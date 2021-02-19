Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik (Arkema)

“
The report titled Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik (Arkema), 3M, Sika, Beardow Adams, Jowat, Avery Dennison, Adtek Malaysia, Cherng Tay Technology, Star Bond (Thailand), Makro Rekat Sekawa, Yenom, PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE, Tex Year Industries, Nan Pao, Paramelt
Market Segmentation by Product: EVA HMA
SBC HMA
PA HMA
APAO HMA
POE HMA
Market Segmentation by Application: Case & Carton
Plastic Packaging
Labeling
Line Packaging
Others
The Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Product Scope
1.2 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 EVA HMA
1.2.3 SBC HMA
1.2.4 PA HMA
1.2.5 APAO HMA
1.2.6 POE HMA
1.3 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Case & Carton
1.3.3 Plastic Packaging
1.3.4 Labeling
1.3.5 Line Packaging
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives as of 2020)
3.4 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Business
12.1 Henkel
12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Henkel Business Overview
12.1.3 Henkel Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Henkel Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.1.5 Henkel Recent Development
12.2 H. B. Fuller
12.2.1 H. B. Fuller Corporation Information
12.2.2 H. B. Fuller Business Overview
12.2.3 H. B. Fuller Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 H. B. Fuller Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.2.5 H. B. Fuller Recent Development
12.3 Bostik (Arkema)
12.3.1 Bostik (Arkema) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Bostik (Arkema) Business Overview
12.3.3 Bostik (Arkema) Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Bostik (Arkema) Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.3.5 Bostik (Arkema) Recent Development
12.4 3M
12.4.1 3M Corporation Information
12.4.2 3M Business Overview
12.4.3 3M Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 3M Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.4.5 3M Recent Development
12.5 Sika
12.5.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sika Business Overview
12.5.3 Sika Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sika Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.5.5 Sika Recent Development
12.6 Beardow Adams
12.6.1 Beardow Adams Corporation Information
12.6.2 Beardow Adams Business Overview
12.6.3 Beardow Adams Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Beardow Adams Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.6.5 Beardow Adams Recent Development
12.7 Jowat
12.7.1 Jowat Corporation Information
12.7.2 Jowat Business Overview
12.7.3 Jowat Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Jowat Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.7.5 Jowat Recent Development
12.8 Avery Dennison
12.8.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
12.8.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview
12.8.3 Avery Dennison Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Avery Dennison Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.8.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development
12.9 Adtek Malaysia
12.9.1 Adtek Malaysia Corporation Information
12.9.2 Adtek Malaysia Business Overview
12.9.3 Adtek Malaysia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Adtek Malaysia Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.9.5 Adtek Malaysia Recent Development
12.10 Cherng Tay Technology
12.10.1 Cherng Tay Technology Corporation Information
12.10.2 Cherng Tay Technology Business Overview
12.10.3 Cherng Tay Technology Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Cherng Tay Technology Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.10.5 Cherng Tay Technology Recent Development
12.11 Star Bond (Thailand)
12.11.1 Star Bond (Thailand) Corporation Information
12.11.2 Star Bond (Thailand) Business Overview
12.11.3 Star Bond (Thailand) Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Star Bond (Thailand) Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.11.5 Star Bond (Thailand) Recent Development
12.12 Makro Rekat Sekawa
12.12.1 Makro Rekat Sekawa Corporation Information
12.12.2 Makro Rekat Sekawa Business Overview
12.12.3 Makro Rekat Sekawa Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Makro Rekat Sekawa Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.12.5 Makro Rekat Sekawa Recent Development
12.13 Yenom
12.13.1 Yenom Corporation Information
12.13.2 Yenom Business Overview
12.13.3 Yenom Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Yenom Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.13.5 Yenom Recent Development
12.14 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE
12.14.1 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE Corporation Information
12.14.2 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE Business Overview
12.14.3 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.14.5 PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE Recent Development
12.15 Tex Year Industries
12.15.1 Tex Year Industries Corporation Information
12.15.2 Tex Year Industries Business Overview
12.15.3 Tex Year Industries Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Tex Year Industries Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.15.5 Tex Year Industries Recent Development
12.16 Nan Pao
12.16.1 Nan Pao Corporation Information
12.16.2 Nan Pao Business Overview
12.16.3 Nan Pao Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Nan Pao Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.16.5 Nan Pao Recent Development
12.17 Paramelt
12.17.1 Paramelt Corporation Information
12.17.2 Paramelt Business Overview
12.17.3 Paramelt Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Paramelt Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Products Offered
12.17.5 Paramelt Recent Development
13 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives
13.4 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Distributors List
14.3 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Trends
15.2 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Drivers
15.3 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Challenges
15.4 Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
”