Hook and Loop Market Dynamics, Production, Supply And Demand Forecast Covered In The Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

The report titled Global Hook and Loop Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hook and Loop market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hook and Loop market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hook and Loop market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hook and Loop market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hook and Loop report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hook and Loop report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hook and Loop market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hook and Loop market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hook and Loop market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hook and Loop market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hook and Loop market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder, Shingyi, Lovetex, Essentra Components, HALCO, Krahnen&Gobbers, Dunlap, DirecTex, Jieji, Tesa

Market Segmentation by Product: Nylon Hook & Loop

Polyester Hook & Loop

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other



The Hook and Loop Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hook and Loop market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hook and Loop market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hook and Loop market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hook and Loop industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hook and Loop market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hook and Loop market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hook and Loop market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hook and Loop Market Overview

1.1 Hook and Loop Product Overview

1.2 Hook and Loop Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Nylon Hook & Loop

1.2.2 Polyester Hook & Loop

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Hook and Loop Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hook and Loop Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hook and Loop Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Hook and Loop Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Hook and Loop Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hook and Loop Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Hook and Loop Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hook and Loop Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hook and Loop Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hook and Loop Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hook and Loop Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hook and Loop Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hook and Loop Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hook and Loop Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hook and Loop as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hook and Loop Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hook and Loop Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hook and Loop Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Hook and Loop Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hook and Loop Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hook and Loop Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hook and Loop Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hook and Loop Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Hook and Loop by Application

4.1 Hook and Loop Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Footwear & Apparel

4.1.2 Transportation

4.1.3 Industrial Manufacturing

4.1.4 Medical

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Hook and Loop Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Hook and Loop Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hook and Loop Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Hook and Loop Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Hook and Loop Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Hook and Loop Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Hook and Loop by Country

5.1 North America Hook and Loop Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Hook and Loop Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Hook and Loop by Country

6.1 Europe Hook and Loop Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Hook and Loop Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Hook and Loop by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hook and Loop Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Hook and Loop Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Hook and Loop by Country

8.1 Latin America Hook and Loop Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Hook and Loop Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hook and Loop Business

10.1 Velcro

10.1.1 Velcro Corporation Information

10.1.2 Velcro Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Velcro Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Velcro Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.1.5 Velcro Recent Development

10.2 3M

10.2.1 3M Corporation Information

10.2.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 3M Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Velcro Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.2.5 3M Recent Development

10.3 APLIX

10.3.1 APLIX Corporation Information

10.3.2 APLIX Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 APLIX Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 APLIX Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.3.5 APLIX Recent Development

10.4 Kuraray Group

10.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kuraray Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kuraray Group Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kuraray Group Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Development

10.5 YKK

10.5.1 YKK Corporation Information

10.5.2 YKK Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 YKK Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 YKK Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.5.5 YKK Recent Development

10.6 Paiho

10.6.1 Paiho Corporation Information

10.6.2 Paiho Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Paiho Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Paiho Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.6.5 Paiho Recent Development

10.7 Jianli

10.7.1 Jianli Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jianli Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jianli Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jianli Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.7.5 Jianli Recent Development

10.8 Heyi

10.8.1 Heyi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Heyi Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Heyi Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Heyi Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.8.5 Heyi Recent Development

10.9 Binder

10.9.1 Binder Corporation Information

10.9.2 Binder Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Binder Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Binder Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.9.5 Binder Recent Development

10.10 Shingyi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hook and Loop Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shingyi Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shingyi Recent Development

10.11 Lovetex

10.11.1 Lovetex Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lovetex Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Lovetex Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Lovetex Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.11.5 Lovetex Recent Development

10.12 Essentra Components

10.12.1 Essentra Components Corporation Information

10.12.2 Essentra Components Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Essentra Components Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Essentra Components Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Development

10.13 HALCO

10.13.1 HALCO Corporation Information

10.13.2 HALCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 HALCO Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 HALCO Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.13.5 HALCO Recent Development

10.14 Krahnen&Gobbers

10.14.1 Krahnen&Gobbers Corporation Information

10.14.2 Krahnen&Gobbers Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Krahnen&Gobbers Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Krahnen&Gobbers Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.14.5 Krahnen&Gobbers Recent Development

10.15 Dunlap

10.15.1 Dunlap Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dunlap Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Dunlap Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Dunlap Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.15.5 Dunlap Recent Development

10.16 DirecTex

10.16.1 DirecTex Corporation Information

10.16.2 DirecTex Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 DirecTex Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 DirecTex Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.16.5 DirecTex Recent Development

10.17 Jieji

10.17.1 Jieji Corporation Information

10.17.2 Jieji Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Jieji Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Jieji Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.17.5 Jieji Recent Development

10.18 Tesa

10.18.1 Tesa Corporation Information

10.18.2 Tesa Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Tesa Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Tesa Hook and Loop Products Offered

10.18.5 Tesa Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hook and Loop Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hook and Loop Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Hook and Loop Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Hook and Loop Distributors

12.3 Hook and Loop Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

