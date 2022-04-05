Horizontal Kneader Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2022-2028 | Arcen Engenharia, B & P Process Equipment, BHS

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Horizontal Kneader Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4179529/global-horizontal-kneader-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Horizontal Kneader report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Horizontal Kneader market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Horizontal Kneader market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Horizontal Kneader market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Horizontal Kneader market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Horizontal Kneader market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arcen Engenharia, B & P Process Equipment, BHS, Brabender, Dadaux, Erweka, Fibo Intercon, Komplet Italia, LCI, Liebherr Mischtechnik, Lutetia, Mori-Tem, Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt, Permix Tec, RPA Process, Semix Concrete Batching Plants, Shako, Shuanglong Group, Sicoma Sicoma, Simem Italia, Soilmec, SPX Flow Technology Copenhagen, VMI, Wirtgen, Zanelli, Zeppelin Silos & Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dynamic

Static



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Textile Industry

Other



The Horizontal Kneader Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Horizontal Kneader market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Horizontal Kneader market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4179529/global-horizontal-kneader-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Horizontal Kneader market expansion?

What will be the global Horizontal Kneader market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Horizontal Kneader market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Horizontal Kneader market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Horizontal Kneader market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Horizontal Kneader market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Horizontal Kneader Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Dynamic

1.2.3 Static

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Textile Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Horizontal Kneader Production

2.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Horizontal Kneader Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Horizontal Kneader by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Horizontal Kneader in 2021

4.3 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Horizontal Kneader Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Horizontal Kneader Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Horizontal Kneader Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Horizontal Kneader Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Horizontal Kneader Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Horizontal Kneader Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Horizontal Kneader Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Horizontal Kneader Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Horizontal Kneader Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Horizontal Kneader Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Horizontal Kneader Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Horizontal Kneader Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Horizontal Kneader Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Horizontal Kneader Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Horizontal Kneader Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Horizontal Kneader Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Kneader Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Kneader Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Horizontal Kneader Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Kneader Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Horizontal Kneader Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Horizontal Kneader Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Horizontal Kneader Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Horizontal Kneader Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Kneader Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Kneader Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Kneader Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Kneader Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Kneader Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Kneader Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Arcen Engenharia

12.1.1 Arcen Engenharia Corporation Information

12.1.2 Arcen Engenharia Overview

12.1.3 Arcen Engenharia Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Arcen Engenharia Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Arcen Engenharia Recent Developments

12.2 B & P Process Equipment

12.2.1 B & P Process Equipment Corporation Information

12.2.2 B & P Process Equipment Overview

12.2.3 B & P Process Equipment Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 B & P Process Equipment Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 B & P Process Equipment Recent Developments

12.3 BHS

12.3.1 BHS Corporation Information

12.3.2 BHS Overview

12.3.3 BHS Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 BHS Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 BHS Recent Developments

12.4 Brabender

12.4.1 Brabender Corporation Information

12.4.2 Brabender Overview

12.4.3 Brabender Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Brabender Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Brabender Recent Developments

12.5 Dadaux

12.5.1 Dadaux Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dadaux Overview

12.5.3 Dadaux Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Dadaux Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Dadaux Recent Developments

12.6 Erweka

12.6.1 Erweka Corporation Information

12.6.2 Erweka Overview

12.6.3 Erweka Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Erweka Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Erweka Recent Developments

12.7 Fibo Intercon

12.7.1 Fibo Intercon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fibo Intercon Overview

12.7.3 Fibo Intercon Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Fibo Intercon Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Fibo Intercon Recent Developments

12.8 Komplet Italia

12.8.1 Komplet Italia Corporation Information

12.8.2 Komplet Italia Overview

12.8.3 Komplet Italia Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Komplet Italia Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Komplet Italia Recent Developments

12.9 LCI

12.9.1 LCI Corporation Information

12.9.2 LCI Overview

12.9.3 LCI Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 LCI Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 LCI Recent Developments

12.10 Liebherr Mischtechnik

12.10.1 Liebherr Mischtechnik Corporation Information

12.10.2 Liebherr Mischtechnik Overview

12.10.3 Liebherr Mischtechnik Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Liebherr Mischtechnik Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Liebherr Mischtechnik Recent Developments

