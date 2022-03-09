Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022-2028 | Kimball Hospitality, Bryan Ashley, Suyen Furniture Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hotel and Motel Room Furniture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kimball Hospitality, Bryan Ashley, Suyen Furniture Group, Taiyi Hotel Furniture, Gotop Furniture Group, Foliot, Solid Comfort, Distinction Group, New Qumun Group, Klem (Jasper Group), CF Kent, Bernhardt Furniture, American Atelier, JTB Furniture, Dubois Wood Products, Flexsteel Industries, Gilcrest, Dickson Furniture, Blue Leaf, Hospitality Designs, Artone, Hackney, BSG, KECA Internationa, Lugo

Market Segmentation by Product:

Table and Chairs

Hotel Beds

Hotel Casegoods

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Business Hotel

Luxury Hotel

Boutique Hotel

Others



The Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Table and Chairs

2.1.2 Hotel Beds

2.1.3 Hotel Casegoods

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Business Hotel

3.1.2 Luxury Hotel

3.1.3 Boutique Hotel

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hotel and Motel Room Furniture in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kimball Hospitality

7.1.1 Kimball Hospitality Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kimball Hospitality Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kimball Hospitality Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kimball Hospitality Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.1.5 Kimball Hospitality Recent Development

7.2 Bryan Ashley

7.2.1 Bryan Ashley Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bryan Ashley Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bryan Ashley Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bryan Ashley Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.2.5 Bryan Ashley Recent Development

7.3 Suyen Furniture Group

7.3.1 Suyen Furniture Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Suyen Furniture Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Suyen Furniture Group Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Suyen Furniture Group Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.3.5 Suyen Furniture Group Recent Development

7.4 Taiyi Hotel Furniture

7.4.1 Taiyi Hotel Furniture Corporation Information

7.4.2 Taiyi Hotel Furniture Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Taiyi Hotel Furniture Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Taiyi Hotel Furniture Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.4.5 Taiyi Hotel Furniture Recent Development

7.5 Gotop Furniture Group

7.5.1 Gotop Furniture Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Gotop Furniture Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Gotop Furniture Group Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Gotop Furniture Group Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.5.5 Gotop Furniture Group Recent Development

7.6 Foliot

7.6.1 Foliot Corporation Information

7.6.2 Foliot Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Foliot Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Foliot Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.6.5 Foliot Recent Development

7.7 Solid Comfort

7.7.1 Solid Comfort Corporation Information

7.7.2 Solid Comfort Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Solid Comfort Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Solid Comfort Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.7.5 Solid Comfort Recent Development

7.8 Distinction Group

7.8.1 Distinction Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Distinction Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Distinction Group Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Distinction Group Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.8.5 Distinction Group Recent Development

7.9 New Qumun Group

7.9.1 New Qumun Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 New Qumun Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 New Qumun Group Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 New Qumun Group Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.9.5 New Qumun Group Recent Development

7.10 Klem (Jasper Group)

7.10.1 Klem (Jasper Group) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Klem (Jasper Group) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Klem (Jasper Group) Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Klem (Jasper Group) Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.10.5 Klem (Jasper Group) Recent Development

7.11 CF Kent

7.11.1 CF Kent Corporation Information

7.11.2 CF Kent Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 CF Kent Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 CF Kent Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Products Offered

7.11.5 CF Kent Recent Development

7.12 Bernhardt Furniture

7.12.1 Bernhardt Furniture Corporation Information

7.12.2 Bernhardt Furniture Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Bernhardt Furniture Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Bernhardt Furniture Products Offered

7.12.5 Bernhardt Furniture Recent Development

7.13 American Atelier

7.13.1 American Atelier Corporation Information

7.13.2 American Atelier Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 American Atelier Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 American Atelier Products Offered

7.13.5 American Atelier Recent Development

7.14 JTB Furniture

7.14.1 JTB Furniture Corporation Information

7.14.2 JTB Furniture Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 JTB Furniture Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 JTB Furniture Products Offered

7.14.5 JTB Furniture Recent Development

7.15 Dubois Wood Products

7.15.1 Dubois Wood Products Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dubois Wood Products Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Dubois Wood Products Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dubois Wood Products Products Offered

7.15.5 Dubois Wood Products Recent Development

7.16 Flexsteel Industries

7.16.1 Flexsteel Industries Corporation Information

7.16.2 Flexsteel Industries Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Flexsteel Industries Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Flexsteel Industries Products Offered

7.16.5 Flexsteel Industries Recent Development

7.17 Gilcrest

7.17.1 Gilcrest Corporation Information

7.17.2 Gilcrest Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Gilcrest Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Gilcrest Products Offered

7.17.5 Gilcrest Recent Development

7.18 Dickson Furniture

7.18.1 Dickson Furniture Corporation Information

7.18.2 Dickson Furniture Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Dickson Furniture Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Dickson Furniture Products Offered

7.18.5 Dickson Furniture Recent Development

7.19 Blue Leaf

7.19.1 Blue Leaf Corporation Information

7.19.2 Blue Leaf Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Blue Leaf Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Blue Leaf Products Offered

7.19.5 Blue Leaf Recent Development

7.20 Hospitality Designs

7.20.1 Hospitality Designs Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hospitality Designs Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Hospitality Designs Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Hospitality Designs Products Offered

7.20.5 Hospitality Designs Recent Development

7.21 Artone

7.21.1 Artone Corporation Information

7.21.2 Artone Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Artone Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Artone Products Offered

7.21.5 Artone Recent Development

7.22 Hackney

7.22.1 Hackney Corporation Information

7.22.2 Hackney Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Hackney Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Hackney Products Offered

7.22.5 Hackney Recent Development

7.23 BSG

7.23.1 BSG Corporation Information

7.23.2 BSG Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 BSG Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 BSG Products Offered

7.23.5 BSG Recent Development

7.24 KECA Internationa

7.24.1 KECA Internationa Corporation Information

7.24.2 KECA Internationa Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 KECA Internationa Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 KECA Internationa Products Offered

7.24.5 KECA Internationa Recent Development

7.25 Lugo

7.25.1 Lugo Corporation Information

7.25.2 Lugo Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Lugo Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Lugo Products Offered

7.25.5 Lugo Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Distributors

8.3 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Distributors

8.5 Hotel and Motel Room Furniture Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”