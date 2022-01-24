Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2022-2028 | BLM GROUP, Numalliance, SOCO Machinery

“

A newly published report titled “(Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BLM GROUP, Numalliance, SOCO Machinery, Schwarze-Robitec, CHIYODA KOGYO, AMOB, YLM Group, Opton, CSM, COMCO, Unison Ltd, Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH, Crippa, VLB Group, King-Mazon Machinery, SANCO GROUP, Herber Engineering AB, Dengler Tube, OMS, Jingda Machine, CLG Automation Equipment, Wangxu Electric, Shenmo Electric

Market Segmentation by Product:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic



Market Segmentation by Application:

Power Construction

Road Construction

Others



The Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders

1.2 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Manual

1.2.3 Semi-Automatic

1.2.4 Fully Automatic

1.3 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Power Construction

1.3.3 Road Construction

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production

3.4.1 North America Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production

3.5.1 Europe Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production

3.6.1 China Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production

3.7.1 Japan Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BLM GROUP

7.1.1 BLM GROUP Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.1.2 BLM GROUP Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BLM GROUP Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BLM GROUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BLM GROUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Numalliance

7.2.1 Numalliance Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.2.2 Numalliance Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Numalliance Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Numalliance Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Numalliance Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SOCO Machinery

7.3.1 SOCO Machinery Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.3.2 SOCO Machinery Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SOCO Machinery Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SOCO Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SOCO Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Schwarze-Robitec

7.4.1 Schwarze-Robitec Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.4.2 Schwarze-Robitec Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Schwarze-Robitec Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Schwarze-Robitec Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Schwarze-Robitec Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 CHIYODA KOGYO

7.5.1 CHIYODA KOGYO Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.5.2 CHIYODA KOGYO Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.5.3 CHIYODA KOGYO Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CHIYODA KOGYO Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 CHIYODA KOGYO Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 AMOB

7.6.1 AMOB Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.6.2 AMOB Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.6.3 AMOB Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AMOB Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 AMOB Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 YLM Group

7.7.1 YLM Group Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.7.2 YLM Group Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.7.3 YLM Group Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 YLM Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 YLM Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Opton

7.8.1 Opton Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.8.2 Opton Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Opton Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Opton Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Opton Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 CSM

7.9.1 CSM Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.9.2 CSM Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.9.3 CSM Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 CSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 COMCO

7.10.1 COMCO Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.10.2 COMCO Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.10.3 COMCO Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 COMCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 COMCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Unison Ltd

7.11.1 Unison Ltd Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.11.2 Unison Ltd Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Unison Ltd Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Unison Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Unison Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH

7.12.1 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.12.2 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Crippa

7.13.1 Crippa Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.13.2 Crippa Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Crippa Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Crippa Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Crippa Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 VLB Group

7.14.1 VLB Group Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.14.2 VLB Group Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.14.3 VLB Group Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 VLB Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 VLB Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 King-Mazon Machinery

7.15.1 King-Mazon Machinery Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.15.2 King-Mazon Machinery Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.15.3 King-Mazon Machinery Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 King-Mazon Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 King-Mazon Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 SANCO GROUP

7.16.1 SANCO GROUP Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.16.2 SANCO GROUP Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.16.3 SANCO GROUP Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SANCO GROUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 SANCO GROUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Herber Engineering AB

7.17.1 Herber Engineering AB Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.17.2 Herber Engineering AB Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Herber Engineering AB Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Herber Engineering AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Herber Engineering AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Dengler Tube

7.18.1 Dengler Tube Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.18.2 Dengler Tube Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Dengler Tube Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Dengler Tube Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Dengler Tube Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 OMS

7.19.1 OMS Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.19.2 OMS Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.19.3 OMS Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 OMS Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 OMS Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Jingda Machine

7.20.1 Jingda Machine Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.20.2 Jingda Machine Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Jingda Machine Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Jingda Machine Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Jingda Machine Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 CLG Automation Equipment

7.21.1 CLG Automation Equipment Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.21.2 CLG Automation Equipment Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.21.3 CLG Automation Equipment Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 CLG Automation Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 CLG Automation Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Wangxu Electric

7.22.1 Wangxu Electric Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.22.2 Wangxu Electric Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Wangxu Electric Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Wangxu Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Wangxu Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Shenmo Electric

7.23.1 Shenmo Electric Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Corporation Information

7.23.2 Shenmo Electric Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Shenmo Electric Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Shenmo Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Shenmo Electric Recent Developments/Updates

8 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders

8.4 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Distributors List

9.3 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Industry Trends

10.2 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Drivers

10.3 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Challenges

10.4 Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Horizontal Hydraulic Pipe Benders by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

