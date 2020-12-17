HVAC Actuator Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Belimo, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Honeywell

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global HVAC Actuator market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global HVAC Actuator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The HVAC Actuator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the HVAC Actuator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global HVAC Actuator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global HVAC Actuator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global HVAC Actuator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global HVAC Actuator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global HVAC Actuator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global HVAC Actuator Market Research Report: Belimo, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Honeywell, Rotork, Schneider, Azbil Corporation, Neptronic, KMC Controls, Dura Control, Dwyer Instruments, Hansen Corporation, Kinetrol, Nenutec

Types: Spring Return HVAC Actuator

Non-Spring Return HVAC Actuator



Applications: Commercial Building

Industrial Facilities

Public Utilities

Residential

Others



The HVAC Actuator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global HVAC Actuator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global HVAC Actuator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the HVAC Actuator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in HVAC Actuator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global HVAC Actuator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global HVAC Actuator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global HVAC Actuator market?

Table of Contents:

1 HVAC Actuator Market Overview

1.1 HVAC Actuator Product Overview

1.2 HVAC Actuator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Spring Return HVAC Actuator

1.2.2 Non-Spring Return HVAC Actuator

1.3 Global HVAC Actuator Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global HVAC Actuator Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global HVAC Actuator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global HVAC Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global HVAC Actuator Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global HVAC Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America HVAC Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe HVAC Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific HVAC Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America HVAC Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa HVAC Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global HVAC Actuator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by HVAC Actuator Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by HVAC Actuator Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players HVAC Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers HVAC Actuator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 HVAC Actuator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 HVAC Actuator Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by HVAC Actuator Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in HVAC Actuator as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into HVAC Actuator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers HVAC Actuator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global HVAC Actuator Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global HVAC Actuator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global HVAC Actuator Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global HVAC Actuator Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America HVAC Actuator Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America HVAC Actuator Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Actuator Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Actuator Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe HVAC Actuator Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe HVAC Actuator Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America HVAC Actuator Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America HVAC Actuator Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Actuator Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Actuator Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global HVAC Actuator by Application

4.1 HVAC Actuator Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Building

4.1.2 Industrial Facilities

4.1.3 Public Utilities

4.1.4 Residential

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global HVAC Actuator Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global HVAC Actuator Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global HVAC Actuator Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions HVAC Actuator Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America HVAC Actuator by Application

4.5.2 Europe HVAC Actuator by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific HVAC Actuator by Application

4.5.4 Latin America HVAC Actuator by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa HVAC Actuator by Application

5 North America HVAC Actuator Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe HVAC Actuator Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific HVAC Actuator Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America HVAC Actuator Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa HVAC Actuator Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Actuator Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Actuator Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E HVAC Actuator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HVAC Actuator Business

10.1 Belimo

10.1.1 Belimo Corporation Information

10.1.2 Belimo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Belimo HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Belimo HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.1.5 Belimo Recent Development

10.2 Johnson Controls

10.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Belimo HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.3 Siemens

10.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Siemens HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Siemens HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.4 Honeywell

10.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.4.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Honeywell HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Honeywell HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.5 Rotork

10.5.1 Rotork Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rotork Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Rotork HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Rotork HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.5.5 Rotork Recent Development

10.6 Schneider

10.6.1 Schneider Corporation Information

10.6.2 Schneider Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Schneider HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Schneider HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.6.5 Schneider Recent Development

10.7 Azbil Corporation

10.7.1 Azbil Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Azbil Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Azbil Corporation HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Azbil Corporation HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.7.5 Azbil Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Neptronic

10.8.1 Neptronic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Neptronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Neptronic HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Neptronic HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.8.5 Neptronic Recent Development

10.9 KMC Controls

10.9.1 KMC Controls Corporation Information

10.9.2 KMC Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 KMC Controls HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 KMC Controls HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.9.5 KMC Controls Recent Development

10.10 Dura Control

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 HVAC Actuator Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dura Control HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dura Control Recent Development

10.11 Dwyer Instruments

10.11.1 Dwyer Instruments Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dwyer Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Dwyer Instruments HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Dwyer Instruments HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.11.5 Dwyer Instruments Recent Development

10.12 Hansen Corporation

10.12.1 Hansen Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hansen Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hansen Corporation HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hansen Corporation HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.12.5 Hansen Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Kinetrol

10.13.1 Kinetrol Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kinetrol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Kinetrol HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Kinetrol HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.13.5 Kinetrol Recent Development

10.14 Nenutec

10.14.1 Nenutec Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nenutec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Nenutec HVAC Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Nenutec HVAC Actuator Products Offered

10.14.5 Nenutec Recent Development

11 HVAC Actuator Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 HVAC Actuator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 HVAC Actuator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

