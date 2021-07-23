HVAC Valve Market Size, Share, Healthy Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook, Region-Forecasts Report 2027| Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global HVAC Valve market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global HVAC Valve market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global HVAC Valve market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global HVAC Valve market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global HVAC Valve market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global HVAC Valve market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global HVAC Valve Market Research Report: Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Belimo, Danfoss, Pentair, AVK, Flowserve, Mueller Industries, Samson, Taco, Bray, Nexus, IDC

Global HVAC Valve Market by Type: Ball Valve, Globe Valve, Butterfly Valve, Others

Global HVAC Valve Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

The global HVAC Valve market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the HVAC Valve report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the HVAC Valve research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global HVAC Valve market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global HVAC Valve market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the HVAC Valve market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global HVAC Valve market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the HVAC Valve market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 HVAC Valve Market Overview

1.1 HVAC Valve Product Overview

1.2 HVAC Valve Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ball Valve

1.2.2 Globe Valve

1.2.3 Butterfly Valve

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global HVAC Valve Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global HVAC Valve Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global HVAC Valve Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global HVAC Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global HVAC Valve Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global HVAC Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global HVAC Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by HVAC Valve Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by HVAC Valve Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players HVAC Valve Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers HVAC Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 HVAC Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 HVAC Valve Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by HVAC Valve Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in HVAC Valve as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into HVAC Valve Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers HVAC Valve Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 HVAC Valve Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global HVAC Valve Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global HVAC Valve Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global HVAC Valve Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global HVAC Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global HVAC Valve Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global HVAC Valve by Application

4.1 HVAC Valve Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global HVAC Valve Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global HVAC Valve Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global HVAC Valve Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global HVAC Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global HVAC Valve Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global HVAC Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America HVAC Valve by Country

5.1 North America HVAC Valve Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America HVAC Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe HVAC Valve by Country

6.1 Europe HVAC Valve Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe HVAC Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America HVAC Valve by Country

8.1 Latin America HVAC Valve Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America HVAC Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HVAC Valve Business

10.1 Honeywell

10.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Honeywell HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Honeywell HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.2 Johnson Controls

10.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Johnson Controls HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.3 Schneider Electric

10.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Schneider Electric HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Schneider Electric HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.4 Siemens

10.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Siemens HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Siemens HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.5 Belimo

10.5.1 Belimo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Belimo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Belimo HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Belimo HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.5.5 Belimo Recent Development

10.6 Danfoss

10.6.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.6.2 Danfoss Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Danfoss HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Danfoss HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.6.5 Danfoss Recent Development

10.7 Pentair

10.7.1 Pentair Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pentair Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Pentair HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Pentair HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.7.5 Pentair Recent Development

10.8 AVK

10.8.1 AVK Corporation Information

10.8.2 AVK Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 AVK HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 AVK HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.8.5 AVK Recent Development

10.9 Flowserve

10.9.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

10.9.2 Flowserve Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Flowserve HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Flowserve HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.9.5 Flowserve Recent Development

10.10 Mueller Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 HVAC Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mueller Industries HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mueller Industries Recent Development

10.11 Samson

10.11.1 Samson Corporation Information

10.11.2 Samson Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Samson HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Samson HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.11.5 Samson Recent Development

10.12 Taco

10.12.1 Taco Corporation Information

10.12.2 Taco Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Taco HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Taco HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.12.5 Taco Recent Development

10.13 Bray

10.13.1 Bray Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bray Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bray HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bray HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.13.5 Bray Recent Development

10.14 Nexus

10.14.1 Nexus Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nexus Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Nexus HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Nexus HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.14.5 Nexus Recent Development

10.15 IDC

10.15.1 IDC Corporation Information

10.15.2 IDC Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 IDC HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 IDC HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.15.5 IDC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 HVAC Valve Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 HVAC Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 HVAC Valve Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 HVAC Valve Distributors

12.3 HVAC Valve Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

