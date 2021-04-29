Household Washer Dryer Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Electrolux, LG, Haier (GE)

“
The report titled Global Household Washer Dryer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Household Washer Dryer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Household Washer Dryer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Household Washer Dryer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Household Washer Dryer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Household Washer Dryer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Household Washer Dryer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Household Washer Dryer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Household Washer Dryer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Household Washer Dryer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Household Washer Dryer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Household Washer Dryer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Electrolux, LG, Haier (GE), Samsung, Frigidaire, Kenmore, BSHHausgeräteGmbH, Whirlpool, AEG, Asko, Beko, Toshiba, Panasonic, Candy, StarWhites, Jinan OASIS, Simpson, Aqualogic
Market Segmentation by Product: Condenser Dryers
Heat Pump Dryers
Market Segmentation by Application: Home
Commercial
The Household Washer Dryer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Household Washer Dryer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Household Washer Dryer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Household Washer Dryer market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Household Washer Dryer industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Household Washer Dryer market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Household Washer Dryer market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Household Washer Dryer market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Household Washer Dryer Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Condenser Dryers
1.2.3 Heat Pump Dryers
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Household Washer Dryer Industry Trends
2.4.2 Household Washer Dryer Market Drivers
2.4.3 Household Washer Dryer Market Challenges
2.4.4 Household Washer Dryer Market Restraints
3 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales
3.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Household Washer Dryer Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Household Washer Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Household Washer Dryer Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Household Washer Dryer Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Household Washer Dryer Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Household Washer Dryer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Household Washer Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 United States
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Household Washer Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Household Washer Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Household Washer Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 China Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Electrolux
12.1.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
12.1.2 Electrolux Overview
12.1.3 Electrolux Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Electrolux Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.1.5 Electrolux Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Electrolux Recent Developments
12.2 LG
12.2.1 LG Corporation Information
12.2.2 LG Overview
12.2.3 LG Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 LG Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.2.5 LG Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 LG Recent Developments
12.3 Haier (GE)
12.3.1 Haier (GE) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Haier (GE) Overview
12.3.3 Haier (GE) Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Haier (GE) Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.3.5 Haier (GE) Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Haier (GE) Recent Developments
12.4 Samsung
12.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information
12.4.2 Samsung Overview
12.4.3 Samsung Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Samsung Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.4.5 Samsung Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Samsung Recent Developments
12.5 Frigidaire
12.5.1 Frigidaire Corporation Information
12.5.2 Frigidaire Overview
12.5.3 Frigidaire Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Frigidaire Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.5.5 Frigidaire Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Frigidaire Recent Developments
12.6 Kenmore
12.6.1 Kenmore Corporation Information
12.6.2 Kenmore Overview
12.6.3 Kenmore Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Kenmore Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.6.5 Kenmore Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Kenmore Recent Developments
12.7 BSHHausgeräteGmbH
12.7.1 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Corporation Information
12.7.2 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Overview
12.7.3 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.7.5 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 BSHHausgeräteGmbH Recent Developments
12.8 Whirlpool
12.8.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
12.8.2 Whirlpool Overview
12.8.3 Whirlpool Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Whirlpool Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.8.5 Whirlpool Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Whirlpool Recent Developments
12.9 AEG
12.9.1 AEG Corporation Information
12.9.2 AEG Overview
12.9.3 AEG Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 AEG Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.9.5 AEG Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 AEG Recent Developments
12.10 Asko
12.10.1 Asko Corporation Information
12.10.2 Asko Overview
12.10.3 Asko Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Asko Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.10.5 Asko Household Washer Dryer SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Asko Recent Developments
12.11 Beko
12.11.1 Beko Corporation Information
12.11.2 Beko Overview
12.11.3 Beko Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Beko Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.11.5 Beko Recent Developments
12.12 Toshiba
12.12.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.12.2 Toshiba Overview
12.12.3 Toshiba Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Toshiba Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.12.5 Toshiba Recent Developments
12.13 Panasonic
12.13.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.13.2 Panasonic Overview
12.13.3 Panasonic Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Panasonic Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.13.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
12.14 Candy
12.14.1 Candy Corporation Information
12.14.2 Candy Overview
12.14.3 Candy Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Candy Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.14.5 Candy Recent Developments
12.15 StarWhites
12.15.1 StarWhites Corporation Information
12.15.2 StarWhites Overview
12.15.3 StarWhites Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 StarWhites Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.15.5 StarWhites Recent Developments
12.16 Jinan OASIS
12.16.1 Jinan OASIS Corporation Information
12.16.2 Jinan OASIS Overview
12.16.3 Jinan OASIS Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Jinan OASIS Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.16.5 Jinan OASIS Recent Developments
12.17 Simpson
12.17.1 Simpson Corporation Information
12.17.2 Simpson Overview
12.17.3 Simpson Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Simpson Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.17.5 Simpson Recent Developments
12.18 Aqualogic
12.18.1 Aqualogic Corporation Information
12.18.2 Aqualogic Overview
12.18.3 Aqualogic Household Washer Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Aqualogic Household Washer Dryer Products and Services
12.18.5 Aqualogic Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Household Washer Dryer Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Household Washer Dryer Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Household Washer Dryer Production Mode & Process
13.4 Household Washer Dryer Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Household Washer Dryer Sales Channels
13.4.2 Household Washer Dryer Distributors
13.5 Household Washer Dryer Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
