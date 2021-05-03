Hot-rolled Bar Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | O’Neal Steel, Ovako, O.R.I. Martin spa

“

The report titled Global Hot-rolled Bar Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hot-rolled Bar market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hot-rolled Bar market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hot-rolled Bar market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hot-rolled Bar market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hot-rolled Bar report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hot-rolled Bar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hot-rolled Bar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hot-rolled Bar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hot-rolled Bar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hot-rolled Bar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hot-rolled Bar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: O’Neal Steel, Ovako, O.R.I. Martin spa, Riva Group, Sidenor, Tata Steel, Sandvik Materials Technology, Saarstahl, DEW-STAHL, IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH, Ascometal, DAIDO, Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd, Georgsmarienhütte, Caparo Merchant Bar, Acerinox, Sverdrup Steel, Acentasteel, MMK, Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel, XING CHENG, Mangalam Alloys, Daye Jiayong Metallurgy, BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company

Market Segmentation by Product: Round Bars

Flat Bars

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Production Equipment

General Application

Others



The Hot-rolled Bar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hot-rolled Bar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hot-rolled Bar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hot-rolled Bar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hot-rolled Bar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hot-rolled Bar market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hot-rolled Bar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hot-rolled Bar market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hot-rolled Bar Market Overview

1.1 Hot-rolled Bar Product Overview

1.2 Hot-rolled Bar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Round Bars

1.2.2 Flat Bars

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hot-rolled Bar Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hot-rolled Bar Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hot-rolled Bar Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hot-rolled Bar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hot-rolled Bar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hot-rolled Bar Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hot-rolled Bar Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hot-rolled Bar as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hot-rolled Bar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hot-rolled Bar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hot-rolled Bar Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Hot-rolled Bar by Application

4.1 Hot-rolled Bar Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Production Equipment

4.1.3 General Application

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Hot-rolled Bar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Bar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Hot-rolled Bar by Country

5.1 North America Hot-rolled Bar Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Hot-rolled Bar Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Hot-rolled Bar by Country

6.1 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Hot-rolled Bar by Country

8.1 Latin America Hot-rolled Bar Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Hot-rolled Bar Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Bar by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Bar Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Bar Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-rolled Bar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hot-rolled Bar Business

10.1 O’Neal Steel

10.1.1 O’Neal Steel Corporation Information

10.1.2 O’Neal Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 O’Neal Steel Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 O’Neal Steel Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.1.5 O’Neal Steel Recent Development

10.2 Ovako

10.2.1 Ovako Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ovako Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ovako Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 O’Neal Steel Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.2.5 Ovako Recent Development

10.3 O.R.I. Martin spa

10.3.1 O.R.I. Martin spa Corporation Information

10.3.2 O.R.I. Martin spa Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 O.R.I. Martin spa Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 O.R.I. Martin spa Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.3.5 O.R.I. Martin spa Recent Development

10.4 Riva Group

10.4.1 Riva Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Riva Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Riva Group Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Riva Group Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.4.5 Riva Group Recent Development

10.5 Sidenor

10.5.1 Sidenor Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sidenor Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sidenor Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sidenor Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.5.5 Sidenor Recent Development

10.6 Tata Steel

10.6.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tata Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Tata Steel Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Tata Steel Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.6.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

10.7 Sandvik Materials Technology

10.7.1 Sandvik Materials Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sandvik Materials Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sandvik Materials Technology Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sandvik Materials Technology Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.7.5 Sandvik Materials Technology Recent Development

10.8 Saarstahl

10.8.1 Saarstahl Corporation Information

10.8.2 Saarstahl Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Saarstahl Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Saarstahl Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.8.5 Saarstahl Recent Development

10.9 DEW-STAHL

10.9.1 DEW-STAHL Corporation Information

10.9.2 DEW-STAHL Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DEW-STAHL Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DEW-STAHL Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.9.5 DEW-STAHL Recent Development

10.10 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hot-rolled Bar Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Recent Development

10.11 Ascometal

10.11.1 Ascometal Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ascometal Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ascometal Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ascometal Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.11.5 Ascometal Recent Development

10.12 DAIDO

10.12.1 DAIDO Corporation Information

10.12.2 DAIDO Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 DAIDO Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 DAIDO Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.12.5 DAIDO Recent Development

10.13 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd

10.13.1 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.13.5 Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.14 Georgsmarienhütte

10.14.1 Georgsmarienhütte Corporation Information

10.14.2 Georgsmarienhütte Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Georgsmarienhütte Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Georgsmarienhütte Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.14.5 Georgsmarienhütte Recent Development

10.15 Caparo Merchant Bar

10.15.1 Caparo Merchant Bar Corporation Information

10.15.2 Caparo Merchant Bar Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Caparo Merchant Bar Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Caparo Merchant Bar Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.15.5 Caparo Merchant Bar Recent Development

10.16 Acerinox

10.16.1 Acerinox Corporation Information

10.16.2 Acerinox Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Acerinox Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Acerinox Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.16.5 Acerinox Recent Development

10.17 Sverdrup Steel

10.17.1 Sverdrup Steel Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sverdrup Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Sverdrup Steel Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Sverdrup Steel Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.17.5 Sverdrup Steel Recent Development

10.18 Acentasteel

10.18.1 Acentasteel Corporation Information

10.18.2 Acentasteel Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Acentasteel Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Acentasteel Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.18.5 Acentasteel Recent Development

10.19 MMK

10.19.1 MMK Corporation Information

10.19.2 MMK Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 MMK Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 MMK Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.19.5 MMK Recent Development

10.20 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel

10.20.1 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel Corporation Information

10.20.2 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.20.5 Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel Recent Development

10.21 XING CHENG

10.21.1 XING CHENG Corporation Information

10.21.2 XING CHENG Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 XING CHENG Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 XING CHENG Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.21.5 XING CHENG Recent Development

10.22 Mangalam Alloys

10.22.1 Mangalam Alloys Corporation Information

10.22.2 Mangalam Alloys Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Mangalam Alloys Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Mangalam Alloys Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.22.5 Mangalam Alloys Recent Development

10.23 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy

10.23.1 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy Corporation Information

10.23.2 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.23.5 Daye Jiayong Metallurgy Recent Development

10.24 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company

10.24.1 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company Corporation Information

10.24.2 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company Hot-rolled Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company Hot-rolled Bar Products Offered

10.24.5 BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hot-rolled Bar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hot-rolled Bar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Hot-rolled Bar Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Hot-rolled Bar Distributors

12.3 Hot-rolled Bar Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”