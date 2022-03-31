Household Appliances Market Latest Trend, Growth, Size, Application & Forecast 2028 | Whirlpool, Haier, Midea

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Household Appliances Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Household Appliances report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Household Appliances market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Household Appliances market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Household Appliances market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Household Appliances market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Household Appliances market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Whirlpool, Haier, Midea, Electrolux, Panasonic, BSH, LG, Samsung, Philips, Hisence, Toshiba, Arcelik, Smeg SpA, Ariston Thermo, Fuji Industrial, SONY, Sharp, Hitachi, Gree, TCL, Changhong, SKYWORTH, Meling, Vatti
Market Segmentation by Product:
Cooking Appliances
Refrigeration
Laundry
Home Comfort
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Online Retail
Offline Retail
The Household Appliances Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Household Appliances market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Household Appliances market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Household Appliances market expansion?
- What will be the global Household Appliances market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Household Appliances market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Household Appliances market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Household Appliances market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Household Appliances market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Household Appliances Market Overview
1.1 Household Appliances Product Overview
1.2 Household Appliances Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Cooking Appliances
1.2.2 Refrigeration
1.2.3 Laundry
1.2.4 Home Comfort
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Household Appliances Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Household Appliances Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)
1.3.2 Global Household Appliances Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.1 Global Household Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.2 Global Household Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.3 Global Household Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.3 Global Household Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.1 Global Household Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.2 Global Household Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.3 Global Household Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Household Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.2 Europe Household Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.4 Latin America Household Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
2 Global Household Appliances Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Household Appliances Sales (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Top Players by Household Appliances Revenue (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Top Players Household Appliances Price (2017-2022)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Household Appliances Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Household Appliances Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Household Appliances Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Household Appliances Sales and Revenue in 2021
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Household Appliances as of 2021)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Household Appliances Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Household Appliances Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Household Appliances Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Household Appliances Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.2 Global Household Appliances Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Household Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Household Appliances Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.3 Global Household Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.2 Global Household Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.3 Global Household Appliances Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)
4 Global Household Appliances by Application
4.1 Household Appliances Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Online Retail
4.1.2 Offline Retail
4.2 Global Household Appliances Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Household Appliances Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)
4.2.2 Global Household Appliances Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.1 Global Household Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.2 Global Household Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.3 Global Household Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Household Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.1 Global Household Appliances Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.2 Global Household Appliances Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.3 Global Household Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Household Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Europe Household Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.4 Latin America Household Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
5 North America Household Appliances by Country
5.1 North America Household Appliances Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
5.1.2 North America Household Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
5.2 North America Household Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
5.2.2 North America Household Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
6 Europe Household Appliances by Country
6.1 Europe Household Appliances Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Europe Household Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
6.2 Europe Household Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
6.2.2 Europe Household Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
7 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Household Appliances Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
8 Latin America Household Appliances by Country
8.1 Latin America Household Appliances Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
8.1.2 Latin America Household Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
8.2 Latin America Household Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
8.2.2 Latin America Household Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
9 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Household Appliances Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Household Appliances Business
