Horticulture Bioplastic Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | Green Dot Bioplastics, Novomant SPA, Metabolix

The report titled Global Horticulture Bioplastic Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Horticulture Bioplastic market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Horticulture Bioplastic market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Horticulture Bioplastic market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Horticulture Bioplastic market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Horticulture Bioplastic report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Horticulture Bioplastic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Horticulture Bioplastic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Horticulture Bioplastic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Horticulture Bioplastic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Horticulture Bioplastic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Horticulture Bioplastic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Green Dot Bioplastics, Novomant SPA, Metabolix, BASF S.A., Natureworks LLC, Corbion Purac, Braskem, Cardia Bioplastics, Biome Technologies Plc, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Innovia Films

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bio Based

Petrochemical Based



Market Segmentation by Application:

Textile

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer Good

Automotive

Electronic

Building & Construction

Others



The Horticulture Bioplastic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Horticulture Bioplastic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Horticulture Bioplastic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Horticulture Bioplastic market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Horticulture Bioplastic industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Horticulture Bioplastic market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Horticulture Bioplastic market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Horticulture Bioplastic market?

Table of Contents:

1 Horticulture Bioplastic Market Overview

1.1 Horticulture Bioplastic Product Overview

1.2 Horticulture Bioplastic Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bio Based

1.2.2 Petrochemical Based

1.3 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Horticulture Bioplastic Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Horticulture Bioplastic Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Horticulture Bioplastic Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Horticulture Bioplastic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Horticulture Bioplastic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Horticulture Bioplastic Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Horticulture Bioplastic Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Horticulture Bioplastic as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Horticulture Bioplastic Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Horticulture Bioplastic Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Horticulture Bioplastic Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Horticulture Bioplastic by Application

4.1 Horticulture Bioplastic Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Textile

4.1.2 Agriculture & Horticulture

4.1.3 Consumer Good

4.1.4 Automotive

4.1.5 Electronic

4.1.6 Building & Construction

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Horticulture Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Horticulture Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Horticulture Bioplastic by Country

5.1 North America Horticulture Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Horticulture Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Horticulture Bioplastic by Country

6.1 Europe Horticulture Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Horticulture Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Horticulture Bioplastic by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Horticulture Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Horticulture Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Horticulture Bioplastic by Country

8.1 Latin America Horticulture Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Horticulture Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Horticulture Bioplastic by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Horticulture Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Horticulture Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Horticulture Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Horticulture Bioplastic Business

10.1 Green Dot Bioplastics

10.1.1 Green Dot Bioplastics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Green Dot Bioplastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Green Dot Bioplastics Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Green Dot Bioplastics Horticulture Bioplastic Products Offered

10.1.5 Green Dot Bioplastics Recent Development

10.2 Novomant SPA

10.2.1 Novomant SPA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Novomant SPA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Novomant SPA Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Novomant SPA Horticulture Bioplastic Products Offered

10.2.5 Novomant SPA Recent Development

10.3 Metabolix

10.3.1 Metabolix Corporation Information

10.3.2 Metabolix Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Metabolix Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Metabolix Horticulture Bioplastic Products Offered

10.3.5 Metabolix Recent Development

10.4 BASF S.A.

10.4.1 BASF S.A. Corporation Information

10.4.2 BASF S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BASF S.A. Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BASF S.A. Horticulture Bioplastic Products Offered

10.4.5 BASF S.A. Recent Development

10.5 Natureworks LLC

10.5.1 Natureworks LLC Corporation Information

10.5.2 Natureworks LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Natureworks LLC Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Natureworks LLC Horticulture Bioplastic Products Offered

10.5.5 Natureworks LLC Recent Development

10.6 Corbion Purac

10.6.1 Corbion Purac Corporation Information

10.6.2 Corbion Purac Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Corbion Purac Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Corbion Purac Horticulture Bioplastic Products Offered

10.6.5 Corbion Purac Recent Development

10.7 Braskem

10.7.1 Braskem Corporation Information

10.7.2 Braskem Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Braskem Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Braskem Horticulture Bioplastic Products Offered

10.7.5 Braskem Recent Development

10.8 Cardia Bioplastics

10.8.1 Cardia Bioplastics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cardia Bioplastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cardia Bioplastics Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cardia Bioplastics Horticulture Bioplastic Products Offered

10.8.5 Cardia Bioplastics Recent Development

10.9 Biome Technologies Plc

10.9.1 Biome Technologies Plc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Biome Technologies Plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Biome Technologies Plc Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Biome Technologies Plc Horticulture Bioplastic Products Offered

10.9.5 Biome Technologies Plc Recent Development

10.10 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Horticulture Bioplastic Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH Recent Development

10.11 Innovia Films

10.11.1 Innovia Films Corporation Information

10.11.2 Innovia Films Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Innovia Films Horticulture Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Innovia Films Horticulture Bioplastic Products Offered

10.11.5 Innovia Films Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Horticulture Bioplastic Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Horticulture Bioplastic Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Horticulture Bioplastic Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Horticulture Bioplastic Distributors

12.3 Horticulture Bioplastic Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

