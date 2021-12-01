Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Boosting the Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast to 2027 | Schlumberger(SLB), GE(Baker Hughes), GE, Borets

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Horizontal Surface Pumps Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Horizontal Surface Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Horizontal Surface Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Horizontal Surface Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Horizontal Surface Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Horizontal Surface Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Horizontal Surface Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Schlumberger(SLB), GE(Baker Hughes), GE, Borets, Weatherford, Novomet, National Oilwell Varco, Pumptek LTD, HOSS, Summit ESP, Canadian Advanced ESP, SPI

Market Segmentation by Product:

Conventional

Electric Side Mount

Gas Driven Side Mount

The Mini Unit



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Oil & Natural Gas Industry

Mining Industry



The Horizontal Surface Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Horizontal Surface Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Horizontal Surface Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Horizontal Surface Pumps

1.2 Horizontal Surface Pumps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Conventional

1.2.3 Electric Side Mount

1.2.4 Gas Driven Side Mount

1.2.5 The Mini Unit

1.3 Horizontal Surface Pumps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Oil & Natural Gas Industry

1.3.4 Mining Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Horizontal Surface Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Horizontal Surface Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Horizontal Surface Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Horizontal Surface Pumps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Horizontal Surface Pumps Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Horizontal Surface Pumps Production

3.4.1 North America Horizontal Surface Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Production

3.5.1 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Horizontal Surface Pumps Production

3.6.1 China Horizontal Surface Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Horizontal Surface Pumps Production

3.7.1 Japan Horizontal Surface Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Schlumberger(SLB)

7.1.1 Schlumberger(SLB) Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.1.2 Schlumberger(SLB) Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Schlumberger(SLB) Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Schlumberger(SLB) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Schlumberger(SLB) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 GE(Baker Hughes)

7.2.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.2.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.2.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 GE

7.3.1 GE Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.3.3 GE Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 GE Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 GE Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Borets

7.4.1 Borets Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.4.2 Borets Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Borets Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Borets Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Borets Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Weatherford

7.5.1 Weatherford Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.5.2 Weatherford Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Weatherford Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Weatherford Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Weatherford Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Novomet

7.6.1 Novomet Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.6.2 Novomet Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Novomet Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Novomet Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Novomet Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 National Oilwell Varco

7.7.1 National Oilwell Varco Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.7.2 National Oilwell Varco Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.7.3 National Oilwell Varco Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 National Oilwell Varco Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Pumptek LTD

7.8.1 Pumptek LTD Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pumptek LTD Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Pumptek LTD Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Pumptek LTD Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Pumptek LTD Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 HOSS

7.9.1 HOSS Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.9.2 HOSS Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.9.3 HOSS Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 HOSS Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 HOSS Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Summit ESP

7.10.1 Summit ESP Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.10.2 Summit ESP Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Summit ESP Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Summit ESP Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Summit ESP Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Canadian Advanced ESP

7.11.1 Canadian Advanced ESP Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.11.2 Canadian Advanced ESP Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Canadian Advanced ESP Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Canadian Advanced ESP Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Canadian Advanced ESP Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 SPI

7.12.1 SPI Horizontal Surface Pumps Corporation Information

7.12.2 SPI Horizontal Surface Pumps Product Portfolio

7.12.3 SPI Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 SPI Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 SPI Recent Developments/Updates

8 Horizontal Surface Pumps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Horizontal Surface Pumps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Horizontal Surface Pumps

8.4 Horizontal Surface Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Horizontal Surface Pumps Distributors List

9.3 Horizontal Surface Pumps Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Horizontal Surface Pumps Industry Trends

10.2 Horizontal Surface Pumps Growth Drivers

10.3 Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Challenges

10.4 Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Horizontal Surface Pumps by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Horizontal Surface Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Horizontal Surface Pumps

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Horizontal Surface Pumps by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Horizontal Surface Pumps by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Horizontal Surface Pumps by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Horizontal Surface Pumps by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Horizontal Surface Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Horizontal Surface Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Horizontal Surface Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Horizontal Surface Pumps by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

