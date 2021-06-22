Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Nordson Corporation, Graco, Valco Melton

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Nordson Corporation, Graco, Valco Melton, ITW Dynatec, Bühnen, Glue Machinery Corporation, Power Adhesives, Preo, Gluing Systems & Machinery

By Types:

Hot Melt Systems

Applicators

Accessories



By Applications:

Construction & Decoration

Industrial & Consumer Goods

Automotive

Paper & Packing

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hot Melt Systems

1.2.3 Applicators

1.2.4 Accessories

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction & Decoration

1.3.3 Industrial & Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Paper & Packing

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Industry Trends

2.3.2 Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Players Covered: Ranking by Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Revenue

3.1.2 Global Top Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.1.4 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.3 Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 Key Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Players Market Share in North America (2020-2021)

6.3 North America Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

6.4.2 U.S. Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S. Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

6.5.2 Canada Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.5.3 Canada Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Key Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Players Market Share in Europe (2020-2021)

7.3 Europe Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Germany Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.5.2 France Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.5.3 France Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.6.2 U.K. Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.6.3 U.K. Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.7.2 Italy Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.7.3 Italy Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.8.2 Russia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.8.3 Russia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Key Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2020-2021)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.4.2 China Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.4.3 China Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.5.2 Japan Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.5.3 Japan Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.6.2 South Korea Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.6.3 South Korea Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.7.2 India Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.7.3 India Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.8.2 Australia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.8.3 Australia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.9.2 Taiwan Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.9.3 Taiwan Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.10.2 Indonesia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.10.3 Indonesia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.11.2 Thailand Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.11.3 Thailand Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.12.2 Malaysia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.12.3 Malaysia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.13.2 Philippines Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.13.3 Philippines Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.14.2 Vietnam Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.14.3 Vietnam Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Key Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Players Market Share in Latin America (2020-2021)

9.3 Latin America Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Mexico Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.5.2 Brazil Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.5.3 Brazil Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.6.2 Argentina Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.6.3 Argentina Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Key Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2020-2021)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Turkey Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.6 U.A.E Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 U.A.E Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.6.2 U.A.E Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.6.3 U.A.E Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Nordson Corporation

11.1.1 Nordson Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Nordson Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nordson Corporation Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Introduction

11.1.4 Nordson Corporation Revenue in Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Nordson Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Graco

11.2.1 Graco Company Details

11.2.2 Graco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Graco Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Introduction

11.2.4 Graco Revenue in Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Graco Recent Development

11.3 Valco Melton

11.3.1 Valco Melton Company Details

11.3.2 Valco Melton Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Valco Melton Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Introduction

11.3.4 Valco Melton Revenue in Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Valco Melton Recent Development

11.4 ITW Dynatec

11.4.1 ITW Dynatec Company Details

11.4.2 ITW Dynatec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 ITW Dynatec Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Introduction

11.4.4 ITW Dynatec Revenue in Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 ITW Dynatec Recent Development

11.5 Bühnen

11.5.1 Bühnen Company Details

11.5.2 Bühnen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Bühnen Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Introduction

11.5.4 Bühnen Revenue in Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Bühnen Recent Development

11.6 Glue Machinery Corporation

11.6.1 Glue Machinery Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Glue Machinery Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 Glue Machinery Corporation Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Introduction

11.6.4 Glue Machinery Corporation Revenue in Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Glue Machinery Corporation Recent Development

11.7 Power Adhesives

11.7.1 Power Adhesives Company Details

11.7.2 Power Adhesives Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Power Adhesives Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Introduction

11.7.4 Power Adhesives Revenue in Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Power Adhesives Recent Development

11.8 Preo

11.8.1 Preo Company Details

11.8.2 Preo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 Preo Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Introduction

11.8.4 Preo Revenue in Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Preo Recent Development

11.9 Gluing Systems & Machinery

11.9.1 Gluing Systems & Machinery Company Details

11.9.2 Gluing Systems & Machinery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Gluing Systems & Machinery Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Introduction

11.9.4 Gluing Systems & Machinery Revenue in Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Gluing Systems & Machinery Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

