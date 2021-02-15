Household Power Tools Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI

“

The report titled Global Household Power Tools Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Household Power Tools market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Household Power Tools market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Household Power Tools market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Household Power Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Household Power Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Household Power Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Household Power Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Household Power Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Household Power Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Household Power Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Household Power Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI, Makita, HiKOKI, Hilti, Einhell, Snap-On, DEVON (Chevron Group), Festool, Dongcheng, C. & E. Fein, Positec Group, Jiangsu Jinding, KEN, Food Packaging Barrier Film, ChinaBoda

Market Segmentation by Product: Electric Drill

Cordless Driver Drill

Electric Wrench

Electric Rotary Hammer

Electric Screwdriver

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Online

Offline



The Household Power Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Household Power Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Household Power Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Household Power Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Household Power Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Household Power Tools market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Household Power Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Household Power Tools market?

Table of Contents:

1 Household Power Tools Market Overview

1.1 Household Power Tools Product Scope

1.2 Household Power Tools Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Household Power Tools Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Electric Drill

1.2.3 Cordless Driver Drill

1.2.4 Electric Wrench

1.2.5 Electric Rotary Hammer

1.2.6 Electric Screwdriver

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Household Power Tools Segment by Distribution Channel

1.3.1 Global Household Power Tools Sales Comparison by Distribution Channel (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Household Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Household Power Tools Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Household Power Tools Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Household Power Tools Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Household Power Tools Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Household Power Tools Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Household Power Tools Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Household Power Tools Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Household Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Household Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Household Power Tools Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Household Power Tools Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Household Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Household Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Household Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Household Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Household Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Household Power Tools Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Household Power Tools Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Household Power Tools Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Household Power Tools Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Household Power Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Household Power Tools as of 2020)

3.4 Global Household Power Tools Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Household Power Tools Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Household Power Tools Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Household Power Tools Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Household Power Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Household Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Household Power Tools Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Household Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Household Power Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Household Power Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Household Power Tools Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Household Power Tools Market Size by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Household Power Tools Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Household Power Tools Sales Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Household Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Household Power Tools Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Household Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Household Power Tools Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Household Power Tools Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Household Power Tools Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6 North America Household Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Household Power Tools Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Household Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Household Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel

6.3.1 North America Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

7 Europe Household Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Household Power Tools Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Household Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Household Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel

7.3.1 Europe 139 Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 139 Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

8 China Household Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Household Power Tools Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Household Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Household Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel

8.3.1 China 162 Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 162 Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

9 Japan Household Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Household Power Tools Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Household Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Household Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Household Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Household Power Tools Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Household Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Household Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

11 India Household Power Tools Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Household Power Tools Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Household Power Tools Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Household Power Tools Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel

11.3.1 India Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Household Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Household Power Tools Business

12.1 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt)

12.1.1 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) Business Overview

12.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) Recent Development

12.2 Bosch

12.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bosch Business Overview

12.2.3 Bosch Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bosch Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.3 TTI

12.3.1 TTI Corporation Information

12.3.2 TTI Business Overview

12.3.3 TTI Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 TTI Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.3.5 TTI Recent Development

12.4 Makita

12.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

12.4.2 Makita Business Overview

12.4.3 Makita Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Makita Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.4.5 Makita Recent Development

12.5 HiKOKI

12.5.1 HiKOKI Corporation Information

12.5.2 HiKOKI Business Overview

12.5.3 HiKOKI Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HiKOKI Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.5.5 HiKOKI Recent Development

12.6 Hilti

12.6.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hilti Business Overview

12.6.3 Hilti Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hilti Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.6.5 Hilti Recent Development

12.7 Einhell

12.7.1 Einhell Corporation Information

12.7.2 Einhell Business Overview

12.7.3 Einhell Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Einhell Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.7.5 Einhell Recent Development

12.8 Snap-On

12.8.1 Snap-On Corporation Information

12.8.2 Snap-On Business Overview

12.8.3 Snap-On Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Snap-On Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.8.5 Snap-On Recent Development

12.9 DEVON (Chevron Group)

12.9.1 DEVON (Chevron Group) Corporation Information

12.9.2 DEVON (Chevron Group) Business Overview

12.9.3 DEVON (Chevron Group) Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 DEVON (Chevron Group) Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.9.5 DEVON (Chevron Group) Recent Development

12.10 Festool

12.10.1 Festool Corporation Information

12.10.2 Festool Business Overview

12.10.3 Festool Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Festool Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.10.5 Festool Recent Development

12.11 Dongcheng

12.11.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

12.11.2 Dongcheng Business Overview

12.11.3 Dongcheng Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Dongcheng Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.11.5 Dongcheng Recent Development

12.12 C. & E. Fein

12.12.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information

12.12.2 C. & E. Fein Business Overview

12.12.3 C. & E. Fein Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 C. & E. Fein Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.12.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Development

12.13 Positec Group

12.13.1 Positec Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Positec Group Business Overview

12.13.3 Positec Group Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Positec Group Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.13.5 Positec Group Recent Development

12.14 Jiangsu Jinding

12.14.1 Jiangsu Jinding Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jiangsu Jinding Business Overview

12.14.3 Jiangsu Jinding Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Jiangsu Jinding Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.14.5 Jiangsu Jinding Recent Development

12.15 KEN

12.15.1 KEN Corporation Information

12.15.2 KEN Business Overview

12.15.3 KEN Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 KEN Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.15.5 KEN Recent Development

12.16 Food Packaging Barrier Film

12.16.1 Food Packaging Barrier Film Corporation Information

12.16.2 Food Packaging Barrier Film Business Overview

12.16.3 Food Packaging Barrier Film Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Food Packaging Barrier Film Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.16.5 Food Packaging Barrier Film Recent Development

12.17 ChinaBoda

12.17.1 ChinaBoda Corporation Information

12.17.2 ChinaBoda Business Overview

12.17.3 ChinaBoda Household Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ChinaBoda Household Power Tools Products Offered

12.17.5 ChinaBoda Recent Development

13 Household Power Tools Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Household Power Tools Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Household Power Tools

13.4 Household Power Tools Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Household Power Tools Distributors List

14.3 Household Power Tools Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Household Power Tools Market Trends

15.2 Household Power Tools Drivers

15.3 Household Power Tools Market Challenges

15.4 Household Power Tools Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

