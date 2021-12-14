Household Washer and Dryer Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Haier, Whirlpool, LG

“
The report titled Global Household Washer and Dryer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Household Washer and Dryer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Household Washer and Dryer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Household Washer and Dryer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Household Washer and Dryer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Household Washer and Dryer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Household Washer and Dryer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Household Washer and Dryer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Household Washer and Dryer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Household Washer and Dryer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Household Washer and Dryer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Household Washer and Dryer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Haier, Whirlpool, LG, Midea, Electrolux, Samsung, Panasonic, BSH, Hitachi, Miele & Cie, Godrej & Boyce
Market Segmentation by Product:
Washers
Dryers
Market Segmentation by Application:
Online
Offline
The Household Washer and Dryer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Household Washer and Dryer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Household Washer and Dryer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Household Washer and Dryer market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Household Washer and Dryer industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Household Washer and Dryer market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Household Washer and Dryer market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Household Washer and Dryer market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Household Washer and Dryer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Washers
1.2.3 Dryers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Household Washer and Dryer Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Household Washer and Dryer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Household Washer and Dryer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Household Washer and Dryer Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Household Washer and Dryer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Household Washer and Dryer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Household Washer and Dryer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Household Washer and Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Household Washer and Dryer Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Household Washer and Dryer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Household Washer and Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Household Washer and Dryer Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Household Washer and Dryer Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Household Washer and Dryer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Household Washer and Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Household Washer and Dryer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Household Washer and Dryer Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Household Washer and Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Household Washer and Dryer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Household Washer and Dryer Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Household Washer and Dryer Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Household Washer and Dryer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
9.3.6 Colombia
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Household Washer and Dryer Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Household Washer and Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Household Washer and Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Haier
11.1.1 Haier Corporation Information
11.1.2 Haier Overview
11.1.3 Haier Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Haier Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Haier Recent Developments
11.2 Whirlpool
11.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
11.2.2 Whirlpool Overview
11.2.3 Whirlpool Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Whirlpool Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments
11.3 LG
11.3.1 LG Corporation Information
11.3.2 LG Overview
11.3.3 LG Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 LG Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 LG Recent Developments
11.4 Midea
11.4.1 Midea Corporation Information
11.4.2 Midea Overview
11.4.3 Midea Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Midea Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Midea Recent Developments
11.5 Electrolux
11.5.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
11.5.2 Electrolux Overview
11.5.3 Electrolux Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Electrolux Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Electrolux Recent Developments
11.6 Samsung
11.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information
11.6.2 Samsung Overview
11.6.3 Samsung Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Samsung Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Samsung Recent Developments
11.7 Panasonic
11.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
11.7.2 Panasonic Overview
11.7.3 Panasonic Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Panasonic Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
11.8 BSH
11.8.1 BSH Corporation Information
11.8.2 BSH Overview
11.8.3 BSH Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 BSH Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 BSH Recent Developments
11.9 Hitachi
11.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
11.9.2 Hitachi Overview
11.9.3 Hitachi Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Hitachi Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Hitachi Recent Developments
11.10 Miele & Cie
11.10.1 Miele & Cie Corporation Information
11.10.2 Miele & Cie Overview
11.10.3 Miele & Cie Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Miele & Cie Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Miele & Cie Recent Developments
11.11 Godrej & Boyce
11.11.1 Godrej & Boyce Corporation Information
11.11.2 Godrej & Boyce Overview
11.11.3 Godrej & Boyce Household Washer and Dryer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Godrej & Boyce Household Washer and Dryer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Godrej & Boyce Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Household Washer and Dryer Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Household Washer and Dryer Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Household Washer and Dryer Production Mode & Process
12.4 Household Washer and Dryer Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Household Washer and Dryer Sales Channels
12.4.2 Household Washer and Dryer Distributors
12.5 Household Washer and Dryer Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Household Washer and Dryer Industry Trends
13.2 Household Washer and Dryer Market Drivers
13.3 Household Washer and Dryer Market Challenges
13.4 Household Washer and Dryer Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Household Washer and Dryer Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
