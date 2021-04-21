Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Huarong Group, Haitian International

“

The report titled Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Horizontal Injection Molding Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Horizontal Injection Molding Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Huarong Group, Haitian International, Toshiba Machine, ENGEL Holding GmbH, Husky, Wittmann Battenfeld, Fanuc, Yizumi, Toyo Machinery & Metal, Sodick, SIPA, Maplan, Krauss Maffei

Market Segmentation by Product: Clamping Force (650T)



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Home Appliance

General Plastic



The Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Horizontal Injection Molding Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Overview

1.1 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Product Scope

1.2 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Clamping Force (650T)

1.3 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Home Appliance

1.3.4 General Plastic

1.4 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Horizontal Injection Molding Machines as of 2020)

3.4 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Business

12.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

12.1.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Business Overview

12.1.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.1.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Development

12.2 Huarong Group

12.2.1 Huarong Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huarong Group Business Overview

12.2.3 Huarong Group Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Huarong Group Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.2.5 Huarong Group Recent Development

12.3 Haitian International

12.3.1 Haitian International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Haitian International Business Overview

12.3.3 Haitian International Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Haitian International Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.3.5 Haitian International Recent Development

12.4 Toshiba Machine

12.4.1 Toshiba Machine Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toshiba Machine Business Overview

12.4.3 Toshiba Machine Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toshiba Machine Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.4.5 Toshiba Machine Recent Development

12.5 ENGEL Holding GmbH

12.5.1 ENGEL Holding GmbH Corporation Information

12.5.2 ENGEL Holding GmbH Business Overview

12.5.3 ENGEL Holding GmbH Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ENGEL Holding GmbH Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.5.5 ENGEL Holding GmbH Recent Development

12.6 Husky

12.6.1 Husky Corporation Information

12.6.2 Husky Business Overview

12.6.3 Husky Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Husky Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.6.5 Husky Recent Development

12.7 Wittmann Battenfeld

12.7.1 Wittmann Battenfeld Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wittmann Battenfeld Business Overview

12.7.3 Wittmann Battenfeld Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wittmann Battenfeld Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.7.5 Wittmann Battenfeld Recent Development

12.8 Fanuc

12.8.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fanuc Business Overview

12.8.3 Fanuc Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fanuc Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.8.5 Fanuc Recent Development

12.9 Yizumi

12.9.1 Yizumi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Yizumi Business Overview

12.9.3 Yizumi Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Yizumi Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.9.5 Yizumi Recent Development

12.10 Toyo Machinery & Metal

12.10.1 Toyo Machinery & Metal Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toyo Machinery & Metal Business Overview

12.10.3 Toyo Machinery & Metal Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toyo Machinery & Metal Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.10.5 Toyo Machinery & Metal Recent Development

12.11 Sodick

12.11.1 Sodick Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sodick Business Overview

12.11.3 Sodick Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sodick Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.11.5 Sodick Recent Development

12.12 SIPA

12.12.1 SIPA Corporation Information

12.12.2 SIPA Business Overview

12.12.3 SIPA Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SIPA Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.12.5 SIPA Recent Development

12.13 Maplan

12.13.1 Maplan Corporation Information

12.13.2 Maplan Business Overview

12.13.3 Maplan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Maplan Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.13.5 Maplan Recent Development

12.14 Krauss Maffei

12.14.1 Krauss Maffei Corporation Information

12.14.2 Krauss Maffei Business Overview

12.14.3 Krauss Maffei Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Krauss Maffei Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Products Offered

12.14.5 Krauss Maffei Recent Development

13 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Horizontal Injection Molding Machines

13.4 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Distributors List

14.3 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Trends

15.2 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Drivers

15.3 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Challenges

15.4 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