12.11 Lutetia

12.11.1 Lutetia Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lutetia Overview

12.11.3 Lutetia Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Lutetia Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Lutetia Recent Developments

12.12 Mori-Tem

12.12.1 Mori-Tem Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mori-Tem Overview

12.12.3 Mori-Tem Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Mori-Tem Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Mori-Tem Recent Developments

12.13 Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt

12.13.1 Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt Overview

12.13.3 Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt Recent Developments

12.14 Permix Tec

12.14.1 Permix Tec Corporation Information

12.14.2 Permix Tec Overview

12.14.3 Permix Tec Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Permix Tec Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Permix Tec Recent Developments

12.15 RPA Process

12.15.1 RPA Process Corporation Information

12.15.2 RPA Process Overview

12.15.3 RPA Process Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 RPA Process Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 RPA Process Recent Developments

12.16 Semix Concrete Batching Plants

12.16.1 Semix Concrete Batching Plants Corporation Information

12.16.2 Semix Concrete Batching Plants Overview

12.16.3 Semix Concrete Batching Plants Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Semix Concrete Batching Plants Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Semix Concrete Batching Plants Recent Developments

12.17 Shako

12.17.1 Shako Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shako Overview

12.17.3 Shako Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Shako Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Shako Recent Developments

12.18 Shuanglong Group

12.18.1 Shuanglong Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shuanglong Group Overview

12.18.3 Shuanglong Group Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 Shuanglong Group Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Shuanglong Group Recent Developments

12.19 Sicoma Sicoma

12.19.1 Sicoma Sicoma Corporation Information

12.19.2 Sicoma Sicoma Overview

12.19.3 Sicoma Sicoma Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 Sicoma Sicoma Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 Sicoma Sicoma Recent Developments

12.20 Simem Italia

12.20.1 Simem Italia Corporation Information

12.20.2 Simem Italia Overview

12.20.3 Simem Italia Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 Simem Italia Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Simem Italia Recent Developments

12.21 Soilmec

12.21.1 Soilmec Corporation Information

12.21.2 Soilmec Overview

12.21.3 Soilmec Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.21.4 Soilmec Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Soilmec Recent Developments

12.22 SPX Flow Technology Copenhagen

12.22.1 SPX Flow Technology Copenhagen Corporation Information

12.22.2 SPX Flow Technology Copenhagen Overview

12.22.3 SPX Flow Technology Copenhagen Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.22.4 SPX Flow Technology Copenhagen Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.22.5 SPX Flow Technology Copenhagen Recent Developments

12.23 VMI

12.23.1 VMI Corporation Information

12.23.2 VMI Overview

12.23.3 VMI Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.23.4 VMI Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.23.5 VMI Recent Developments

12.24 Wirtgen

12.24.1 Wirtgen Corporation Information

12.24.2 Wirtgen Overview

12.24.3 Wirtgen Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.24.4 Wirtgen Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.24.5 Wirtgen Recent Developments

12.25 Zanelli

12.25.1 Zanelli Corporation Information

12.25.2 Zanelli Overview

12.25.3 Zanelli Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.25.4 Zanelli Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.25.5 Zanelli Recent Developments

12.26 Zeppelin Silos & Systems

12.26.1 Zeppelin Silos & Systems Corporation Information

12.26.2 Zeppelin Silos & Systems Overview

12.26.3 Zeppelin Silos & Systems Horizontal Kneader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.26.4 Zeppelin Silos & Systems Horizontal Kneader Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.26.5 Zeppelin Silos & Systems Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Horizontal Kneader Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Horizontal Kneader Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Horizontal Kneader Production Mode & Process

13.4 Horizontal Kneader Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Horizontal Kneader Sales Channels

13.4.2 Horizontal Kneader Distributors

13.5 Horizontal Kneader Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Horizontal Kneader Industry Trends

14.2 Horizontal Kneader Market Drivers

14.3 Horizontal Kneader Market Challenges

14.4 Horizontal Kneader Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Horizontal Kneader Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4179529/global-horizontal-kneader-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”