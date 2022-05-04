Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2028 | 3M, DOW Corning Corporation, HB Fuller

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Research Report: 3M

DOW Corning Corporation

HB Fuller

Henkel

Jowat

Sika

Tex Year Industries

Buhnen

Lushan

Adtek

Cherng Tay Technology

SABA

Evonik Industries

Worthen Industries

Beardow Adams

Bird Song



Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Segmentation by Product: EVA Hot Melt Adhesive

TPU Hot Melt Adhesive

PA Hot Melt Adhesive



Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Segmentation by Application: Bed Body Assembly

Bed Surface Assembly

Independent Spring Sleeve Assembly



Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 EVA Hot Melt Adhesive

2.1.2 TPU Hot Melt Adhesive

2.1.3 PA Hot Melt Adhesive

2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Bed Body Assembly

3.1.2 Bed Surface Assembly

3.1.3 Independent Spring Sleeve Assembly

3.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 DOW Corning Corporation

7.2.1 DOW Corning Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 DOW Corning Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DOW Corning Corporation Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DOW Corning Corporation Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.2.5 DOW Corning Corporation Recent Development

7.3 HB Fuller

7.3.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

7.3.2 HB Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 HB Fuller Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 HB Fuller Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.3.5 HB Fuller Recent Development

7.4 Henkel

7.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Henkel Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Henkel Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.4.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.5 Jowat

7.5.1 Jowat Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jowat Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Jowat Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Jowat Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.5.5 Jowat Recent Development

7.6 Sika

7.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sika Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sika Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.6.5 Sika Recent Development

7.7 Tex Year Industries

7.7.1 Tex Year Industries Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tex Year Industries Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tex Year Industries Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tex Year Industries Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.7.5 Tex Year Industries Recent Development

7.8 Buhnen

7.8.1 Buhnen Corporation Information

7.8.2 Buhnen Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Buhnen Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Buhnen Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.8.5 Buhnen Recent Development

7.9 Lushan

7.9.1 Lushan Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lushan Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lushan Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lushan Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.9.5 Lushan Recent Development

7.10 Adtek

7.10.1 Adtek Corporation Information

7.10.2 Adtek Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Adtek Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Adtek Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.10.5 Adtek Recent Development

7.11 Cherng Tay Technology

7.11.1 Cherng Tay Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cherng Tay Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Cherng Tay Technology Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Cherng Tay Technology Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Products Offered

7.11.5 Cherng Tay Technology Recent Development

7.12 SABA

7.12.1 SABA Corporation Information

7.12.2 SABA Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SABA Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SABA Products Offered

7.12.5 SABA Recent Development

7.13 Evonik Industries

7.13.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

7.13.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Evonik Industries Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Evonik Industries Products Offered

7.13.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

7.14 Worthen Industries

7.14.1 Worthen Industries Corporation Information

7.14.2 Worthen Industries Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Worthen Industries Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Worthen Industries Products Offered

7.14.5 Worthen Industries Recent Development

7.15 Beardow Adams

7.15.1 Beardow Adams Corporation Information

7.15.2 Beardow Adams Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Beardow Adams Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Beardow Adams Products Offered

7.15.5 Beardow Adams Recent Development

7.16 Bird Song

7.16.1 Bird Song Corporation Information

7.16.2 Bird Song Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Bird Song Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Bird Song Products Offered

7.16.5 Bird Song Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Distributors

8.3 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Distributors

8.5 Hot Melt Adhesive for Upholstered Furniture Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

