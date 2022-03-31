Household Appliances Market Size By 2022 to 2028 | Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook By Top Leaders: | Whirlpool, Haier, Midea

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Household Appliances Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Household Appliances report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Household Appliances market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Household Appliances market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Household Appliances market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Household Appliances market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Household Appliances market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Whirlpool, Haier, Midea, Electrolux, Panasonic, BSH, LG, Samsung, Philips, Hisence, Toshiba, Arcelik, Smeg SpA, Ariston Thermo, Fuji Industrial, SONY, Sharp, Hitachi, Gree, TCL, Changhong, SKYWORTH, Meling, Vatti

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cooking Appliances

Refrigeration

Laundry

Home Comfort

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Retail

Offline Retail



The Household Appliances Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Household Appliances market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Household Appliances market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Household Appliances market expansion?

What will be the global Household Appliances market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Household Appliances market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Household Appliances market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Household Appliances market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Household Appliances market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Household Appliances Product Introduction

1.2 Global Household Appliances Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Household Appliances Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Household Appliances Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Household Appliances Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Household Appliances Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Household Appliances Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Household Appliances Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Household Appliances in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Household Appliances Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Household Appliances Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Household Appliances Industry Trends

1.5.2 Household Appliances Market Drivers

1.5.3 Household Appliances Market Challenges

1.5.4 Household Appliances Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Household Appliances Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cooking Appliances

2.1.2 Refrigeration

2.1.3 Laundry

2.1.4 Home Comfort

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Household Appliances Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Household Appliances Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Household Appliances Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Household Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Household Appliances Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Household Appliances Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Household Appliances Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Household Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Household Appliances Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Retail

3.1.2 Offline Retail

3.2 Global Household Appliances Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Household Appliances Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Household Appliances Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Household Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Household Appliances Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Household Appliances Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Household Appliances Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Household Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Household Appliances Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Household Appliances Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Household Appliances Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Household Appliances Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Household Appliances Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Household Appliances Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Household Appliances Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Household Appliances Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Household Appliances in 2021

4.2.3 Global Household Appliances Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Household Appliances Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Household Appliances Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Household Appliances Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Household Appliances Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Household Appliances Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Household Appliances Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Household Appliances Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Household Appliances Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Household Appliances Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Household Appliances Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Household Appliances Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Household Appliances Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Household Appliances Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Household Appliances Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Household Appliances Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Household Appliances Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Household Appliances Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Household Appliances Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Household Appliances Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Household Appliances Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Household Appliances Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Whirlpool

7.1.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

7.1.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Whirlpool Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Whirlpool Household Appliances Products Offered

7.1.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

7.2 Haier

7.2.1 Haier Corporation Information

7.2.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Haier Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Haier Household Appliances Products Offered

7.2.5 Haier Recent Development

7.3 Midea

7.3.1 Midea Corporation Information

7.3.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Midea Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Midea Household Appliances Products Offered

7.3.5 Midea Recent Development

7.4 Electrolux

7.4.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

7.4.2 Electrolux Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Electrolux Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Electrolux Household Appliances Products Offered

7.4.5 Electrolux Recent Development

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Panasonic Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Panasonic Household Appliances Products Offered

7.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.6 BSH

7.6.1 BSH Corporation Information

7.6.2 BSH Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BSH Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BSH Household Appliances Products Offered

7.6.5 BSH Recent Development

7.7 LG

7.7.1 LG Corporation Information

7.7.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 LG Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 LG Household Appliances Products Offered

7.7.5 LG Recent Development

7.8 Samsung

7.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.8.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Samsung Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Samsung Household Appliances Products Offered

7.8.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.9 Philips

7.9.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.9.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Philips Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Philips Household Appliances Products Offered

7.9.5 Philips Recent Development

7.10 Hisence

7.10.1 Hisence Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hisence Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hisence Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hisence Household Appliances Products Offered

7.10.5 Hisence Recent Development

7.11 Toshiba

7.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Toshiba Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Toshiba Household Appliances Products Offered

7.11.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.12 Arcelik

7.12.1 Arcelik Corporation Information

7.12.2 Arcelik Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Arcelik Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Arcelik Products Offered

7.12.5 Arcelik Recent Development

7.13 Smeg SpA

7.13.1 Smeg SpA Corporation Information

7.13.2 Smeg SpA Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Smeg SpA Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Smeg SpA Products Offered

7.13.5 Smeg SpA Recent Development

7.14 Ariston Thermo

7.14.1 Ariston Thermo Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ariston Thermo Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ariston Thermo Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ariston Thermo Products Offered

7.14.5 Ariston Thermo Recent Development

7.15 Fuji Industrial

7.15.1 Fuji Industrial Corporation Information

7.15.2 Fuji Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Fuji Industrial Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Fuji Industrial Products Offered

7.15.5 Fuji Industrial Recent Development

7.16 SONY

7.16.1 SONY Corporation Information

7.16.2 SONY Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SONY Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SONY Products Offered

7.16.5 SONY Recent Development

7.17 Sharp

7.17.1 Sharp Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sharp Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sharp Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sharp Products Offered

7.17.5 Sharp Recent Development

7.18 Hitachi

7.18.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hitachi Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hitachi Products Offered

7.18.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.19 Gree

7.19.1 Gree Corporation Information

7.19.2 Gree Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Gree Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Gree Products Offered

7.19.5 Gree Recent Development

7.20 TCL

7.20.1 TCL Corporation Information

7.20.2 TCL Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 TCL Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 TCL Products Offered

7.20.5 TCL Recent Development

7.21 Changhong

7.21.1 Changhong Corporation Information

7.21.2 Changhong Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Changhong Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Changhong Products Offered

7.21.5 Changhong Recent Development

7.22 SKYWORTH

7.22.1 SKYWORTH Corporation Information

7.22.2 SKYWORTH Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 SKYWORTH Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 SKYWORTH Products Offered

7.22.5 SKYWORTH Recent Development

7.23 Meling

7.23.1 Meling Corporation Information

7.23.2 Meling Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Meling Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Meling Products Offered

7.23.5 Meling Recent Development

7.24 Vatti

7.24.1 Vatti Corporation Information

7.24.2 Vatti Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Vatti Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Vatti Products Offered

7.24.5 Vatti Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Household Appliances Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Household Appliances Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Household Appliances Distributors

8.3 Household Appliances Production Mode & Process

8.4 Household Appliances Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Household Appliances Sales Channels

8.4.2 Household Appliances Distributors

8.5 Household Appliances Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”