1 Nexans (France) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nexans (France) Overview

12.6.3 Nexans (France) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nexans (France) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.6.5 Nexans (France) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nexans (France) Recent Developments 12.7 NKT A/S (Denmark)

12.7.1 NKT A/S (Denmark) Corporation Information

12.7.2 NKT A/S (Denmark) Overview

12.7.3 NKT A/S (Denmark) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 NKT A/S (Denmark) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.7.5 NKT A/S (Denmark) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 NKT A/S (Denmark) Recent Developments 12.8 Hitachi (Japan)

12.8.1 Hitachi (Japan) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hitachi (Japan) Overview

12.8.3 Hitachi (Japan) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hitachi (Japan) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.8.5 Hitachi (Japan) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Hitachi (Japan) Recent Developments 12.9 Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

12.9.1 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Overview

12.9.3 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.9.5 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Recent Developments 12.10 Schneider Electric (France)

12.10.1 Schneider Electric (France) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Schneider Electric (France) Overview

12.10.3 Schneider Electric (France) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Schneider Electric (France) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.10.5 Schneider Electric (France) HVDC Transmission SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Schneider Electric (France) Recent Developments 12.11 NR Electric (China)

12.11.1 NR Electric (China) Corporation Information

12.11.2 NR Electric (China) Overview

12.11.3 NR Electric (China) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 NR Electric (China) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.11.5 NR Electric (China) Recent Developments 12.12 Prysmian Group (Italy)

12.12.1 Prysmian Group (Italy) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Prysmian Group (Italy) Overview

12.12.3 Prysmian Group (Italy) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Prysmian Group (Italy) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.12.5 Prysmian Group (Italy) Recent Developments 12.13 American Superconductor (US)

12.13.1 American Superconductor (US) Corporation Information

12.13.2 American Superconductor (US) Overview

12.13.3 American Superconductor (US) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 American Superconductor (US) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.13.5 American Superconductor (US) Recent Developments 12.14 LS Industrial (Korea)

12.14.1 LS Industrial (Korea) Corporation Information

12.14.2 LS Industrial (Korea) Overview

12.14.3 LS Industrial (Korea) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LS Industrial (Korea) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.14.5 LS Industrial (Korea) Recent Developments 12.15 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)

12.15.1 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) Corporation Information

12.15.2 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) Overview

12.15.3 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) HVDC Transmission Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) HVDC Transmission Products and Services

12.15.5 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 HVDC Transmission Value Chain Analysis 13.2 HVDC Transmission Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 HVDC Transmission Production Mode & Process 13.4 HVDC Transmission Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 HVDC Transmission Sales Channels

13.4.2 HVDC Transmission Distributors 13.5 HVDC Transmission Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

