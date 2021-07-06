Household Dehumidifiers Market 2021 By Regional Trend and Growth Forecast To 2027 | Haier, Midea, Deye

“

The report titled Global Household Dehumidifiers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Household Dehumidifiers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Household Dehumidifiers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Household Dehumidifiers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Household Dehumidifiers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Household Dehumidifiers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Household Dehumidifiers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Household Dehumidifiers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Household Dehumidifiers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Household Dehumidifiers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Household Dehumidifiers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Household Dehumidifiers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Haier, Midea, Deye, Danby, Frigidaire, Eurgeen, Panasonic, Yadu, LG, Gree, Mitsubishi Electric, De’Longhi, Philips, Songjing, Kenmore, Friedrich, SoleusAir, Sunpentown, SEN Electric, Aprilaire, Honeywell, EBAC Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Portable Dehumidifier

Whole-home Dehumidifier



Market Segmentation by Application: Home Use

Hotel Use

Other



The Household Dehumidifiers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Household Dehumidifiers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Household Dehumidifiers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Household Dehumidifiers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Household Dehumidifiers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Household Dehumidifiers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Household Dehumidifiers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Household Dehumidifiers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Household Dehumidifiers Market Overview

1.1 Household Dehumidifiers Product Overview

1.2 Household Dehumidifiers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Dehumidifier

1.2.2 Whole-home Dehumidifier

1.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Household Dehumidifiers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Household Dehumidifiers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Household Dehumidifiers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Household Dehumidifiers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Household Dehumidifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Household Dehumidifiers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Household Dehumidifiers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Household Dehumidifiers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Household Dehumidifiers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Household Dehumidifiers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Household Dehumidifiers by Application

4.1 Household Dehumidifiers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home Use

4.1.2 Hotel Use

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Household Dehumidifiers by Country

5.1 North America Household Dehumidifiers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Household Dehumidifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Household Dehumidifiers by Country

6.1 Europe Household Dehumidifiers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Household Dehumidifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Household Dehumidifiers by Country

8.1 Latin America Household Dehumidifiers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Household Dehumidifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Household Dehumidifiers Business

10.1 Haier

10.1.1 Haier Corporation Information

10.1.2 Haier Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Haier Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Haier Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.1.5 Haier Recent Development

10.2 Midea

10.2.1 Midea Corporation Information

10.2.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Midea Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Midea Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.2.5 Midea Recent Development

10.3 Deye

10.3.1 Deye Corporation Information

10.3.2 Deye Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Deye Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Deye Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.3.5 Deye Recent Development

10.4 Danby

10.4.1 Danby Corporation Information

10.4.2 Danby Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Danby Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Danby Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.4.5 Danby Recent Development

10.5 Frigidaire

10.5.1 Frigidaire Corporation Information

10.5.2 Frigidaire Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Frigidaire Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Frigidaire Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.5.5 Frigidaire Recent Development

10.6 Eurgeen

10.6.1 Eurgeen Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eurgeen Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Eurgeen Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Eurgeen Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.6.5 Eurgeen Recent Development

10.7 Panasonic

10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Panasonic Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Panasonic Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.8 Yadu

10.8.1 Yadu Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yadu Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Yadu Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Yadu Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.8.5 Yadu Recent Development

10.9 LG

10.9.1 LG Corporation Information

10.9.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 LG Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 LG Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.9.5 LG Recent Development

10.10 Gree

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Gree Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Gree Recent Development

10.11 Mitsubishi Electric

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.12 De’Longhi

10.12.1 De’Longhi Corporation Information

10.12.2 De’Longhi Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 De’Longhi Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 De’Longhi Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.12.5 De’Longhi Recent Development

10.13 Philips

10.13.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.13.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Philips Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Philips Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.13.5 Philips Recent Development

10.14 Songjing

10.14.1 Songjing Corporation Information

10.14.2 Songjing Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Songjing Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Songjing Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.14.5 Songjing Recent Development

10.15 Kenmore

10.15.1 Kenmore Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kenmore Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Kenmore Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Kenmore Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.15.5 Kenmore Recent Development

10.16 Friedrich

10.16.1 Friedrich Corporation Information

10.16.2 Friedrich Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Friedrich Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Friedrich Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.16.5 Friedrich Recent Development

10.17 SoleusAir

10.17.1 SoleusAir Corporation Information

10.17.2 SoleusAir Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 SoleusAir Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 SoleusAir Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.17.5 SoleusAir Recent Development

10.18 Sunpentown

10.18.1 Sunpentown Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sunpentown Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sunpentown Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sunpentown Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.18.5 Sunpentown Recent Development

10.19 SEN Electric

10.19.1 SEN Electric Corporation Information

10.19.2 SEN Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 SEN Electric Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 SEN Electric Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.19.5 SEN Electric Recent Development

10.20 Aprilaire

10.20.1 Aprilaire Corporation Information

10.20.2 Aprilaire Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Aprilaire Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Aprilaire Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.20.5 Aprilaire Recent Development

10.21 Honeywell

10.21.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.21.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Honeywell Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Honeywell Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.21.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.22 EBAC Group

10.22.1 EBAC Group Corporation Information

10.22.2 EBAC Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 EBAC Group Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 EBAC Group Household Dehumidifiers Products Offered

10.22.5 EBAC Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Household Dehumidifiers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Household Dehumidifiers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Household Dehumidifiers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Household Dehumidifiers Distributors

12.3 Household Dehumidifiers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

