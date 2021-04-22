HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, GE

“

The report titled Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, GE, Borets, Weatherford, Novomet, Dover, National Oilwell Varco, SPI, HOSS, Summit ESP, Canadian Advanced ESP

Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional

Electric Side Mount

Gas Driven Side Mount

The Mini Unit



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Oil & Natural Gas

Mining



The HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market?

Table of Contents:

1 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Overview

1.1 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Product Overview

1.2 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional

1.2.2 Electric Side Mount

1.2.3 Gas Driven Side Mount

1.2.4 The Mini Unit

1.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) by Application

4.1 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Oil & Natural Gas

4.1.3 Mining

4.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) by Country

5.1 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) by Country

6.1 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) by Country

8.1 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Business

10.1 Schlumberger

10.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.1.2 Schlumberger Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Schlumberger HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Schlumberger HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

10.2 Baker Hughes

10.2.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

10.2.2 Baker Hughes Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Baker Hughes HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Schlumberger HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.2.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

10.3 GE

10.3.1 GE Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GE HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GE HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Recent Development

10.4 Borets

10.4.1 Borets Corporation Information

10.4.2 Borets Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Borets HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Borets HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.4.5 Borets Recent Development

10.5 Weatherford

10.5.1 Weatherford Corporation Information

10.5.2 Weatherford Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Weatherford HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Weatherford HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.5.5 Weatherford Recent Development

10.6 Novomet

10.6.1 Novomet Corporation Information

10.6.2 Novomet Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Novomet HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Novomet HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.6.5 Novomet Recent Development

10.7 Dover

10.7.1 Dover Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dover Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Dover HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Dover HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.7.5 Dover Recent Development

10.8 National Oilwell Varco

10.8.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

10.8.2 National Oilwell Varco Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 National Oilwell Varco HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 National Oilwell Varco HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.8.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

10.9 SPI

10.9.1 SPI Corporation Information

10.9.2 SPI Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SPI HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SPI HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.9.5 SPI Recent Development

10.10 HOSS

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 HOSS HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 HOSS Recent Development

10.11 Summit ESP

10.11.1 Summit ESP Corporation Information

10.11.2 Summit ESP Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Summit ESP HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Summit ESP HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.11.5 Summit ESP Recent Development

10.12 Canadian Advanced ESP

10.12.1 Canadian Advanced ESP Corporation Information

10.12.2 Canadian Advanced ESP Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Canadian Advanced ESP HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Canadian Advanced ESP HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Products Offered

10.12.5 Canadian Advanced ESP Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Distributors

12.3 HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