10.1 Whirlpool
10.1.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
10.1.2 Whirlpool Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Whirlpool Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.1.4 Whirlpool Household Appliances Products Offered
10.1.5 Whirlpool Recent Development
10.2 Haier
10.2.1 Haier Corporation Information
10.2.2 Haier Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Haier Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.2.4 Haier Household Appliances Products Offered
10.2.5 Haier Recent Development
10.3 Midea
10.3.1 Midea Corporation Information
10.3.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Midea Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.3.4 Midea Household Appliances Products Offered
10.3.5 Midea Recent Development
10.4 Electrolux
10.4.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
10.4.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Electrolux Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.4.4 Electrolux Household Appliances Products Offered
10.4.5 Electrolux Recent Development
10.5 Panasonic
10.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.5.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Panasonic Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.5.4 Panasonic Household Appliances Products Offered
10.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.6 BSH
10.6.1 BSH Corporation Information
10.6.2 BSH Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 BSH Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.6.4 BSH Household Appliances Products Offered
10.6.5 BSH Recent Development
10.7 LG
10.7.1 LG Corporation Information
10.7.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 LG Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.7.4 LG Household Appliances Products Offered
10.7.5 LG Recent Development
10.8 Samsung
10.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.8.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Samsung Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.8.4 Samsung Household Appliances Products Offered
10.8.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.9 Philips
10.9.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.9.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Philips Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.9.4 Philips Household Appliances Products Offered
10.9.5 Philips Recent Development
10.10 Hisence
10.10.1 Hisence Corporation Information
10.10.2 Hisence Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Hisence Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.10.4 Hisence Household Appliances Products Offered
10.10.5 Hisence Recent Development
10.11 Toshiba
10.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.11.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Toshiba Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.11.4 Toshiba Household Appliances Products Offered
10.11.5 Toshiba Recent Development
10.12 Arcelik
10.12.1 Arcelik Corporation Information
10.12.2 Arcelik Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Arcelik Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.12.4 Arcelik Household Appliances Products Offered
10.12.5 Arcelik Recent Development
10.13 Smeg SpA
10.13.1 Smeg SpA Corporation Information
10.13.2 Smeg SpA Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Smeg SpA Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.13.4 Smeg SpA Household Appliances Products Offered
10.13.5 Smeg SpA Recent Development
10.14 Ariston Thermo
10.14.1 Ariston Thermo Corporation Information
10.14.2 Ariston Thermo Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Ariston Thermo Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.14.4 Ariston Thermo Household Appliances Products Offered
10.14.5 Ariston Thermo Recent Development
10.15 Fuji Industrial
10.15.1 Fuji Industrial Corporation Information
10.15.2 Fuji Industrial Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Fuji Industrial Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.15.4 Fuji Industrial Household Appliances Products Offered
10.15.5 Fuji Industrial Recent Development
10.16 SONY
10.16.1 SONY Corporation Information
10.16.2 SONY Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 SONY Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.16.4 SONY Household Appliances Products Offered
10.16.5 SONY Recent Development
10.17 Sharp
10.17.1 Sharp Corporation Information
10.17.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Sharp Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.17.4 Sharp Household Appliances Products Offered
10.17.5 Sharp Recent Development
10.18 Hitachi
10.18.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
10.18.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Hitachi Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.18.4 Hitachi Household Appliances Products Offered
10.18.5 Hitachi Recent Development
10.19 Gree
10.19.1 Gree Corporation Information
10.19.2 Gree Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Gree Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.19.4 Gree Household Appliances Products Offered
10.19.5 Gree Recent Development
10.20 TCL
10.20.1 TCL Corporation Information
10.20.2 TCL Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 TCL Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.20.4 TCL Household Appliances Products Offered
10.20.5 TCL Recent Development
10.21 Changhong
10.21.1 Changhong Corporation Information
10.21.2 Changhong Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Changhong Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.21.4 Changhong Household Appliances Products Offered
10.21.5 Changhong Recent Development
10.22 SKYWORTH
10.22.1 SKYWORTH Corporation Information
10.22.2 SKYWORTH Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 SKYWORTH Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.22.4 SKYWORTH Household Appliances Products Offered
10.22.5 SKYWORTH Recent Development
10.23 Meling
10.23.1 Meling Corporation Information
10.23.2 Meling Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Meling Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.23.4 Meling Household Appliances Products Offered
10.23.5 Meling Recent Development
10.24 Vatti
10.24.1 Vatti Corporation Information
10.24.2 Vatti Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Vatti Household Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.24.4 Vatti Household Appliances Products Offered
10.24.5 Vatti Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Household Appliances Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Household Appliances Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Household Appliances Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Household Appliances Industry Trends
11.4.2 Household Appliances Market Drivers
11.4.3 Household Appliances Market Challenges
11.4.4 Household Appliances Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Household Appliances Distributors
12.3 Household Appliances Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”