Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | EMAG, KNUTH, EMCO

The report titled Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Horizontal CNC Lathe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Horizontal CNC Lathe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

EMAG, KNUTH, EMCO, FPT Industrie, Mazak, PIETRO CARNAGHI, BOST Machine Tools, Ningbo GongTie Precision, Nesto Makina, Anyang Xinsheng Machine, INDEX-Werke, Danobat Group, DMG MORI, OKUMA, HWACHEON, Midstates International Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

2-axis

3-axis

4-axis

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Machinery Manufacturing

Other



The Horizontal CNC Lathe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Horizontal CNC Lathe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Horizontal CNC Lathe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Horizontal CNC Lathe market?

Table of Contents:

1 Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Overview

1.1 Horizontal CNC Lathe Product Overview

1.2 Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 2-axis

1.2.2 3-axis

1.2.3 4-axis

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Horizontal CNC Lathe Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Horizontal CNC Lathe Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Horizontal CNC Lathe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Horizontal CNC Lathe as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Horizontal CNC Lathe Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Horizontal CNC Lathe Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Horizontal CNC Lathe Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe by Application

4.1 Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Machinery Manufacturing

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Horizontal CNC Lathe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Horizontal CNC Lathe by Country

5.1 North America Horizontal CNC Lathe Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Horizontal CNC Lathe Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Horizontal CNC Lathe by Country

6.1 Europe Horizontal CNC Lathe Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Horizontal CNC Lathe Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Horizontal CNC Lathe by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Horizontal CNC Lathe Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Horizontal CNC Lathe Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Horizontal CNC Lathe by Country

8.1 Latin America Horizontal CNC Lathe Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Horizontal CNC Lathe Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Horizontal CNC Lathe by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal CNC Lathe Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal CNC Lathe Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Horizontal CNC Lathe Business

10.1 EMAG

10.1.1 EMAG Corporation Information

10.1.2 EMAG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 EMAG Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 EMAG Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.1.5 EMAG Recent Development

10.2 KNUTH

10.2.1 KNUTH Corporation Information

10.2.2 KNUTH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 KNUTH Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 KNUTH Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.2.5 KNUTH Recent Development

10.3 EMCO

10.3.1 EMCO Corporation Information

10.3.2 EMCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 EMCO Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 EMCO Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.3.5 EMCO Recent Development

10.4 FPT Industrie

10.4.1 FPT Industrie Corporation Information

10.4.2 FPT Industrie Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 FPT Industrie Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 FPT Industrie Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.4.5 FPT Industrie Recent Development

10.5 Mazak

10.5.1 Mazak Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mazak Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mazak Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mazak Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.5.5 Mazak Recent Development

10.6 PIETRO CARNAGHI

10.6.1 PIETRO CARNAGHI Corporation Information

10.6.2 PIETRO CARNAGHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 PIETRO CARNAGHI Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 PIETRO CARNAGHI Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.6.5 PIETRO CARNAGHI Recent Development

10.7 BOST Machine Tools

10.7.1 BOST Machine Tools Corporation Information

10.7.2 BOST Machine Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 BOST Machine Tools Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 BOST Machine Tools Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.7.5 BOST Machine Tools Recent Development

10.8 Ningbo GongTie Precision

10.8.1 Ningbo GongTie Precision Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ningbo GongTie Precision Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Ningbo GongTie Precision Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Ningbo GongTie Precision Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.8.5 Ningbo GongTie Precision Recent Development

10.9 Nesto Makina

10.9.1 Nesto Makina Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nesto Makina Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nesto Makina Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nesto Makina Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.9.5 Nesto Makina Recent Development

10.10 Anyang Xinsheng Machine

10.10.1 Anyang Xinsheng Machine Corporation Information

10.10.2 Anyang Xinsheng Machine Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Anyang Xinsheng Machine Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Anyang Xinsheng Machine Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.10.5 Anyang Xinsheng Machine Recent Development

10.11 INDEX-Werke

10.11.1 INDEX-Werke Corporation Information

10.11.2 INDEX-Werke Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 INDEX-Werke Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 INDEX-Werke Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.11.5 INDEX-Werke Recent Development

10.12 Danobat Group

10.12.1 Danobat Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Danobat Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Danobat Group Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Danobat Group Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.12.5 Danobat Group Recent Development

10.13 DMG MORI

10.13.1 DMG MORI Corporation Information

10.13.2 DMG MORI Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 DMG MORI Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 DMG MORI Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.13.5 DMG MORI Recent Development

10.14 OKUMA

10.14.1 OKUMA Corporation Information

10.14.2 OKUMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 OKUMA Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 OKUMA Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.14.5 OKUMA Recent Development

10.15 HWACHEON

10.15.1 HWACHEON Corporation Information

10.15.2 HWACHEON Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 HWACHEON Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 HWACHEON Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.15.5 HWACHEON Recent Development

10.16 Midstates International Corporation

10.16.1 Midstates International Corporation Corporation Information

10.16.2 Midstates International Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Midstates International Corporation Horizontal CNC Lathe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Midstates International Corporation Horizontal CNC Lathe Products Offered

10.16.5 Midstates International Corporation Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Horizontal CNC Lathe Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Horizontal CNC Lathe Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Horizontal CNC Lathe Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Horizontal CNC Lathe Distributors

12.3 Horizontal CNC Lathe Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

