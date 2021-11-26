Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Growth Till 2027, By Applications , Type, Regional And Forecasts Report | JFE Steel, Tata Steel, Hyundai Steel

“
The report titled Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hot-rolled Steel Sheet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hot-rolled Steel Sheet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
JFE Steel, Tata Steel, Hyundai Steel, Jiugang, JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal, Baowu Group, NSSMC, Ansteel Group, Hesteel Group, POSCO, Shougang, Benxi Steel group, ThyssenKrupp, Shagang Group, New Zealand Steel, Yarde Metals, Ternium, Erdemir, Nucor
Market Segmentation by Product:
Hot-rolled Low Carbon Steel Sheet
Hot-rolled Structural Steel Sheet
Hot-rolled High Strength Steel Sheet
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Automotive Industry
Construction
Home Appliance
Machinery Indsutry
Others
The Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hot-rolled Steel Sheet industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Hot-rolled Low Carbon Steel Sheet
1.2.3 Hot-rolled Structural Steel Sheet
1.2.4 Hot-rolled High Strength Steel Sheet
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Home Appliance
1.3.5 Machinery Indsutry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Production
2.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 JFE Steel
12.1.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information
12.1.2 JFE Steel Overview
12.1.3 JFE Steel Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 JFE Steel Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 JFE Steel Recent Developments
12.2 Tata Steel
12.2.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information
12.2.2 Tata Steel Overview
12.2.3 Tata Steel Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Tata Steel Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Tata Steel Recent Developments
12.3 Hyundai Steel
12.3.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information
12.3.2 Hyundai Steel Overview
12.3.3 Hyundai Steel Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Hyundai Steel Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Developments
12.4 Jiugang
12.4.1 Jiugang Corporation Information
12.4.2 Jiugang Overview
12.4.3 Jiugang Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Jiugang Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Jiugang Recent Developments
12.5 JSW Steel
12.5.1 JSW Steel Corporation Information
12.5.2 JSW Steel Overview
12.5.3 JSW Steel Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 JSW Steel Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 JSW Steel Recent Developments
12.6 ArcelorMittal
12.6.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information
12.6.2 ArcelorMittal Overview
12.6.3 ArcelorMittal Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 ArcelorMittal Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments
12.7 Baowu Group
12.7.1 Baowu Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Baowu Group Overview
12.7.3 Baowu Group Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Baowu Group Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Baowu Group Recent Developments
12.8 NSSMC
12.8.1 NSSMC Corporation Information
12.8.2 NSSMC Overview
12.8.3 NSSMC Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 NSSMC Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 NSSMC Recent Developments
12.9 Ansteel Group
12.9.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Ansteel Group Overview
12.9.3 Ansteel Group Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Ansteel Group Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Ansteel Group Recent Developments
12.10 Hesteel Group
12.10.1 Hesteel Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hesteel Group Overview
12.10.3 Hesteel Group Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Hesteel Group Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Hesteel Group Recent Developments
12.11 POSCO
12.11.1 POSCO Corporation Information
12.11.2 POSCO Overview
12.11.3 POSCO Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 POSCO Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 POSCO Recent Developments
12.12 Shougang
12.12.1 Shougang Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shougang Overview
12.12.3 Shougang Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shougang Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Shougang Recent Developments
12.13 Benxi Steel group
12.13.1 Benxi Steel group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Benxi Steel group Overview
12.13.3 Benxi Steel group Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Benxi Steel group Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Benxi Steel group Recent Developments
12.14 ThyssenKrupp
12.14.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information
12.14.2 ThyssenKrupp Overview
12.14.3 ThyssenKrupp Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 ThyssenKrupp Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Developments
12.15 Shagang Group
12.15.1 Shagang Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shagang Group Overview
12.15.3 Shagang Group Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Shagang Group Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Shagang Group Recent Developments
12.16 New Zealand Steel
12.16.1 New Zealand Steel Corporation Information
12.16.2 New Zealand Steel Overview
12.16.3 New Zealand Steel Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 New Zealand Steel Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 New Zealand Steel Recent Developments
12.17 Yarde Metals
12.17.1 Yarde Metals Corporation Information
12.17.2 Yarde Metals Overview
12.17.3 Yarde Metals Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Yarde Metals Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 Yarde Metals Recent Developments
12.18 Ternium
12.18.1 Ternium Corporation Information
12.18.2 Ternium Overview
12.18.3 Ternium Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Ternium Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Ternium Recent Developments
12.19 Erdemir
12.19.1 Erdemir Corporation Information
12.19.2 Erdemir Overview
12.19.3 Erdemir Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Erdemir Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 Erdemir Recent Developments
12.20 Nucor
12.20.1 Nucor Corporation Information
12.20.2 Nucor Overview
12.20.3 Nucor Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Nucor Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.20.5 Nucor Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Production Mode & Process
13.4 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Sales Channels
13.4.2 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Distributors
13.5 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Industry Trends
14.2 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Drivers
14.3 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Challenges
14.4 Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Hot-rolled Steel Sheet Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
