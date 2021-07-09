Household Gym Equipment Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2027 | Cybex International, Precor, Technogym, Fitnessathome

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Cybex International, Precor, Technogym, Fitnessathome, Fitness World, Johnson Health Tech, NordicTrack, ProForm, TRUE Fitness, Vectra Fitness, Woodway, HOIST Fitness Systems
By Types:
Kettlebell
Dumbbells
Short-loop Resistance Band
Treadmills
Rowing Machine
Stationary Bike
Others
By Applications:
Adults
Children
Table of Contents:
1 Household Gym Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Household Gym Equipment Product Overview
1.2 Household Gym Equipment Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Kettlebell
1.2.2 Dumbbells
1.2.3 Short-loop Resistance Band
1.2.4 Treadmills
1.2.5 Rowing Machine
1.2.6 Stationary Bike
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Household Gym Equipment Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Household Gym Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Household Gym Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Household Gym Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Household Gym Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Household Gym Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Household Gym Equipment Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Household Gym Equipment Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Household Gym Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Household Gym Equipment Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Household Gym Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Household Gym Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Household Gym Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Household Gym Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Household Gym Equipment as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Household Gym Equipment Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Household Gym Equipment Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Household Gym Equipment Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Household Gym Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Household Gym Equipment Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Household Gym Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Household Gym Equipment by Application
4.1 Household Gym Equipment Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Adults
4.1.2 Children
4.2 Global Household Gym Equipment Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Household Gym Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Household Gym Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Household Gym Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Household Gym Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Household Gym Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Household Gym Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Household Gym Equipment by Country
5.1 North America Household Gym Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Household Gym Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Household Gym Equipment by Country
6.1 Europe Household Gym Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Household Gym Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Household Gym Equipment by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Household Gym Equipment Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Household Gym Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Household Gym Equipment by Country
8.1 Latin America Household Gym Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Household Gym Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Household Gym Equipment by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Household Gym Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Household Gym Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Household Gym Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Household Gym Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Household Gym Equipment Business
10.1 Cybex International
10.1.1 Cybex International Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cybex International Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Cybex International Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Cybex International Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.1.5 Cybex International Recent Development
10.2 Precor
10.2.1 Precor Corporation Information
10.2.2 Precor Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Precor Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Cybex International Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.2.5 Precor Recent Development
10.3 Technogym
10.3.1 Technogym Corporation Information
10.3.2 Technogym Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Technogym Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Technogym Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.3.5 Technogym Recent Development
10.4 Fitnessathome
10.4.1 Fitnessathome Corporation Information
10.4.2 Fitnessathome Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Fitnessathome Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Fitnessathome Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.4.5 Fitnessathome Recent Development
10.5 Fitness World
10.5.1 Fitness World Corporation Information
10.5.2 Fitness World Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Fitness World Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Fitness World Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.5.5 Fitness World Recent Development
10.6 Johnson Health Tech
10.6.1 Johnson Health Tech Corporation Information
10.6.2 Johnson Health Tech Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Johnson Health Tech Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Johnson Health Tech Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.6.5 Johnson Health Tech Recent Development
10.7 NordicTrack
10.7.1 NordicTrack Corporation Information
10.7.2 NordicTrack Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 NordicTrack Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 NordicTrack Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.7.5 NordicTrack Recent Development
10.8 ProForm
10.8.1 ProForm Corporation Information
10.8.2 ProForm Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 ProForm Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 ProForm Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.8.5 ProForm Recent Development
10.9 TRUE Fitness
10.9.1 TRUE Fitness Corporation Information
10.9.2 TRUE Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 TRUE Fitness Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 TRUE Fitness Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.9.5 TRUE Fitness Recent Development
10.10 Vectra Fitness
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Household Gym Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Vectra Fitness Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Vectra Fitness Recent Development
10.11 Woodway
10.11.1 Woodway Corporation Information
10.11.2 Woodway Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Woodway Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Woodway Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.11.5 Woodway Recent Development
10.12 HOIST Fitness Systems
10.12.1 HOIST Fitness Systems Corporation Information
10.12.2 HOIST Fitness Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 HOIST Fitness Systems Household Gym Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 HOIST Fitness Systems Household Gym Equipment Products Offered
10.12.5 HOIST Fitness Systems Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Household Gym Equipment Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Household Gym Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Household Gym Equipment Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Household Gym Equipment Distributors
12.3 Household Gym Equipment Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
