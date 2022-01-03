HSS Drilling Tool Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | Sandvik AB, Nachi-Fujikoshi, OSG

“

The report titled Global HSS Drilling Tool Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global HSS Drilling Tool market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global HSS Drilling Tool market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global HSS Drilling Tool market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global HSS Drilling Tool market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The HSS Drilling Tool report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the HSS Drilling Tool report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global HSS Drilling Tool market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global HSS Drilling Tool market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global HSS Drilling Tool market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global HSS Drilling Tool market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global HSS Drilling Tool market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sandvik AB, Nachi-Fujikoshi, OSG, Kennametal, YG-1 Tool, Walter AG, Tiangong International, Shanghai Tool Works, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TDC Cutting Tools, Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing, Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool, Tivoly, Addison, Chengliang Tools, Sutton Tools, Henan Yigong Zuanye, Raymond(JK Files), LMT Onsrud LP, DeWALT, Guhring, Jore Corporation, Somta Tools, BIG Kaiser

Market Segmentation by Product:

Drill Bits

Drill Collars

Drilling Jars

Drilling Motors

Drilling Tubulars

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Onshore

Offshore



The HSS Drilling Tool Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global HSS Drilling Tool market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global HSS Drilling Tool market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the HSS Drilling Tool market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in HSS Drilling Tool industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global HSS Drilling Tool market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global HSS Drilling Tool market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global HSS Drilling Tool market?

Table of Contents:

1 HSS Drilling Tool Market Overview

1.1 HSS Drilling Tool Product Overview

1.2 HSS Drilling Tool Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Drill Bits

1.2.2 Drill Collars

1.2.3 Drilling Jars

1.2.4 Drilling Motors

1.2.5 Drilling Tubulars

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global HSS Drilling Tool Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global HSS Drilling Tool Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global HSS Drilling Tool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global HSS Drilling Tool Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global HSS Drilling Tool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by HSS Drilling Tool Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by HSS Drilling Tool Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players HSS Drilling Tool Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers HSS Drilling Tool Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 HSS Drilling Tool Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 HSS Drilling Tool Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by HSS Drilling Tool Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in HSS Drilling Tool as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into HSS Drilling Tool Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers HSS Drilling Tool Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 HSS Drilling Tool Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global HSS Drilling Tool Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global HSS Drilling Tool Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global HSS Drilling Tool by Application

4.1 HSS Drilling Tool Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global HSS Drilling Tool Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global HSS Drilling Tool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global HSS Drilling Tool Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global HSS Drilling Tool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa HSS Drilling Tool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America HSS Drilling Tool by Country

5.1 North America HSS Drilling Tool Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America HSS Drilling Tool Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe HSS Drilling Tool by Country

6.1 Europe HSS Drilling Tool Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe HSS Drilling Tool Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific HSS Drilling Tool by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific HSS Drilling Tool Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific HSS Drilling Tool Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America HSS Drilling Tool by Country

8.1 Latin America HSS Drilling Tool Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America HSS Drilling Tool Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa HSS Drilling Tool by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa HSS Drilling Tool Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa HSS Drilling Tool Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa HSS Drilling Tool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HSS Drilling Tool Business

10.1 Sandvik AB

10.1.1 Sandvik AB Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sandvik AB Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sandvik AB HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Sandvik AB HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.1.5 Sandvik AB Recent Development

10.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi

10.2.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.2.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Development

10.3 OSG

10.3.1 OSG Corporation Information

10.3.2 OSG Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 OSG HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 OSG HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.3.5 OSG Recent Development

10.4 Kennametal

10.4.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kennametal Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kennametal HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kennametal HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.4.5 Kennametal Recent Development

10.5 YG-1 Tool

10.5.1 YG-1 Tool Corporation Information

10.5.2 YG-1 Tool Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 YG-1 Tool HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 YG-1 Tool HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.5.5 YG-1 Tool Recent Development

10.6 Walter AG

10.6.1 Walter AG Corporation Information

10.6.2 Walter AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Walter AG HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Walter AG HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.6.5 Walter AG Recent Development

10.7 Tiangong International

10.7.1 Tiangong International Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tiangong International Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Tiangong International HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Tiangong International HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.7.5 Tiangong International Recent Development

10.8 Shanghai Tool Works

10.8.1 Shanghai Tool Works Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shanghai Tool Works Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shanghai Tool Works HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shanghai Tool Works HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.8.5 Shanghai Tool Works Recent Development

10.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries

10.9.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.9.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

10.10 TDC Cutting Tools

10.10.1 TDC Cutting Tools Corporation Information

10.10.2 TDC Cutting Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 TDC Cutting Tools HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 TDC Cutting Tools HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.10.5 TDC Cutting Tools Recent Development

10.11 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing

10.11.1 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.11.2 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.11.5 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing Recent Development

10.12 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool

10.12.1 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Corporation Information

10.12.2 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.12.5 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Recent Development

10.13 Tivoly

10.13.1 Tivoly Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tivoly Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Tivoly HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Tivoly HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.13.5 Tivoly Recent Development

10.14 Addison

10.14.1 Addison Corporation Information

10.14.2 Addison Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Addison HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Addison HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.14.5 Addison Recent Development

10.15 Chengliang Tools

10.15.1 Chengliang Tools Corporation Information

10.15.2 Chengliang Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Chengliang Tools HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Chengliang Tools HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.15.5 Chengliang Tools Recent Development

10.16 Sutton Tools

10.16.1 Sutton Tools Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sutton Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Sutton Tools HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Sutton Tools HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.16.5 Sutton Tools Recent Development

10.17 Henan Yigong Zuanye

10.17.1 Henan Yigong Zuanye Corporation Information

10.17.2 Henan Yigong Zuanye Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Henan Yigong Zuanye HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Henan Yigong Zuanye HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.17.5 Henan Yigong Zuanye Recent Development

10.18 Raymond(JK Files)

10.18.1 Raymond(JK Files) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Raymond(JK Files) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Raymond(JK Files) HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Raymond(JK Files) HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.18.5 Raymond(JK Files) Recent Development

10.19 LMT Onsrud LP

10.19.1 LMT Onsrud LP Corporation Information

10.19.2 LMT Onsrud LP Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 LMT Onsrud LP HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 LMT Onsrud LP HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.19.5 LMT Onsrud LP Recent Development

10.20 DeWALT

10.20.1 DeWALT Corporation Information

10.20.2 DeWALT Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 DeWALT HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 DeWALT HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.20.5 DeWALT Recent Development

10.21 Guhring

10.21.1 Guhring Corporation Information

10.21.2 Guhring Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Guhring HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Guhring HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.21.5 Guhring Recent Development

10.22 Jore Corporation

10.22.1 Jore Corporation Corporation Information

10.22.2 Jore Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Jore Corporation HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Jore Corporation HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.22.5 Jore Corporation Recent Development

10.23 Somta Tools

10.23.1 Somta Tools Corporation Information

10.23.2 Somta Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Somta Tools HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Somta Tools HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.23.5 Somta Tools Recent Development

10.24 BIG Kaiser

10.24.1 BIG Kaiser Corporation Information

10.24.2 BIG Kaiser Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 BIG Kaiser HSS Drilling Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 BIG Kaiser HSS Drilling Tool Products Offered

10.24.5 BIG Kaiser Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 HSS Drilling Tool Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 HSS Drilling Tool Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 HSS Drilling Tool Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 HSS Drilling Tool Distributors

12.3 HSS Drilling Tool Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”