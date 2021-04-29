Household Washer Dryer Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Electrolux, LG, Haier (GE)

“

The report titled Global Household Washer Dryer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Household Washer Dryer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Household Washer Dryer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Household Washer Dryer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Household Washer Dryer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Household Washer Dryer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Household Washer Dryer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Household Washer Dryer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Household Washer Dryer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Household Washer Dryer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Household Washer Dryer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Household Washer Dryer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Electrolux, LG, Haier (GE), Samsung, Frigidaire, Kenmore, BSHHausgeräteGmbH, Whirlpool, AEG, Asko, Beko, Toshiba, Panasonic, Candy, StarWhites, Jinan OASIS, Simpson, Aqualogic

Market Segmentation by Product: Condenser Dryers

Heat Pump Dryers



Market Segmentation by Application: Home

Commercial



The Household Washer Dryer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Household Washer Dryer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Household Washer Dryer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Household Washer Dryer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Household Washer Dryer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Household Washer Dryer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Household Washer Dryer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Household Washer Dryer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Household Washer Dryer Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Condenser Dryers

1.2.3 Heat Pump Dryers

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Household Washer Dryer Industry Trends

2.4.2 Household Washer Dryer Market Drivers

2.4.3 Household Washer Dryer Market Challenges

2.4.4 Household Washer Dryer Market Restraints

3 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales

3.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Household Washer Dryer Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Household Washer Dryer Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Household Washer Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Household Washer Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Household Washer Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Household Washer Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Electrolux

12.1.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

12.1.2 Electrolux Overview

12.1.3 Electrolux Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Electrolux Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.1.5 Electrolux Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Electrolux Recent Developments

12.2 LG

12.2.1 LG Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Overview

12.2.3 LG Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LG Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.2.5 LG Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 LG Recent Developments

12.3 Haier (GE)

12.3.1 Haier (GE) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Haier (GE) Overview

12.3.3 Haier (GE) Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Haier (GE) Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.3.5 Haier (GE) Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Haier (GE) Recent Developments

12.4 Samsung

12.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samsung Overview

12.4.3 Samsung Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Samsung Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.4.5 Samsung Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Samsung Recent Developments

12.5 Frigidaire

12.5.1 Frigidaire Corporation Information

12.5.2 Frigidaire Overview

12.5.3 Frigidaire Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Frigidaire Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.5.5 Frigidaire Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Frigidaire Recent Developments

12.6 Kenmore

12.6.1 Kenmore Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kenmore Overview

12.6.3 Kenmore Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kenmore Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.6.5 Kenmore Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Kenmore Recent Developments

12.7 BSHHausgeräteGmbH

12.7.1 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Overview

12.7.3 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.7.5 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Recent Developments

12.8 Whirlpool

12.8.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.8.2 Whirlpool Overview

12.8.3 Whirlpool Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Whirlpool Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.8.5 Whirlpool Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Whirlpool Recent Developments

12.9 AEG

12.9.1 AEG Corporation Information

12.9.2 AEG Overview

12.9.3 AEG Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 AEG Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.9.5 AEG Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 AEG Recent Developments

12.10 Asko

12.10.1 Asko Corporation Information

12.10.2 Asko Overview

12.10.3 Asko Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Asko Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.10.5 Asko Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Asko Recent Developments

12.11 Beko

12.11.1 Beko Corporation Information

12.11.2 Beko Overview

12.11.3 Beko Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Beko Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.11.5 Beko Recent Developments

12.12 Toshiba

12.12.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.12.2 Toshiba Overview

12.12.3 Toshiba Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Toshiba Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.12.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.13 Panasonic

12.13.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.13.2 Panasonic Overview

12.13.3 Panasonic Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Panasonic Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.13.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.14 Candy

12.14.1 Candy Corporation Information

12.14.2 Candy Overview

12.14.3 Candy Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Candy Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.14.5 Candy Recent Developments

12.15 StarWhites

12.15.1 StarWhites Corporation Information

12.15.2 StarWhites Overview

12.15.3 StarWhites Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 StarWhites Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.15.5 StarWhites Recent Developments

12.16 Jinan OASIS

12.16.1 Jinan OASIS Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jinan OASIS Overview

12.16.3 Jinan OASIS Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jinan OASIS Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.16.5 Jinan OASIS Recent Developments

12.17 Simpson

12.17.1 Simpson Corporation Information

12.17.2 Simpson Overview

12.17.3 Simpson Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Simpson Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.17.5 Simpson Recent Developments

12.18 Aqualogic

12.18.1 Aqualogic Corporation Information

12.18.2 Aqualogic Overview

12.18.3 Aqualogic Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Aqualogic Household Washer Dryer Products and Services

12.18.5 Aqualogic Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Household Washer Dryer Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Household Washer Dryer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Household Washer Dryer Production Mode & Process

13.4 Household Washer Dryer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Household Washer Dryer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Household Washer Dryer Distributors

13.5 Household Washer Dryer Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”