Hospitality Robots Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | Connected Robotics, Savioke, BotsAndUs

The report titled Global Hospitality Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hospitality Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hospitality Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hospitality Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hospitality Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hospitality Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hospitality Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hospitality Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hospitality Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hospitality Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hospitality Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hospitality Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Connected Robotics, Savioke, BotsAndUs, Softbank Robotics, Travelmate Robotics, Hyundai Robotics, Knightscope, Maidbot, Aethon Inc., Ubtech Robotics, Pudu Robotics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Front Desk Robot

Delivery Robot

Cleaning Robot

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hotel

Catering

Others



The Hospitality Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hospitality Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hospitality Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hospitality Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hospitality Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hospitality Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hospitality Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hospitality Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hospitality Robots Market Overview

1.1 Hospitality Robots Product Overview

1.2 Hospitality Robots Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Front Desk Robot

1.2.2 Delivery Robot

1.2.3 Cleaning Robot

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Hospitality Robots Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hospitality Robots Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hospitality Robots Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Hospitality Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Hospitality Robots Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hospitality Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Hospitality Robots Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hospitality Robots Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hospitality Robots Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hospitality Robots Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hospitality Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hospitality Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hospitality Robots Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hospitality Robots Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hospitality Robots as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hospitality Robots Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hospitality Robots Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hospitality Robots Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Hospitality Robots Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hospitality Robots Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hospitality Robots Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hospitality Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hospitality Robots Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Hospitality Robots by Application

4.1 Hospitality Robots Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hotel

4.1.2 Catering

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Hospitality Robots Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Hospitality Robots Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hospitality Robots Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Hospitality Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Hospitality Robots Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Hospitality Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Hospitality Robots by Country

5.1 North America Hospitality Robots Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Hospitality Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Hospitality Robots by Country

6.1 Europe Hospitality Robots Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Hospitality Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Robots by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Robots Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Hospitality Robots by Country

8.1 Latin America Hospitality Robots Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Hospitality Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Robots by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Robots Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hospitality Robots Business

10.1 Connected Robotics

10.1.1 Connected Robotics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Connected Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Connected Robotics Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Connected Robotics Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.1.5 Connected Robotics Recent Development

10.2 Savioke

10.2.1 Savioke Corporation Information

10.2.2 Savioke Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Savioke Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Savioke Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.2.5 Savioke Recent Development

10.3 BotsAndUs

10.3.1 BotsAndUs Corporation Information

10.3.2 BotsAndUs Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BotsAndUs Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BotsAndUs Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.3.5 BotsAndUs Recent Development

10.4 Softbank Robotics

10.4.1 Softbank Robotics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Softbank Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Softbank Robotics Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Softbank Robotics Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.4.5 Softbank Robotics Recent Development

10.5 Travelmate Robotics

10.5.1 Travelmate Robotics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Travelmate Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Travelmate Robotics Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Travelmate Robotics Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.5.5 Travelmate Robotics Recent Development

10.6 Hyundai Robotics

10.6.1 Hyundai Robotics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hyundai Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hyundai Robotics Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hyundai Robotics Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.6.5 Hyundai Robotics Recent Development

10.7 Knightscope

10.7.1 Knightscope Corporation Information

10.7.2 Knightscope Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Knightscope Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Knightscope Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.7.5 Knightscope Recent Development

10.8 Maidbot

10.8.1 Maidbot Corporation Information

10.8.2 Maidbot Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Maidbot Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Maidbot Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.8.5 Maidbot Recent Development

10.9 Aethon Inc.

10.9.1 Aethon Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aethon Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Aethon Inc. Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Aethon Inc. Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.9.5 Aethon Inc. Recent Development

10.10 Ubtech Robotics

10.10.1 Ubtech Robotics Corporation Information

10.10.2 Ubtech Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Ubtech Robotics Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Ubtech Robotics Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.10.5 Ubtech Robotics Recent Development

10.11 Pudu Robotics

10.11.1 Pudu Robotics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pudu Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Pudu Robotics Hospitality Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Pudu Robotics Hospitality Robots Products Offered

10.11.5 Pudu Robotics Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hospitality Robots Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hospitality Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Hospitality Robots Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Hospitality Robots Distributors

12.3 Hospitality Robots Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

