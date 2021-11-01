Human Organs-on-Chips Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(Human Organs-on-Chips Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Human Organs-on-Chips report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Human Organs-on-Chips market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, Draper Laboratory, Mimetas, Nortis, Micronit Microtechnologies B.V., Kirkstall, Cherry Biotech SAS, Else Kooi Laboratory
Market Segmentation by Product:
Brain-on-a-chip
Liver-on-a-chip
Kidney-on-a-chip
Lung-on-a-chip
Heart-on-a-chip
Intestine-on-a-chip
Vessel-on-a-chip
Other Organs
Market Segmentation by Application:
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Cosmetics Industry
Others
The Human Organs-on-Chips Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Human Organs-on-Chips market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Human Organs-on-Chips market expansion?
- What will be the global Human Organs-on-Chips market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Human Organs-on-Chips market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Human Organs-on-Chips market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Human Organs-on-Chips market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Human Organs-on-Chips market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Overview
1.1 Human Organs-on-Chips Product Overview
1.2 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Brain-on-a-chip
1.2.2 Liver-on-a-chip
1.2.3 Kidney-on-a-chip
1.2.4 Lung-on-a-chip
1.2.5 Heart-on-a-chip
1.2.6 Intestine-on-a-chip
1.2.7 Vessel-on-a-chip
1.2.8 Other Organs
1.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Human Organs-on-Chips Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Human Organs-on-Chips Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Human Organs-on-Chips Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Human Organs-on-Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Human Organs-on-Chips Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Human Organs-on-Chips as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Human Organs-on-Chips Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Human Organs-on-Chips Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Human Organs-on-Chips Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Human Organs-on-Chips by End User
4.1 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Segment by End User
4.1.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
4.1.2 Academic & Research Institutes
4.1.3 Cosmetics Industry
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Market Size by End User
4.2.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Market Size Overview by End User (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Historic Market Size Review by End User (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume, by End User (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown in Value, by End User (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Forecasted Market Size by End User (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume, by End User (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown in Value, by End User (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by End User
4.3.1 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021)
5 North America Human Organs-on-Chips by Country
5.1 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips by Country
6.1 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips by Country
8.1 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Human Organs-on-Chips Business
10.1 Emulate
10.1.1 Emulate Corporation Information
10.1.2 Emulate Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Emulate Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Emulate Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.1.5 Emulate Recent Development
10.2 TissUse
10.2.1 TissUse Corporation Information
10.2.2 TissUse Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 TissUse Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 TissUse Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.2.5 TissUse Recent Development
10.3 Hesperos
10.3.1 Hesperos Corporation Information
10.3.2 Hesperos Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Hesperos Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Hesperos Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.3.5 Hesperos Recent Development
10.4 CN Bio Innovations
10.4.1 CN Bio Innovations Corporation Information
10.4.2 CN Bio Innovations Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 CN Bio Innovations Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 CN Bio Innovations Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.4.5 CN Bio Innovations Recent Development
10.5 Tara Biosystems
10.5.1 Tara Biosystems Corporation Information
10.5.2 Tara Biosystems Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Tara Biosystems Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Tara Biosystems Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.5.5 Tara Biosystems Recent Development
10.6 Draper Laboratory
10.6.1 Draper Laboratory Corporation Information
10.6.2 Draper Laboratory Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Draper Laboratory Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Draper Laboratory Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.6.5 Draper Laboratory Recent Development
10.7 Mimetas
10.7.1 Mimetas Corporation Information
10.7.2 Mimetas Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Mimetas Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Mimetas Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.7.5 Mimetas Recent Development
10.8 Nortis
10.8.1 Nortis Corporation Information
10.8.2 Nortis Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Nortis Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Nortis Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.8.5 Nortis Recent Development
10.9 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.
10.9.1 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Corporation Information
10.9.2 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.9.5 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Recent Development
10.10 Kirkstall
10.10.1 Kirkstall Corporation Information
10.10.2 Kirkstall Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Kirkstall Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Kirkstall Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.10.5 Kirkstall Recent Development
10.11 Cherry Biotech SAS
10.11.1 Cherry Biotech SAS Corporation Information
10.11.2 Cherry Biotech SAS Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Cherry Biotech SAS Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Cherry Biotech SAS Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.11.5 Cherry Biotech SAS Recent Development
10.12 Else Kooi Laboratory
10.12.1 Else Kooi Laboratory Corporation Information
10.12.2 Else Kooi Laboratory Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Else Kooi Laboratory Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Else Kooi Laboratory Human Organs-on-Chips Products Offered
10.12.5 Else Kooi Laboratory Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Human Organs-on-Chips Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Human Organs-on-Chips Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Human Organs-on-Chips Distributors
12.3 Human Organs-on-Chips Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
