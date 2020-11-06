Hot Melt Glue Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Sika, Arkema

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Hot Melt Glue market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hot Melt Glue market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hot Melt Glue report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hot Melt Glue report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hot Melt Glue market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hot Melt Glue market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hot Melt Glue market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hot Melt Glue market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hot Melt Glue market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hot Melt Glue Market Research Report: Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Sika, Arkema, Ashland, 3M, Jowat, Sipol, Palmetto Adhesives, Sealock
Types: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Polyolefin
Polyamide
Styrenic Block Copolymers
Others
Applications: Packaging
Automotive
Construction
Others
The Hot Melt Glue Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hot Melt Glue market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hot Melt Glue market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hot Melt Glue Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Hot Melt Glue Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
1.4.3 Polyolefin
1.4.4 Polyamide
1.4.5 Styrenic Block Copolymers
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Packaging
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Hot Melt Glue, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Hot Melt Glue Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Hot Melt Glue Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Hot Melt Glue Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Hot Melt Glue Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Hot Melt Glue Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hot Melt Glue Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Hot Melt Glue Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Hot Melt Glue Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Hot Melt Glue Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Hot Melt Glue Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Hot Melt Glue Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hot Melt Glue Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Hot Melt Glue Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Hot Melt Glue Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Hot Melt Glue Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Hot Melt Glue Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Hot Melt Glue Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Hot Melt Glue Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Hot Melt Glue Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Hot Melt Glue Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Hot Melt Glue Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Hot Melt Glue Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Hot Melt Glue Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Hot Melt Glue Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Hot Melt Glue Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Hot Melt Glue Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Hot Melt Glue Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Hot Melt Glue Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Hot Melt Glue Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Hot Melt Glue Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Hot Melt Glue Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Hot Melt Glue Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Hot Melt Glue Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Hot Melt Glue Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Hot Melt Glue Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Hot Melt Glue Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Hot Melt Glue Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Hot Melt Glue Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Hot Melt Glue Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Hot Melt Glue Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Hot Melt Glue Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Hot Melt Glue Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Hot Melt Glue Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Hot Melt Glue Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Hot Melt Glue Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Hot Melt Glue Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Hot Melt Glue Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Hot Melt Glue Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Hot Melt Glue Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Hot Melt Glue Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Hot Melt Glue Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hot Melt Glue Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hot Melt Glue Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Hot Melt Glue Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Hot Melt Glue Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Hot Melt Glue Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Hot Melt Glue Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Hot Melt Glue Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Hot Melt Glue Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hot Melt Glue Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hot Melt Glue Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Henkel
12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Henkel Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.1.5 Henkel Recent Development
12.2 H. B. Fuller
12.2.1 H. B. Fuller Corporation Information
12.2.2 H. B. Fuller Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 H. B. Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 H. B. Fuller Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.2.5 H. B. Fuller Recent Development
12.3 Sika
12.3.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sika Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Sika Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.3.5 Sika Recent Development
12.4 Arkema
12.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information
12.4.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Arkema Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.4.5 Arkema Recent Development
12.5 Ashland
12.5.1 Ashland Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Ashland Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.5.5 Ashland Recent Development
12.6 3M
12.6.1 3M Corporation Information
12.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 3M Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.6.5 3M Recent Development
12.7 Jowat
12.7.1 Jowat Corporation Information
12.7.2 Jowat Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Jowat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Jowat Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.7.5 Jowat Recent Development
12.8 Sipol
12.8.1 Sipol Corporation Information
12.8.2 Sipol Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Sipol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Sipol Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.8.5 Sipol Recent Development
12.9 Palmetto Adhesives
12.9.1 Palmetto Adhesives Corporation Information
12.9.2 Palmetto Adhesives Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Palmetto Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Palmetto Adhesives Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.9.5 Palmetto Adhesives Recent Development
12.10 Sealock
12.10.1 Sealock Corporation Information
12.10.2 Sealock Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Sealock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Sealock Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.10.5 Sealock Recent Development
12.11 Henkel
12.11.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.11.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Henkel Hot Melt Glue Products Offered
12.11.5 Henkel Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hot Melt Glue Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Hot Melt Glue Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
